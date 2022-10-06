Nitric Acid Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 27,536.9 Million by 2027 | Nitric Acid Industry to Exhibit a CAGR of 3.5%

Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in nitric acid market are BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany), Nutrien (Saskatoon, Canada), DuPont (Delaware, U.S.), CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (Illinois, U.S.), Omnia Holdings Limited (Gauteng, South Africa), Dyno Nobel (Brisbane, Australia), Enaex S.A. (Santiago, Chile), Sasol (Johannesburg, South Africa), LSB Industries (Oklahoma, U.S.), Ixom (Victoria Australia). and Other Key Players.

Pune, India, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nitric acid market size is expected to reach USD 27,536.9 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The booming automotive industry in developing nations has led to high consumption of this acid, which, in turn, will bode well for the market.

According to Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Nitric Acid Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Fertilizers, Nitrobenzene, Adipic Acid, Toluene Di-isocyanate, and others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 22,268.1 million in 2019.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 3.5 % 2027 Value Projection USD 27,536.9 Million Base Year 2021 Nitric Acid Market Size in 2019 USD 22,268.1 Million Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 100 Segments Covered By Type, End-user, and Regional Insights Nitric Acid Industry Growth Drivers Demand for Fuel Efficient and Eco-Friendly vehicles to Incite Development Increasing Use of Fertilizers for Higher Crop Yield to Bolster Market

Disturbed Supply Chain to Affect HNO3 Production Amid Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic had a drastic impact on industries, causing a temporary shutdown of manufacturing and trade activities. The declined demand and production have disrupted the supply chain.

Moreover, the momentary halt on automotive production has led to reduced demand for this type of acid, thus hampering this market. However, the rising application of plastic in the medical industry will favor development of the market. The growing demand for PPE kits has led to the high production of plastics, propelling the market growth for nitric acid.

Market Drivers :

Surging Construction Activities to Enable Speedy Expansion

The increasing application of the HNO3 agriculture industry for the manufacturing of fertilizers such as ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, and nitro phosphate will foster the healthy growth of the market. The utilization of fertilizers to increase crop yield and serve the rising population's needs will spur opportunities for the nitric acid industry.

Furthermore, the growing disposable income of consumers has subsequently boosted the demand for organic and quality food, thereby aiding the market growth. The surging construction activities will consequently accelerate the development of the market in the forthcoming years.

For instance, Toluene di-isocyanate (TDI), a HNO3 intermediate, is used to manufacture polyurethane foams, wood and floor coatings, and insulation materials. The improving lifestyle of consumers and increasing renovation activities will contribute significantly to the market growth. Besides, new governmental infrastructure projects will bolster the nitric acid market growth.

Regional Analysis :

Thriving Agriculture Industry to Drive Market in Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest nitric acid market share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for HNO3 from various end-use industries, including automobile, agriculture, and construction. The growing population coupled with increasing crop production in countries such as India, China, and Japan, will incite the market's development.

China dominated the market due to its rapidly growing population, rising infrastructure projects, along with an increase in middle-class income. Europe is expected to expand radically during the forecast period due to the growing demand for fuel-efficient and environmentally-friendly lightweight automobiles from consumers.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porter Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Nitric Acid Industry Supply Chain Challenges Steps were taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Nitric Acid Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Application (Volume/Value) Fertilizers Nitrobenzene Adipic Acid Toluene Di-isocyanate Others By Region (Volume/Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

