Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market: 59% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By Application (HB and C, seals and O-rings, industrial and medical gloves, and molded and extruded products) and Geography | Scope and Forecast

·15 min read

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Share is expected to increase by USD 319.03 million from 2021 to 2026 with an accelerated CAGR of 4.5%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market 2022-2026
Segmentation by Application (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

  • In-Scope:

The nitrile butadiene rubber market share growth by the HB and C segments will be significant during the forecast period. The hose, belting, and cable segment is the largest in the global nitrile butadiene rubber market. Nitrile butadiene rubber is widely used in different industries, such as automotive and aeronautical, to produce fuel-handling hoses and oil-handling hoses. It is used to make products that require high resistance to oil, fuel, temperature, and chemicals. Therefore, numerous industries are consuming nitrile butadiene rubber on a large scale to manufacture hoses, conveyor belts, and cables. Such increasing consumption of HB and C will drive the NBR market during the forecast period.

  • Out-of-Scope:

Download sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Highlights-

  • Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (HB and C, seals and O-rings, industrial and medical gloves, and molded and extruded products) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

  • Key Companies- Abbott Rubber Co. Inc., AirBoss of America Corp., Apcotex Industries Ltd., Atlantic Gasket Corp., China National Petroleum Corp., Eni Spa, EW Polymer Group LLC, Grupo Dynasol, Hanna Rubber Co., JSR Corp., Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG, LG Chem Ltd., NANTEX INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., Nitriflex, Rahco Rubber Inc., SIBUR Holding PJSC, Synthos SA, TSRC Corp., and Zeon Corp. among others

  • Driver- Increasing consumption from automotive and aeronautical industries to drive the market.

  • Challenge- Fluctuating raw material prices to hamper the market growth

Download Sample: for more additional information about the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market

Vendor Insights-

The nitrile butadiene rubber market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Abbott Rubber Co. Inc. - The company offers nitrile butadiene rubber which is used in rugged airline service in mining, quarries, construction, sandblasting, industrial air placement and equipment rental. Through the unified segment, the company offers industrial hose, rubber products, molded rubber products, rubber hose, and rubber sheeting.

Download Sample Report to find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings.

Learn More about Key Market Driver & Challenge-

  • Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Driver:

Nitrile butadiene rubber is extensively used in the automotive and aeronautical industries to produce fuel hoses, oil hoses, grommets, seals, and binders of frictional materials. Well, the capability of nitrile butadiene to withstand extreme temperatures from -104 degree Fahrenheit to 224.6 degree Fahrenheit makes it popular in both industries. Moreover, the global automotive market is growing with high demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles. Thus, the increasing vehicle demand and importance of nitrile butadiene rubber in various automotive applications are the major stimulants of the growth of the global nitrile butadiene rubber market.

  • Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Challenge:

Primarily, the prices of petrochemicals are dependent on the price of natural gas and crude oil. Due to the supply-demand imbalance and the volatile political situation in the Middle East, which has the major share of the world oil supply, there has always been increased volatility in the price of crude oil in the overseas market. Thus, the manufacturers of synthetic rubber may not be able to plan and manufacture accordingly because of the fluctuating raw material prices. Furthermore, there was a drastic decline in the prices in the last few years, which was a relief to nitrile butadiene rubber manufacturers. However, the prices are expected to increase again in the coming years as Russia and Saudi Arabia, the largest suppliers of crude oil, are planning for a supply cut. Such fluctuating prices of raw materials are challenging the nitrile butadiene rubber market growth.

Download sample report to find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you.

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Butadiene Market by Derivative Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The butadiene market share is expected to increase by USD 10.77 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The styrene butadiene rubber market share is expected to increase by 1316.80 thousand units from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.20%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 319.03 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.5

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 59%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Rubber Co. Inc., AirBoss of America Corp., Apcotex Industries Ltd., Atlantic Gasket Corp., China National Petroleum Corp., Eni Spa, EW Polymer Group LLC, Grupo Dynasol, Hanna Rubber Co., JSR Corp., Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG, LG Chem Ltd., NANTEX INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., Nitriflex, Rahco Rubber Inc., SIBUR Holding PJSC, Synthos SA, TSRC Corp., and Zeon Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 HB and C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Seals and O-rings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Industrial and medical gloves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Molded and extruded products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abbott Rubber Co. Inc.

  • 10.4 China National Petroleum Corp.

  • 10.5 Eni Spa

  • 10.6 JSR Corp.

  • 10.7 Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 LANXESS AG

  • 10.9 LG Chem Ltd.

  • 10.10 SIBUR Holding PJSC

  • 10.11 Synthos SA

  • 10.12 Zeon Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nitrile-butadiene-rubber-market-59-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--by-application-hb-and-c-seals-and-o-rings-industrial-and-medical-gloves-and-molded-and-extruded-products-and-geography--scope-and-forecast-301535605.html

SOURCE Technavio

