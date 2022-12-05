U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Size to Reach USD 3.9 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights
·7 min read
The Brainy Insights
The Brainy Insights

Increase in demand for NBR gloves across a variety of industries such as automotive & food sectors driving growth across globe. Asia-Pacific is expected to remain one of the most alluring markets, and this region accounts for the majority revenue share in the market.

Newark, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nitrile butadiene rubber market was estimated at around USD 2.6 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of nearly 4.6% during 2022-2030. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 3.9 billion by 2030.

The term NBR refers to a class of unsaturated copolymers made up of butadiene and acrylonitrile. Excellent gas impermeability, wear resistance, heat resistance, and low temperature flexibility are only a few of the properties of NBR. NBR has great resistance to petroleum-based fuels including gasoline, diesel, and other fuels over a broad temperature range. In addition, NBR is renowned for its outstanding heat, water, alcohol, and abrasion resistance. Due to these features (10%), NBR is utilized in hose, belting, and cable (27% of NBR use), O-rings and seals (20% of NBR use), latex applications (14%), molded and extruded goods (14%), and adhesives and sealants (14%). PVC and ABS are two materials that benefit from the usage of NBR powder as an impact modifier. NBR has a wide range of uses because of these applications, which include the automotive sector, building and manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and oil and gas.

Get a Sample PDF of the report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13081

Growth Factors

Nitrile butadiene rubber is widely used in the automotive and transportation sectors. NBR is utilized to create gasoline and oil handling hoses, seals, grommets, and self-sealing fuel tanks because standard rubbers cannot be employed. NBR is a perfect material for aeronautical applications since it can tolerate a wide range of temperatures from -40 to 108 °C (-40 to 226 °F). Automotive transmission belts are among the applications for nitrile rubber. Military and heavy-duty vehicles frequently employ tires constructed of NBR. The basic qualities of controlled deformation, high strength, high affinity, and abrasion resistance are also utilized in coated tire cord fabrics. NBR is widely utilized in the automotive sector, where belts, O-rings, and cables are where it finds the most use. NBR is utilized in the tread and sidewalls of tires because it ensures great performance by providing superior abrasion and low rolling resistance. NBR is a low-cost substitute for natural rubber that has superior characteristics. Therefore, the automobile industry has a significant impact on the development of the NBR market.

Due to its resistance to heat, abrasion, water, and gas permeability, NBR is acknowledged as the ideal process method for processes in the chemical sector. The manufacturing of industrial and medical gloves as well as the construction industry are two additional prominent sectors that are experiencing a considerable uptick. Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market growth has been positively projected as a result of planned government spending on infrastructure development.

The need for NBR gloves, particularly in the medical industry, is projected to rise as a result of increased investment in the healthcare industry. During procedures and examinations, gloves are routinely used to avoid the spread of germs into the patient's body. The rise in disposable glove demand across a number of industries, especially in the food industry, is another factor anticipated to hasten market value expansion over the upcoming years. The demand for gloves is expected to increase in the coming years as a result of increased worries about workers' safety in dangerous conditions.

Segmental Overview

The market for nitrile butadiene rubber market is segmented into the product, and application. According to the product, the Seals & O-ring segment is expected to increase at the quickest rate. Pumps, cylinders, and other fluid applications frequently employ seals and O-rings, mechanical gaskets having a circular cross-section that create a leak-proof seal between two components. Due to its resistance to fuels and lubricants made of petroleum and their comparatively inexpensive cost, NBR seals and O-rings are among the most widely used sealing elastomers. The manufacturing, oil & gas, and automotive industries all utilize NBR O-rings and seals often, which increases demand for NBR in these sectors.

The automotive segment is anticipated to hold major share in the nitrile butadiene rubber market by application during the forecast period. The nitrile butadiene rubber is used in cables, O-ring seals for automobiles, injection-molded and lathe-cut seals, and other parts that must withstand high temperatures and corrosion. The O-rings assist in sealing the intersections of two components and stop internal leaks in vehicles. The automotive industry is expanding, which will eventually drive the market, as a result of the rise in the use of electric vehicles and technical improvements. The automotive sector is expected to increase at the fastest rate owning to the rapid urbanization and high disposable income.

Regional Overview

The biggest market share of the total market was held by the Asia-Pacific in the nitrile butadiene rubber market. NBR utilization is anticipated to increase in the next years as a result of Asia's rapid industrialization and mass production of automobile parts and molded and extruded polymer goods in nations like China, India, and the ASEAN nations. Additionally, it is anticipated that greater government initiatives in significant Asia Pacific nations to expand the automobile industry will raise product demand. Increased production of motorcycles, commercial trucks, and passenger automobiles is anticipated to increase the need for nitrile rubber throughout the forecast period. The demand forecast for the Asia Pacific region indicated an upward trend.

Because nitrile rubber is widely used in industrial & medical gloves, as well as vehicle applications, there has been a significant demand in Europe in recent years. Due to the existing medical industry in the area as well as the high concentration of chemical processing facilities, the industrial & medical gloves category is anticipated to experience the fastest growth rate.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13081

Report Scope

Base Year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2030

Report Coverage     

Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Market Size(unit)

USD Billion

Nitrile butadiene rubber Market CAGR

4.6%

Segments Covered

By Product
By Application

List of the prominent players in the Global Nitrile butadiene rubber market:

• ARLANXEO
• Zeon Chemicals L.P.
• Dynasol Group
• Synthos S.A.
• LG Chem
• JSR Corporation
• Atlantic Gasket Corporation
• Hanna Rubber Company
• Precision Associates Inc.
• Anqing Hualan Technology Co., Ltd.

The global Nitrile butadiene rubber market is segmented as follows:

By Product

• Hoses
• Belts
• Cables
• Molded
• Seals & O-ring
• Gloves
• Others

By Application

• Automotive
• Oil & Gas
• Mining
• Medical
• Others

By Region/Geography

• North America

o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico

• Europe

o France
o The UK
o Spain
o Germany
o Italy
o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China
o Japan
o India
o Australia
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific

• The Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o South Africa
o Egypt
o Kuwait
o Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America

Purchase this report (Price 4700 USD for a single-user license) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13081/single

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com 
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


