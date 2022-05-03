U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market Is Expected to Generate $7.3 Billion by 2030: AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Significant surge in population across the globe, rise in urbanization, extensive investment in sustainable energy projects, growth in the demand for automation in various end-use industries, and increase in the prevalence of low nitrogen oxide burners are expected to drive the growth of the global nitrogen oxide control systems market. By application, the transportation segment held the majority share in 2020. By region, Europe is expected to cite the fastest CAGR by 2030.

Portland, OR, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global nitrogen oxide control systems market generated $4.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Significant surge in population across the globe, rise in urbanization, extensive investment in sustainable energy projects in various countries around the world, growth in the demand for automation in various end-use industries, and increase in the prevalence of low nitrogen oxide burners are expected to drive the growth of the global nitrogen oxide control systems market. On the other hand, its extortionate cost is predicted to hinder the growth to some extent. However, persistent technological advancements in various pollution control systems are anticipated to create ample opportunities for the growth of the industry.

Download Report Sample (240 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/980

COVID-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global nitrogen oxide control systems market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe. Lockdowns led to the closure of most of the industrial operations around the world due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

  • Moreover, the import and export activities were substantially impacted that further aggravated the impact on the market.

  • However, the market is predicted to recoup soon.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global nitrogen oxide control systems market based on technology, application and region.

Based on technology, the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) segment held the highest market share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the total market. The selective non-catalytic reduction segment (SNCR), on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market Request Here

Based on application, the transportation segment held the majority share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market. The industrial segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, accumulating more than half of the total market. The Europe region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/980

The key players analysed in the global nitrogen oxide control systems market report include Honeywell International Inc., Ducon Technologies, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., Fuel Tech, The Shell Group, S.A. HAMON, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., John Wood Group plc and CECO Environmental.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:
(Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount)

Flare Gas Recovery System Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Gas Treatment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Residential Gas Generator Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Gas Insulated Substation Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Gasifier Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Environmental Testing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Air Pollution Control Systems Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Environmental Remediation Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn


