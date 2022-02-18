Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market (2022-2030) Global Trends Analysis, Marketing Plan of New Strategies based on Dynamics, Opportunities, Drivers/Restrains and Forecasts - The Brainy Insights

Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.

Rising demand for grain-based biofuels and intensive R&D operations are expected to boost the nitrogenous fertilizer market opportunities.

Dallas, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global nitrogenous fertilizer market is expected to grow from USD 64.6 billion in 2020 to USD 105.23 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2021-2030.



With so few resources, meeting the expectations of an ever-increasing population is extremely difficult. A drop in agricultural production has been caused by a loss of soil fertility, pests, and a shortage of nutrients. Fertilizers have become even more important in agriculture because of this. The main raw materials used to make nitrogenous fertilisers are nitrogen and hydrogen. Nitrogen is the most common component in fertilisers, and plants require huge amounts of it. It is an important part of the photosynthesis process, which allows plants to make food from sunlight. It is required for nearly every component of plant physiology. Plants with a nitrogen deficit can experience slow growth and develop yellow leaves. Excess nitrogen in fertilisers, on the other hand, might cause plants to grow vegetatively at the expense of flowering and fruiting.



Nitrogen promotes faster plant growth and improves plant texture and color, resulting in increased productivity and yield. This is projected to be a major element in the market's expansion. All major firms' extensive research and development to develop advanced products has also been a vital element driving market expansion. Nitrogenous fertilisers are becoming increasingly popular among major farmers throughout the world. Growing awareness of nutritional balance and soil profile is one of the main reasons for this situation. As a result, revenue growth in the global nitrogenous fertiliser market is predicted to be significant over the forecast period.



Key players operating in the global nitrogenous fertilizer market are Aquasol Nutri, Bunge Ltd., CF Industries Holdings Inc., Coromandal International Limited, Eurochem Group AG, Haifa Group, Hellagrolip SA, ICL Fertilizers, Koch Fertilizer, LLC, Kynoch Fertilizer, Notore Chemical Industries Plc, Nutrien Ltd., OCI Nitrogen, Omnia Holdings Limited, Rolfes Agri (Pty) Ltd., Sasol, Sorfertp, TriomfSA and Yara among others. To enhance their market position in the global nitrogenous fertilizer market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.



• With the introduction of nitrogen complexes in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, and Port Neal, Iowa, CF Industries Holdings Inc. completed its expansion in 2016. In the Donaldsonville facility, the complexes have a nitrogen capacity of more than 25%.



The urea segment led the market with a market share of around 29% and a market value of around 18.73 billion in 2020.



The product segment is divided into ammonium nitrate, urea, ammonium sulfate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonia, others. The urea segment led the market with a market share of around 29% and a market value of around 18.73 billion in 2020. The special features of urea fertilizer are expected to continue to boost demand in the worldwide plant nutrition business. Urea is a nitrogenous fertilizer that is easily soluble in water and is one of the most cost-effective. The world's main producers and consumers of urea are China and India. Sugarcane, wheat, rice, and other crops cultivated in China and India respond well to the application of urea.



The cereals and grains segment led the market with a market share of around 40% and a market value of around 25.84 billion in 2020.



The application segment is divided into oil seeds & pulses, cereals & grain, fruits & vegetables, others. The cereals and grains segment led the market with a market share of around 40% and a market value of around 25.84 billion in 2020. The expanding global population is boosting demand for crops, particularly grains, which are basic foods in many regions of the world. The demand for nitrogenous fertilisers in cereal production is predicted to expand steadily to feed the world's rapidly growing population. The extensive use of nitrogen fertiliser for cereal crop growth and yield improvement is likely to drive nitrogen fertiliser usage in this segment. The fastest-growing application of nitrogen-based fertilisers is predicted to be in the fruits and vegetables segment. Growing demand for high-value crops like fruits and vegetables, which have a high nutritional profile, is predicted to increase the demand for crop growth-promoting nitrogenous fertilisers in the future years.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market



• North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global nitrogenous fertilizer market with a market share of around 44.2% and a 28.55 billion of the market revenue in 2020. This is due to the enormous area of land accessible for cultivation, the large rural population, and the good climatic circumstances. Due to expanding demand and a growing focus on food security, major global nitrogen fertiliser manufacturers have established production facilities in Asian countries.



About the report:



The global nitrogenous fertilizer market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



