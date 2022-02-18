U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,396.75
    +22.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,368.00
    +137.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,259.25
    +94.50 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,038.70
    +13.20 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.92
    -1.84 (-2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,892.80
    -9.20 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1373
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.86
    +2.57 (+10.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3615
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1490
    +0.2200 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,458.81
    -2,813.45 (-6.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    936.60
    -66.57 (-6.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.76
    +26.39 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market (2022-2030) Global Trends Analysis, Marketing Plan of New Strategies based on Dynamics, Opportunities, Drivers/Restrains and Forecasts - The Brainy Insights

Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.

Rising demand for grain-based biofuels and intensive R&D operations are expected to boost the nitrogenous fertilizer market opportunities.

Dallas, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global nitrogenous fertilizer market is expected to grow from USD 64.6 billion in 2020 to USD 105.23 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

With so few resources, meeting the expectations of an ever-increasing population is extremely difficult. A drop in agricultural production has been caused by a loss of soil fertility, pests, and a shortage of nutrients. Fertilizers have become even more important in agriculture because of this. The main raw materials used to make nitrogenous fertilisers are nitrogen and hydrogen. Nitrogen is the most common component in fertilisers, and plants require huge amounts of it. It is an important part of the photosynthesis process, which allows plants to make food from sunlight. It is required for nearly every component of plant physiology. Plants with a nitrogen deficit can experience slow growth and develop yellow leaves. Excess nitrogen in fertilisers, on the other hand, might cause plants to grow vegetatively at the expense of flowering and fruiting.

Get sample report to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12645

Nitrogen promotes faster plant growth and improves plant texture and color, resulting in increased productivity and yield. This is projected to be a major element in the market's expansion. All major firms' extensive research and development to develop advanced products has also been a vital element driving market expansion. Nitrogenous fertilisers are becoming increasingly popular among major farmers throughout the world. Growing awareness of nutritional balance and soil profile is one of the main reasons for this situation. As a result, revenue growth in the global nitrogenous fertiliser market is predicted to be significant over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global nitrogenous fertilizer market are Aquasol Nutri, Bunge Ltd., CF Industries Holdings Inc., Coromandal International Limited, Eurochem Group AG, Haifa Group, Hellagrolip SA, ICL Fertilizers, Koch Fertilizer, LLC, Kynoch Fertilizer, Notore Chemical Industries Plc, Nutrien Ltd., OCI Nitrogen, Omnia Holdings Limited, Rolfes Agri (Pty) Ltd., Sasol, Sorfertp, TriomfSA and Yara among others. To enhance their market position in the global nitrogenous fertilizer market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (234 Pages) on Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/nitrogenous-fertilizer-market-12645

• With the introduction of nitrogen complexes in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, and Port Neal, Iowa, CF Industries Holdings Inc. completed its expansion in 2016. In the Donaldsonville facility, the complexes have a nitrogen capacity of more than 25%.

The urea segment led the market with a market share of around 29% and a market value of around 18.73 billion in 2020.

The product segment is divided into ammonium nitrate, urea, ammonium sulfate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonia, others. The urea segment led the market with a market share of around 29% and a market value of around 18.73 billion in 2020. The special features of urea fertilizer are expected to continue to boost demand in the worldwide plant nutrition business. Urea is a nitrogenous fertilizer that is easily soluble in water and is one of the most cost-effective. The world's main producers and consumers of urea are China and India. Sugarcane, wheat, rice, and other crops cultivated in China and India respond well to the application of urea.

The cereals and grains segment led the market with a market share of around 40% and a market value of around 25.84 billion in 2020.

The application segment is divided into oil seeds & pulses, cereals & grain, fruits & vegetables, others. The cereals and grains segment led the market with a market share of around 40% and a market value of around 25.84 billion in 2020. The expanding global population is boosting demand for crops, particularly grains, which are basic foods in many regions of the world. The demand for nitrogenous fertilisers in cereal production is predicted to expand steadily to feed the world's rapidly growing population. The extensive use of nitrogen fertiliser for cereal crop growth and yield improvement is likely to drive nitrogen fertiliser usage in this segment. The fastest-growing application of nitrogen-based fertilisers is predicted to be in the fruits and vegetables segment. Growing demand for high-value crops like fruits and vegetables, which have a high nutritional profile, is predicted to increase the demand for crop growth-promoting nitrogenous fertilisers in the future years.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12645

Regional Segment Analysis of the Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market

• North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)
• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global nitrogenous fertilizer market with a market share of around 44.2% and a 28.55 billion of the market revenue in 2020. This is due to the enormous area of land accessible for cultivation, the large rural population, and the good climatic circumstances. Due to expanding demand and a growing focus on food security, major global nitrogen fertiliser manufacturers have established production facilities in Asian countries.

To know an additional revised list of market players, talk to our analyst @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/12645

About the report:

The global nitrogenous fertilizer market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Roku stock crashes and one analyst warns it's now 'dead money'

    Roku stock gets hammered after a brutal outlook. Here's a quick hot take.

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Why Novavax Tumbled by Almost 4% on Thursday

    Apparently, a new authorization for its coronavirus vaccine wasn't positive enough news for the market.

  • How Will The Stock Market Respond To A 0.5% Rate Increase?

    How will the stock market respond to a 0.5% interest rate hike? This is how the market has performed during past rate hikes.

  • Roku earnings: ‘Two important problems have persisted,’ analyst says

    D.A. Davidson Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Tom Forte joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Roku fourth quarter earnings.

  • Nokia Is Remaking Itself Into a 5G Leader. Now Might Be the Time to Plug Into the Stock.

    Finnish telecoms giant Nokia unveiled a wide-ranging restructuring plan last year, resetting its cost base to invest in 5G as well as cloud and digital infrastructure.

  • Deere Reports First Quarter Net Income of $903 Million

    Quarterly results reflect solid execution in dynamic environment.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise On U.S.-Russia Meeting After Market Rally Flashes Bearish Signal

    Futures rose on news of a high-level U.S.-Russia meeting as war risks mount. The stock market is flashing bearish signals.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Russia-Ukraine, and the Fed make for Catch 22 market: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, February 18, 2022.

  • How to Build a Dividend Portfolio in 2022

    Investors seeking income often turn to dividends because of their advantages over bonds and bank deposit accounts. Dividends not only provide consistent cash flow, but they can also allow investors to participate in the appreciation of the asset as well. … Continue reading → The post How to Build a Dividend Portfolio in 2022 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amplitude Stock Plunged Today. Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) fell off a cliff today after the company offered weaker-than-expected guidance in its fourth-quarter earnings report. While Q4 results topped estimates, the company called for revenue growth to slow from 63% in 2021 to 35%-40% in 2022, below the analyst consensus of 41%. In other words, the sell-off in Amplitude stock today isn't about the fundamentals of the business.

  • U.S. Adds WeChat, AliExpress to Notorious Piracy Market List

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. added Chinese messaging platform WeChat and online marketplace AliExpress to its list of notorious markets for counterfeiting and piracy, an annual compilation of the worst intellectual-property abusers and counterfeiters.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Keeps Dropping

    Two days ago, Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) went "to the moon" on news that it has reopened ticket sales for space tourism aboard its suborbital spaceplanes -- with flights to begin before the end of this year. Virgin Galactic's next news announcement probably won't be so happy. Next Tuesday, Feb. 22 after close of trading, Virgin Galactic is expected to report its fiscal fourth-quarter "earnings" for 2021.

  • What to do with your year-end bonus

    Business of Your Life Financial Planner Alicia Reiss joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how one should spend a year-end work bonus, tax implications, and long-term financial goals.

  • Fertilizer Markets Roiled by Belarus Potash Force Majeure

    (Bloomberg) -- A Belarusian potash miner that accounts for a major chunk of global supply has declared force majeure, shaking up a market that’s already contending with soaring prices.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-Fr

  • China’s New Policy Shaves $26 Billion Off Meituan’s Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Meituan tumbled the most in nearly seven months after China issued new guidelines asking for food delivery platforms to cut fees, showing that investor angst over the nation’s tech giants remains high. Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeThousands of C

  • 3 Things to Like About Roblox Earnings and 1 Cause for Concern

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), one of the pioneers of the metaverse, reported its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2021 results on Tuesday, Feb. 15. In its most recent quarter, which ended Dec. 31, Roblox boasted 49.5 million daily active users (DAUs). In addition to Q4 results, Roblox updated investors on developments so far in January.

  • Palantir stock and Fastly stock plunge on missed earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Flying-Taxi Startup Joby Slumps After Test-Flight Accident

    (Bloomberg) -- Joby Aviation Inc., a startup vying to be among the first to fly a new class of electric air taxis, said one of its aircraft was involved in an accident, sending the shares tumbling.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapHong Kong to Test Whol