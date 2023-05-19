Niu Chunyan Spends AU$115k Buying Zeus Resources Shares \

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Niu Chunyan, a Zeus Resources Limited (ASX:ZEU) insider, recently shelled out AU$115k to buy stock, at AU$0.018 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 32%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Zeus Resources

In fact, the recent purchase by Niu Chunyan was the biggest purchase of Zeus Resources shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.025. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Zeus Resources insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Zeus Resources insiders own about AU$2.9m worth of shares. That equates to 26% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Zeus Resources Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Zeus Resources insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Zeus Resources. For example - Zeus Resources has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

