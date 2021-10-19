U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.75
    +6.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,169.00
    +36.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,307.50
    +17.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,265.30
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.83
    +0.39 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.20
    +13.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    +0.43 (+1.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1655
    +0.0037 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.09
    -0.21 (-1.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3784
    +0.0057 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9550
    -0.3570 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,132.79
    -294.65 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,451.85
    +0.22 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,202.38
    -1.45 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Niu Technologies Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Niu Technologies
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announces that the board of directors of the Company has appointed Ms. Fion Zhou as the new chief financial officer with effective date November 15th, 2021.

Fion Zhou will bring to NIU 15 years of experience working in financial and public companies. Prior to joining NIU, she served as the chief financial officer of Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO), a leader in China's internet industry and an innovator in search and artificial intelligence (AI) since July 2020, where she led financial operations, legal matters, strategic investment, investor relationship and internal controls. From 2015 to 2019, Ms. Zhou was a finance director of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) and served as the chief financial officer and other management positions of Yidian Zixun, a leading mobile news aggregator in China. Prior to that, she also held senior finance roles at Viadeo S.A. and Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited. Ms. Zhou started her career as an auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian in 2006. She received a bachelor’s degree in Financial Management from the University of International Business and Economics in 2006 and an Executive MBA from HEC Paris in 2016. Ms. Zhou is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a Chartered Global Management Accountant.

Dr. Yan Li, chief executive officer of the Company, commented, “We are glad to announce that Fion is joining us as chief financial officer. We are confident that, with her international educational background and extensive experience in internet and technology companies, Fion will contribute significantly to our continued international expansion and technology innovation.”

About NIU

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, scooters, bicycles and kick-scooters. NIU has a product portfolio consisting of eight series, four electric scooter series, including NQi, MQi, UQi and Gova, two urban commuter electric motorcycle series RQi and TQi, a performance electric bicycle series, NIU Aero, and an electric kick-scooter series, KQi. Different series of products address the needs of different segments of modern urban residents and resolve the demands of different scenarios of urban travel, while being united through a common design language that emphasizes style, freedom and technology. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to offer the products and services. For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as NIU’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. NIU may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIU’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIU’s strategies; NIU’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; NIU’s ability to maintain and enhance its “NIU” brand; its ability to innovate and successfully launch new products and services; its ability to maintain and expand its offline distribution network; its ability to satisfy the mandated safety standards relating to e-scooters; its ability to secure supply of components and raw materials used in e-scooters; its ability to manufacture, launch and sell smart e-scooters meeting customer expectations; its ability to grow collaboration with operation partners; its ability to control costs associated with its operations; general economic and business conditions in China and globally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NIU’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIU does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Niu Technologies
Jason Yang
Investor Relations Manager
E-mail: ir@niu.com



Recommended Stories

  • Delivery Hero Leads $1 Billion Funding Round for Gorillas

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismDelivery Hero SE invested $235 million in Gorillas Technologies GmbH, part of a nearly $1 billion funding round for the Berlin-based grocery startup.Delivery Hero will a

  • China regulators should act further to free up apps' access to rivals' links -state paper

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese internet platforms have not gone far enough in unblocking external links, as instructed by authorities, and relevant government bodies should take further action to intervene, a state-run newspaper said on Tuesday. According to the Economic Information Daily, a newspaper owned by the Xinhua News Agency, this showed companies could not be relied on to carry out "self rectification", and government bodies should take further actions including taking apps that do not follow the rules offline. The article said Tencent's WeChat users still cannot access full links from Weibo, while ecommerce platforms still block keywords including "Weixin", WeChat's Chinese name.

  • Ericsson profit beats expectations on 5G demand despite China setback

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden's Ericsson reported third-quarter core earnings above estimates on Tuesday, as strong sales of 5G equipment in most of the world offset a loss of market share in mainland China and a hit from the global supply chain problems. Sweden banned China's Huawei from selling 5G gear in the country a year ago and Ericsson has since lost most of its share in the latest rounds of telecom tenders in China.

  • China's Reported Hypersonic Weapons Test Puts U.S. Capabilities In Focus

    China reportedly tested a hypersonic weapon in August, sparking concerns about Beijing's advanced weapon arsenal as the U.S. races to build its own hypersonic weapons.

  • Delivery Hero buys minority stake in grocery delivery startup Gorillas

    Delivery Hero on Tuesday said it had invested $235 million in Berlin-based grocery delivery company Gorillas, as the race to dominate the rapid delivery service sector picks up speed. The purchase means Delivery Hero owns 8% of the fast-growing startup, which operates more than 180 warehouses in nine countries and has coveted 'unicorn' status little more than a year after its foundation. Gorillas is now valued at about $2.1 billion in pre-money valuation, according to Delivery Hero.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) stock tumbled 4.2% as of 9:50 a.m. EDT Monday morning. Just a few days earlier, rival space tourism pioneer Blue Origin scored a public relations coup by sending Star Trek star William Shatner to space aboard its New Shepard suborbital spaceship. As StreetInsider.com reports today, UBS has just downgraded Virgin Galactic stock to sell and cut its price target on the shares nearly in half, to $15.

  • Vertex Unveils First Patient Results On Potential Diabetes Treatment

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) has announced Day 90 data for the first patient from the Phase 1/2 trial of VX-880 for type 1 diabetes (T1D). VX-880 is an investigational stem cell-derived, fully differentiated pancreatic islet cell replacement therapy. The patient, who had suffered five potentially life-threatening hypoglycemic (low blood sugar) episodes in the year before the therapy, was injected with synthetic insulin-producing cells. After 90 days, the patient’s new cells

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Netflix earnings, Tesla earning, Airlines earnings — what to expect

    The Yahoo Finance panel breaks down what to expect in a stacked week for the market as we await Netflix, Airlines, and Tesla earnings. Watch as the panel discusses how these most recent earnings could shape the market.

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what to know about the Bitcoin futures ETF set to trade on the NYSE.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Stock Market Rally Strengthens; 3 Tech Titans In New Buy Zones

    Dow Jones futures were little changed early Tuesday with the Bitcoin ETF slated to debut. Tesla stock is nearing all-time highs.

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Medtronic Fell by Almost 6% on Monday

    The company released a discouraging business update after market hours on Friday, and its stock took it on the chin the following trading day. In that update, Medtronic said that a clinical trial of its Symplicity Renal Denervation System to lower blood pressure in hypertension patients will continue for an unspecified length of time. In Medtronic's words, the monitoring board "has recommended that clinical trial enrollment continue as planned, until the full, predefined sample size is reached."

  • 7 Stocks Paying Super-Size Dividends Are Actually Doing Great

    What's the use of an S&P 500 stock paying a giant dividend — like AT&T — if you're only going to miss out on price gains?

  • Cathie Wood’s Top 15 Small-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood’s top 15 small-cap stock picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Cathie Wood’s Top 5 Small-Cap Stock Picks. Catherine Wood is an American millionaire investor, who founded ARK Investment Management in 2014. She serves […]

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • Plug Power: Investors Underestimating the Growth Potential, Says Oppenheimer

    Seasoned investors probably saw it coming. In the run up to Plug Power’s (PLUG) annual symposium held last Thursday (Oct 14), shares were on a tear boosted by a double whammy of successive analysts outlying the bullish case for the hydrogen specialist and the announcement of new positive developments. While the company’s event further pressed home the opportunity for the company in the nascent hydrogen economy, investors took the opportunity to offload shares in what looked like a classic case o

  • New bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168,000, analyst asserts

    Bitcoin's price could catch a serious boost from a new ETF, according to analysts at Fundstrat.

  • Intel earnings are just an appetizer ahead of the real meal next month

    Intel Corp. is expected to announce a bounce-back in data-center sales Thursday, but any rebound is likely to get pushed aside as Wall Street looks for answers to bigger questions.