Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 20, 2023

Operator: Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Niu Technologies Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, we are recording today's call. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. Now, I would like to turn the call over to [Ms. Crystal Lee] (ph), Investor Relations Manager of Niu Technologies. Ms. Lee, please go ahead.

Unidentified Company Representative: Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. Welcome to today's conference call to discuss Niu Technologies results for the third quarter 2023. The earnings press release, corporate presentation, and financial spreadsheets have been posted on our Investor Relations website. This call is being webcast from companies IR site as well, and the replay of the call will be available soon. Please note, today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risk, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors. The company's actual results may be materially different from those expressed today.

Further information regarding the risk factors is included in the company's public filling with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law. Our earnings press release and this call include discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures. The press release contains definition of non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results. On the call with me today are our CEO, Dr. Yan Li; and CFO, Ms. Fion Zhou. Now let me turn the call over to CEO Yan.

Yan Li: Thank you, everyone, for joining us on the call today. In Q3 2023, our total sales volume was 265,923 units with a year-over-year decrease of 71%. Specifically, sales volume in the China market had a year-over-year drop of 12% to 230,445 units, and the sales volume in the overseas market experienced a year-over-year of 38% decrease to 35,468 units. Total revenue in Q3 2023 was RMB927 million, a decrease of 19% year-over-year. Now, in the China market, during Q3, we encountered setbacks due to a sluggish consumption in top-tier cities, resulted in a slowdown in sales for our products. To address this challenge, in Q3, we expanded our product portfolio with a diverse design functionality to address the wider customer needs.

And with the diversified product portfolio, we plan to expand our retail coverage for greater market reach in Q4 2023 and beyond. In the overseas electric two-wheeler market, we have experienced a year-over-year decline of 62%, influenced by a combination of challenging factors. The decline in the electric two-wheeler market in our key market, Germany and Netherlands, has impacted our business. Additionally, we have also faced a temporary disruption in the key European markets due to operational difficulty faced by our distribution partner, which has further affected our sales performance in this period. In response to those challenges we have encountered, we have implemented two strategic adjustments: expanding the product portfolio to expand our addressable market, and operational adjustment to resolve the temporary disruption.

