Niu Technologies to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on March 7, 2022

Niu Technologies
·2 min read
In this article:
  • NIU

BEIJING, China, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 before the market opens on Monday, March 7, 2022.

The corporate presentation and financials spreadsheets will be posted on NIU’s investor relations website at https://ir.niu.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

The Company will host an earnings conference call on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the financial and business results.

To join via phone, participants need to register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID, which will be used to join the conference call.

Event:

Niu Technologies Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Registration Link:

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9290059

Conference ID:

9290059

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website at https://ir.niu.com/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations.

A replay of the conference call can be accessed by phone two hours later at the following numbers until March 14, 2022.

United States

+1-855-452-5696

International

+61-281-990-299

Hong Kong

800-963-117

Mainland China

400-602-2065

Conference ID

9290059

About Niu Technologies

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles and kick-scooters. NIU has a product portfolio consisting of eight series, four e-scooter series, including NQi, MQi and UQi with smart functions and Gova, two urban commuter electric motorcycle series RQi and TQi, a performance bicycle series, NIU Aero, and a kick-scooter series KQi. Different series of products address the needs of different segments of modern urban residents and resolve the demands of different scenarios of urban travel, while being united through a common design language that emphasizes style, freedom and technology. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to offer the products and services. For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Niu Technologies
E-mail: ir@niu.com


