With over a decade of payments experience at PayPal, Pahuja will build upon Nium's success in Southeast Asia, while elevating the brand's presence throughout the Middle East and Africa

SINGAPORE, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium, the global payments infrastructure for the on-demand economy, today announced the appointment of Anupam Pahuja to EVP and General Manager of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Pahuja will build on Nium's success in Southeast Asia, where the fintech unicorn was founded, and will quickly expand Nium's presence into additional markets within APAC, the Middle East, and Africa.

Nium continues to strengthen leadership team with appointment of Anupam Pahuja to EVP and General Manager of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

He will be based in Nium's Singapore headquarters and will report to Prajit Nanu, Founder and CEO at Nium.

"Southeast Asia is where it all began for us, and the region remains absolutely critical to our global success. With APAC accounting for 40 percent of our revenue and a strong growth trajectory, we expect it to be a significant driver of our revenue in the coming years, reaching potentially hundreds of millions." said Nanu.

"Anupam brings a proven track record for helping companies achieve rapid scale, and he shares my unwavering vision for Nium's continued success and commitment to customers in APAC and beyond."

Pahuja, a payments industry disruptor with over two decades of experience in various global roles, recently served as the CEO of ZaloPay - Vietnam's second-largest e-wallet. During his tenure, he successfully forged strategic partnerships with several renowned global brands such as Meta, TikTok, Grab, Netflix, and Starbucks.

Before joining ZaloPay, Pahuja spent over ten years at PayPal, where he was responsible for managing and growing the company's business across SE Asia, India, the Middle East, and Africa. He played a significant role in conceiving and launching PayPal's domestic business in India, which became the largest user growth engine for the company at the time. In his prior roles, Pahuja established and managed several technology centers across Asia for PayPal, including Chennai, Bangalore, Singapore, and Shanghai.

Story continues

"It's hard not to admire Prajit's leadership and Nium's successful journey over the past few years," said Pahuja. "The world is changing and so is the way people and businesses pay and get paid across the globe. To have an opportunity to be a part of, and contribute to that change, with such an incredible company and leadership team is exhilarating."

An entrepreneur by nature, Pahuja holds five patents and founded three startups prior to his time at PayPal. Pahuja holds an MBA from Georgetown University in Washington DC, and an engineering degree from Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania.

About Nium

Nium was founded on the mission to build the global payments infrastructure of tomorrow, today. With the onset of the on-demand economy, its single platform for global payments and card issuing is shaping how banks, fintechs, and businesses everywhere to disburse and collect funds instantly across borders. Its payout network supports 100 currencies and spans 190+ countries, 100 of which in real-time. Funds can be disbursed to accounts, wallets, and cards and collected locally in 35 markets. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries. Nium holds regulatory licenses and authorizations in more than 40 countries, enabling seamless onboarding, rapid integration, and compliance – independent of geography. The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Nium Logo

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/nium-continues-to-strengthen-leadership-team-with-appointment-of-anupam-pahuja-to-evp-and-general-manager-of-asia-pacific-middle-east-and-africa-301795006.html

SOURCE Nium