Nium Joins Fight Against Illegal Wildlife Trade in Partnership with United for Wildlife

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium, the global platform for Modern Money Movement, today announced it has joined the United for Wildlife (UfW) Financial Taskforce, signing the Mansion House Declaration to take a stand against the exploitation of financial services for illegal wildlife trade (IWT).

Founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation, the UfW Financial Taskforce is comprised of global financial institutions committed to using financial infrastructure to curb animal trafficking, promote cross-industry collaboration and establish best practices in identifying and reporting suspicious financial activity.

Commenting on the new collaboration, Pratik Gandhi, co-founder and COO at Nium, said: "Financial institutions that move money across borders must recognize their social responsibility for helping put an end to abhorrent crimes through the use of their infrastructures and networks. As global citizens, we stand with United for Wildlife and pledge our full support in the fight to combat illegal wildlife trade."

Under the Declaration, Nium will take measures to increase awareness of IWT and the responsibility of financial services providers to play their part in sharing resources and intelligence with the proper authorities. It will also provide staff training to help employees better identify suspicious activity, and will review, investigate and report potentially suspicious financial activity. In addition, Nium will promote the Declaration and encourage the wider financial services industry to follow in its footsteps.

Estimated to be worth up to $20 billion annually, IWT is organized crime on a global scale, and it poses a major risk to global biodiversity, national security and human health. Criminals involved in the illegal traffic of wildlife exploit global financial systems to move the proceeds of their crimes, with links to money laundering, corruption and violence.

"This is a global issue which we can prevent. By using existing financial controls to detect illicit activity patterns, we can prevent criminals from accessing the proceeds of criminal goods and break the chains of illegal wildlife trafficking," Gandhi continued.

David Fein, Chair of the United for Wildlife Financial Taskforce, commented: "At United for Wildlife, we work to support partnership and collaboration to protect endangered species from this destructive and vile trade. Financial services industry members such as Nium have a key role to play in this effort: identifying and reporting to the authorities financial flows that might be associated with illegal wildlife trade activity. We are delighted to welcome Nium to the global United for Wildlife network of public, private and not-for-profit organisations."

In the six years since creating its international transport and financial taskforces, the United for Wildlife network has contributed to over 450 law enforcement cases, over 250 arrests, almost 200 seizures of wildlife products and has trained over 100,000 people. As UfW continues to grow, so does the sophistication of IWT, and so the collaboration of global financial institutions remains essential in raising awareness of these criminal activities and helping them to end.

Nium is the global platform for Modern Money Movement. It provides banks, payment providers, and businesses of any size with access to global payment and card issuance solutions. Its modular platform powers frictionless commerce, helping businesses pay and get paid across the globe. Once connected to the Nium platform, businesses are able to pay out in more than 100 currencies to over 190 countries – 100 of which in real time. Funds can be received in 35 markets, including Southeast Asia, UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, India, and the US. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries, including Europe (SEPA), the UK, Australia and Singapore. Nium holds regulatory licenses and authorizations in over 40 countries, enabling seamless global payments and rapid integration, regardless of geography.

For more information, visit: https://www.nium.com or connect with a specialist here.

Founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in 2014, United for Wildlife aims to make it impossible for traffickers to transport, finance or profit from illegal wildlife products. By working collaboratively with the transport and finance sectors, building key partnerships with law enforcement and NGOs, and sharing information and best practices across the sectors, and across borders, United for Wildlife is disrupting this criminal network globally. To learn more, visit: www.unitedforwildlife.org

