U.S. markets open in 8 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,301.00
    +8.25 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,025.00
    +60.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,565.50
    +29.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,957.10
    +6.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.47
    +0.93 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.50
    +8.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.19 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    -2.8260 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.02
    -28.21 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2764
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0200
    -0.1190 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,610.98
    +1,467.25 (+3.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    946.14
    +37.25 (+4.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,786.33
    +195.55 (+0.74%)
     

Nium Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Alternative Payments Network Platform, Socash

·2 min read

Acquisition combines Socash's technology for local payment acceptance with Nium's global platform for money movement network for a modern approach to digital commerce in emerging markets

SINGAPORE, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium, the global platform for modern money movement, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Socash, a Singapore-based alternative payments network platform. Socash brings together financial institutions and digital commerce merchants into a thriving network that allows consumers to deposit, withdraw, and make payments with cash from more than 30,000 local shops, cafes, and grocery stores.

Nium signs definitive agreement to acquire alternative payments network platform, Socash
Nium signs definitive agreement to acquire alternative payments network platform, Socash

The acquisition provides Nium with the team and technology to enable multiple forms of local payment acceptance for digital commerce, especially in emerging markets. Cash is still a preferred method of payment across the Asia Pacific and Latin American markets, and the acquisition of Socash allows Nium to accept cash for transactions online – bridging the physical and digital worlds. Together, Nium and Socash become the full-stack, platform-of-choice for global merchants with capabilities for local acceptance, multicurrency accounts, foreign exchange, and global payouts.

The acquisition is expected to close in Q3 2022, subject to customary regulatory closing conditions.

"The Socash team has built an impressive platform that bridges payments in the digital space with payouts in the physical world," said Pratik Gandhi, Co-founder and COO of Nium. "When compared to current in-app payment costs, we estimate Socash saves up to 30 percent in commissions paid. With this acquisition, Nium can offer a lower-cost payment processing alternative for digital merchants, spanning local payment acceptance through to global payouts."

Alternative payment methods (APMs), including e-wallets, real-time bank transfers, and electronic cash have seen a surge in growth globally as an easier way to transact online. According to the World Bank, 45 percent of global consumers already use a mobile wallet, versus 18 percent of consumers who rely on credit cards for payments – online and offline. Cash acceptance for online transactions, from bill payment to in-app purchases, is still a popular use case, especially for 1.7 billion people who the World Bank estimates remain unbanked. This acquisition makes for a more inclusive financial system, where global consumers are given the power to pay as they choose.

About Nium

Nium is the global platform for modern money movement. It provides banks, payment providers, and businesses of any size with access to global payment and card issuance solutions. Its modular platform powers frictionless commerce, helping businesses pay and get paid across the globe. Once connected to the Nium platform, businesses are able to pay out in more than 100 currencies to over 190 countries – 85 of which in real time. Funds can be received in 27 markets, including Southeast Asia, UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, India, and the US. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries, including Europe (SEPA), the UK, Australia and Singapore. Nium's license portfolio covers 11 of the world's jurisdictions, enabling seamless global payments and rapid integration, regardless of geography.

Nium was named among "Financial Times APAC High-Growth Companies" and "Best B2B Payment Platform at Future Digital Awards" in 2021.

For more information, visit: https://www.nium.com

Media contact:

Jeremiah Glodoveza
Jeremiah.Glodoveza@nium.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1804308/NIUM.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1678669/Nium_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Nium)
(PRNewsfoto/Nium)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nium-signs-definitive-agreement-to-acquire-alternative-payments-network-platform-socash-301532623.html

SOURCE NIUM

Recommended Stories

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • Elon Musk’s $21 Billion Mystery: Where Will He Get Cash for Twitter?

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. reached an agreement for the world’s richest man to buy the social networking platform for $44 billion, resolving the pressing question of whether the company’s board would consent to the leveraged buyout deal.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Sea

  • Twitter CEO set to receive $42 million if terminated after Musk deal

    On Monday billionaire Elon Musk struck a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, ending its run as a public company since 2013. Musk in a securities filing on April 14 had said he did not have confidence in Twitter's management. Equilar's estimate includes a year’s worth of Agrawal's base salary plus accelerated vesting of all equity awards, an Equilar spokesperson said, based on Musk’s offering price of $54.20 per share and terms in the company's recent proxy statement.

  • Funding obscured: The family office behind Musk's $44 billion Twitter buyout

    The small family office that is managing the wealth of the world's richest person and is helping put together the largest-ever acquisition to be carried out by one person is shrouded in secrecy. On Monday, Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion in a seminal moment for one of the world's most influential public forums. Musk - who is also the chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc and aerospace company SpaceX - revealed in a regulatory filing last week that the social media company should reach out to its family office as a point of contact regarding his proposed acquisition.

  • Elon Musk’s Portfolio: 10 Biggest Investments

    In this article, we discuss 10 biggest investments in the Elon Musk portfolio. If you want to read about some investments in the Musk portfolio, go directly to Elon Musk’s Portfolio: 5 Biggest Investments. Elon Musk is the richest man in the world with a personal net worth of over $270 billion. Musk owns a […]

  • Google set to report Q1 earnings on Tuesday afternoon

    Google's parent company Alphabet is set to report its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon after the bell.&nbsp;

  • JCPenney owners offer $8.6 billion to acquire rival Kohl’s

    The owners of JCPenney have made an offer to acquire archrival Kohl’s in a deal that could value the department-store chain at upwards of $8.6 billion, The Post has learned.

  • This Is The Ultimate Donald Trump Stock: Is DWAC A Buy As Elon Musk Makes Twitter Deal?

    Donald Trump is one of the world's most famous businessmen. Now investors can throw in their lot with the former President with DWAC stock.

  • Annaly Capital to Sell Middle- Market Lending Portfolio to Ares for About $2.4 Billion

    Last year, Annaly sold its commercial real estate business to investment firm Slate Asset Management for $2.33 billion.

  • ‘A recession in the next 12 months is not in our base case’: Stocks are getting clobbered. Why smart investors are focusing on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation and the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's March-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • 11 Stocks Catching Investors’ Eyes After Earnings Reports

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 stocks catching investors’ eyes after earnings reports. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Stocks Catching Investors’ Eyes After Earnings Reports. Notable companies from the communication services and healthcare sectors, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Verizon Communications […]

  • Qualcomm: Expect a Solid Showing in FQ2 Earnings, Says 5-Star Analyst

    Qualcomm (QCOM) investors have several worrying macro developments to contend with right now. These include weak 5G smartphone trends and new Covid-19 lockdowns in China which are impacting smartphone production over the near-term. Yet ahead of the chip giant’s FQ2 earnings on Wednesday, brushing these developments aside, Canaccord analyst Michael Walkley is expecting the company to deliver the goods. “Based on Qualcomm’s content share gains in higher-end Android smartphones and broad-based stre

  • Tesla Sinks After CEO Musk Agrees to Buy Twitter in $44 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares fell Monday afternoon following news that Chief Executive Elon Musk is buying social media company Twitter Inc. in a $44 billion deal. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayShar

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks recover to end 3-day losing streak as traders look ahead to Big Tech earnings; Nasdaq gains 1.3%

    U.S. stocks turned higher Monday afternoon, shaking off earlier losses as concerns over an escalating COVID outbreak in China added to jitters over U.S. economic growth in the face of heightened inflation and monetary policy tightening.

  • What Twitter employees are saying about the Musk buyout

    Worry over stock options, the site's political future — and whether or not they will throw up — are on the minds of the company's employees.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for May 2022

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for May.

  • The Fed’s Interest Rate Hikes Could Be Even Worse Than Feared

    The Fed clobbered stocks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down for the third straight week, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching its fourth straight losing week.

  • Twitter’s Capitulation to Musk Is Just Another Sign the Stock Market Is in Trouble

    Why would the social media company reconsider the offer? Because the market might not provide a better one.