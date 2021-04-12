U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,108.75
    -10.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,589.00
    -93.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,800.50
    -29.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.80
    -8.40 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.40
    +0.08 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.70
    -6.10 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1891
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6660
    +0.0340 (+2.08%)
     

  • Vix

    16.69
    -0.26 (-1.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3687
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5340
    -0.1160 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,723.84
    -642.05 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,273.85
    +46.31 (+3.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,915.75
    -26.47 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,616.83
    -151.23 (-0.51%)
     

Nium and Travelex partnership boosts digital remittance offering for Asia Pacific

·4 min read

Leveraging Nium's real-time payments technology and money transfer rails, Travelex has launched a new digital remittance offering in Asia Pacific. The service is now live in Australia and Singapore.

SINGAPORE, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelex, the world's leading foreign exchange brand, has partnered with advanced global payments platform Nium to extend digital remittance services to their users. Now live in Australia and Singapore, the digital remittance offering ("Travelex International Money Transfer") will be serviced by Nium's global payment rails and real-time payment capabilities, enabling Travelex users to remit money to more than 50 markets across the world almost instantly[1]. The service will be further expanded to the rest of Asia soon.

Nium Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nium)
Nium Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nium)

"Extending the Travelex digital suite to offer remittance services is a logical next-step and continues our focus on digital innovation which includes our market-leading online currency exchange platform, the multi-award-winning Travelex Money Card and a global network of FX ATM's," explained Cameron Hume, Managing Director, Travelex Asia Pacific.

Travelex will be leveraging Nium's Remittance-as-a-Service (RaaS) solution for the launch of this service. Introduced just last year, Nium's RaaS solution makes it easier for companies to become providers of payment services and offer remittance services on their own digital platforms. RaaS provides not just the full stack technology solution, but also incorporates the expansive regulatory portfolio and a team of experts from Nium, paving the way further for businesses to tap into the huge potential of the online payments business and explore new revenue streams.

"Travelex is the leading brand in foreign exchange globally and across the APAC region. They are recognised and trusted as experts in their field. At Nium, we understand how difficult it is for a company to introduce remittance or money transfer services at scale, and we are excited that Travelex has selected Nium to be their trusted partner for this journey," says Michael Minassian, Regional Head of Nium's Consumer and SME Business.

"Nium's mission is to create a global fintech infrastructure that can enable banks, financial institutions and other fintech companies to launch and scale innovative digital financial services without the complexity, time and cost previously required to do so. We look forward to working closely with Travelex to offer a robust digital remittance offering to their customers," Michael continued.

Consumers can access Travelex International Money Transfer, via their local country Travelex website, with an App to be launched shortly.

"Travelex is delighted to team up with Nium to offer remittance services. Following a rigorous selection process we were impressed with their holistic solution which encompassed the technology framework and the expertise of the team. In today's competitive payments environment, new technology makes a huge difference in delivering the best customer experience," states Darren Brown, Managing Director, Travelex Australia and New Zealand.

Travelex will be expanding its digital remittance offering to major markets in Asia Pacific in the coming months.

About Nium

Nium is a next-generation financial services platform that enables companies around the world to unlock new revenue opportunities and improve cash flow economics. Nium is a leader in its geographical and payment service breadth, owning licenses in the world's largest and fastest-growing economies. Our modular platform allows banks, payment providers, travel companies, and other businesses to collect and disburse funds in local currencies to over 100 countries, plus issue physical and virtual cards globally. Our proprietary set of APIs embeds financial services and can bring to life multiple B2B and B2C use cases in a matter of weeks.

Nium is part of CB Insights Fintech 250, which highlights the most promising Fintech companies globally. Today, Nium serves over 130 million customers and enables platforms to provide access to financial services to over 3 billion people across the world. For more information, visit: http://www.nium.com.

About Travelex

Founded in 1976, Travelex has grown to become the world's leading specialist provider of foreign exchange. Travelex operates across the entire value chain of the retail foreign exchange industry in over 20 countries. The Group has developed a growing network of over 900 ATMs and 1,100 stores at both on-airport and off-airport locations around the world and has built the leading online and mobile foreign exchange platform. It also processes and delivers foreign currency orders for major banks, travel agencies and hotels. In addition, the Group sources and distributes foreign currency banknotes for customers on a wholesale basis including central banks and international financial institutions.

For more information, visit:
www.travelex.com.au
www.travelex.com.sg

[1] In markets where Nium offers real-time services. For full details, please visit: https://www.nium.com/network/.

SOURCE Nium

Recommended Stories

  • Detroit Pistons game vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Live updates from the late-night showdown

    The Detriot Pistons host the Los Angeles Clippers on April 11, 2021, at Staples Center. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket.

  • Swiss watchdog asked Credit Suisse on Greensill risks - SonntagsZeitung

    The head of Switzerland's financial regulator FINMA questioned Credit Suisse over risks in its dealings with now-insolvent finance firm Greensill Capital "months" before the bank was forced to close $10 billion of funds liked to Greensill, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported Sunday. Alongside formal discussions on a technical level between the bank and FINMA, the watchdog's head Mark Branson personally discussed the risks with outgoing Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner and Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein during a meeting on an unspecified date, the paper reported, citing information it had obtained. FINMA declined to comment.

  • Maxing Out Your 401(k) and What to Do Next

    Max out your 401(k) each year, and be sure to get your 401(k) employer match, if you have one. And for you super savers, here are other ways to save for retirement.

  • Stimulus check update: When will ‘plus-up’ payments arrive? Answers to your COVID relief questions

    Americans have tons of questions about their stimulus checks and 2020 taxes. Here’s what you need to know about 2021 COVID-relief payments and more.

  • Microsoft in talks to buy Nuance Communications for around $16 billion: reports

    If successful, the acquisition would be Microsoft's second-largest ever, behind 2016's $24 billion purchase of LinkedIn.

  • Student loan forgiveness: What $10,000 in cancellation would look like by U.S. state

    As the president mulls Democrat calls to cancel up to $50,000 in federally-backed student loan debt via executive order, a new analysis shows how $10,000 in forgiveness would affect borrowers in each U.S. state.

  • People are flocking to the reopened Obamacare marketplace — and finding deals

    Millions are newly eligible for policies at less than $50 a month, federal data shows.

  • Charlie Munger Prefers Alibaba Stock to Treasury Bills. Here’s Why.

    Daily Journal Chairman Charlie Munger says a new investment in Chinese internet giant Alibaba is part of a move into stocks because returns on Treasury bills are so low.

  • Fourth stimulus check: Lawmakers press Biden to say yes to more payments

    The president is being urged to roll more direct aid money into his infrastructure bill.

  • What to Do After Maxing Out Your Roth IRA

    If you've already maxed out your Roth IRA this year but want to stash away more for retirement, here are five other places to put your money.

  • China Led The Recovery Trade; Now Almost Everyone Is Cautious

    (Bloomberg) -- No matter the asset class, the outlook is turning bleak for China’s financial markets.The nation’s stocks, bonds and currency are losing their shine after an impressive start to the year, overshadowed by a stronger dollar, higher U.S. Treasury yields and a domestic campaign to cut financial risk.The nation’s benchmark stock index remains 13% below a 13-year high in early February, following a brutal selloff that wiped out more than $1.3 trillion in market value. The yuan just suffered its worst month in a year in March, erasing all its 2021 gains against the greenback. Chinese sovereign bonds, a sanctuary during the recent global rout, saw foreign investors lower their holdings last month for the first time in more than two years.The sharp reversal of fortunes came as confidence grew in a strong U.S. economic recovery that is reclaiming the allure of dollar assets around the world. The latest underperformance of Chinese markets also resulted from Beijing’s decision to resume a battle on debt that was interrupted by the trade war with Washington and the pandemic.Concerns about inflation and tighter monetary conditions mean appetite for Chinese shares will likely remain subdued, while the country’s government debt market faces the test of a supply glut later this year, investors and analysts say. The yuan could weaken further as the dollar extends its global resurgence.“China’s bull run is being tested,” said Adrian Zuercher, head of global asset allocation of UBS Chief Investment Office. “Volatility will stay elevated in the near term.”Subdued TradingAfter delivering a world-beating rally earlier in the year, Chinese shares have reversed course since February, when it became increasingly clear that policymakers were shifting their priority to taming asset bubbles and reducing financial leverage.The broader de-risking campaign also includes a crackdown on the country’s internet and fintech giants. In the latest of such moves, the authorities slapped a record $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. over the weekend after an anti-monopoly probe found it abused its market dominance.The benchmark CSI 300 Index fell 1.1% as of 10:38 a.m. Beijing time, bringing its year-to-date loss to 4.5% and down 14% from a peak in February.The world’s second-largest stock market is $838 billion smaller than at its February peak and trading interest has been waning. Daily average turnover on China’s two stock exchanges was 670 billion yuan ($102 billion) so far this month, the lowest since May, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.UBS’ Zuercher said he expects rising Treasury yields to be a major source of near-term volatility in China’s equity market, as it will continue to exert pressure on valuations of the country’s growth stocks and trigger rotation.Echoing the view, Herald van Der Linde, HSBC Holdings Plc’s head of Asia Pacific equity strategy, said there remains downside risk to Asian equities in the near term and “China is no exception”.Domestically, a central bank unwilling to keep funding conditions too loose, a contrast to its peers in other major economies, has also disappointed stock investors. Apart from its deleveraging campaign, signs of inflationary pressures, as shown in March’s consensus-beating 4.4% jump in China’s producer prices, could prompt Beijing to further dial back its pandemic-induced economic stimulus.“We believe monetary policy might be tightened,” Hanfeng Wang, a strategist at China International Capital Corp., wrote in a note this week, adding that investors should pay attention to policy signals from the next meeting of the Politburo, the Communist Party’s top decision-making body.Bonds PressuredWhile Chinese government bonds outpaced their competitors in the first quarter as their haven status helped them stand out as a bulwark amid the global slump, they are facing a host of challenges in the coming months.In addition to a longer-than-expected phase-in period for the inclusion in FTSE Russell’s World Government Bond Index, a surge in bond supply from local governments and a narrowing China-U.S. yield gap also threaten to reduce the appeal of Chinese debt.Now at 3.21%, yields on China’s benchmark 10-year sovereign notes are expected to rise to 3.5% by the end of this quarter, according to Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered Plc.As China’s yield premium over Treasurys thinned, global investors last month trimmed their holdings of Chinese government debt for the first time since February 2019, a trend that is expected to continue for some time. The yield gap fell to 144.8 basis points on March 31, the narrowest since Feb. 24, 2020 when it was 144.2 basis points.Weaker YuanThe dollar’s renewed strength, the tighter yield gap, as well as Beijing’s latest move to boost capital outflows also have prompted analysts, including ING’s, to lower their forecasts on the Chinese currency.After rising nearly 7% against the dollar last year and reaping further gains earlier this year, the yuan suffered its worst selloff in a year last month, arresting a steady advance since May.Read: Yuan Erases Year’s Gains Against Dollar as PBOC Steps AsideAlso weighing on the yuan is the slowing speed of capital inflows: Cross-border currency flows tracked by Goldman Sachs totaled $1.5 billion in the week ended on April 7, compared with about $3 billion in the previous week.“It’s about how views on the U.S. dollar have changed rapidly,” said Zhou Hao, an economist from Commerzbank AG. “People believe the U.S. economy will recover strongly in the next two years and that’s what stocks and bonds have been pricing in.”Zhou said he expects the yuan to weaken to 6.83 per dollar by the end of this year, from around 6.56 Friday.(Updates with CSI 300 Index’ latest performance in the ninth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin above $60,000 again on talk of reduced supply

    Bitcoin (BTC) is up 116% from the year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4. It crossed the $60,000 mark for the first time on March 13, hitting a record $61,781.83 on Bitstamp exchange, just after U.S. President Joe Biden signed his $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus package into law. Justin d'Anethan, sales manager at digital asset company Diginex in Hong Kong, said investors had turned their attention to stock markets and other cryptocurrencies in the past couple of weeks, leaving Bitcoin idling in the upper 50-thousand dollar levels.

  • How much money does Nigeria owe China?

    As trade and investment have grown between China and Nigeria, so has lending, leading to an increased focus on the balance of the bilateral relationship.

  • Delta Airlines to Report Loss in 2021, Unless There is Significant Recovery in Traffic: Cowen

    Cowen and company in their latest report said they continue to believe that Delta Airlines will report a loss this year unless there is a significant recovery of international and corporate traffic in the second half, which seems highly unlikely amid the fourth wave of coronavirus infections.

  • Consumer Brands Are Getting Squeezed by China Tensions. Here Are 14 to Watch.

    A handful of retailers and apparel makers have encountered a backlash in China in recent weeks, and more could soon be in the same boat.

  • JPMorgan Chase Could Hit New Highs After Earnings

    Many U.S. banks have broken out above 2018 resistance in reaction to rising interest rates.

  • Moderna Co-Founder Noubar Afeyan Sells Large Blocks of Stock

    Moderna stock has rocketed and co-founder and Chairman Noubar Afeyan recently sold more than $1.4 billion of shares of the biotech.

  • By Ship, Plane and Rocket: 3 Bullish Stocks For Technical Traders Going Into The Week

    SPDR S&P500 (NYSE: SPY) hit a new all-time high of $411.67 Friday following a ramp-up into earnings season and rotation back into tech stocks. Following multi-week consolidation periods, these three stocks look bullish going into the week. American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) looks to be completing a bullish inverted head-and-shoulder pattern above support at $22.58 on the daily chart. On March 18 American Airlines’ stock rejected and wicked off the bottom of a gap left from its Feb. 24, 2020, gap down caused by the pandemic news. Bulls want to see the stock react to the inverted head-and-shoulder pattern and break up above the descending trendline. If American Airlines’ stock can break above the descending trendline, it has room to fill the gap and trade in the $27 range, which is in line with its pre-pandemic share prices. Royal Caribbean Group’s (NYSE: RCL) stock, like American Airlines, looks to be completing an inverted head-and-shoulder pattern above support at $85.07 and is also trading above the descending trendline, which had been holding it down since Feb. 23. Bulls want to see Royal Caribbean’s stock react to the inverted head-and-shoulder pattern and jump up to fill the overhead gap around $105. This would bring its share price back to pre-pandemic levels. Bears want to see it trend down and follow the descending trendline until it loses support at the $85 mark. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s (NYSE: SPCE) stock had been trending downward since making a new all-time high of $62.80 on Feb. 4. On March 25, Virgin Galactic stock reversed trend, however, and put in a daily higher low but has since settled into a bearish descending triangle with an apex of April 21. Virgin Galactic’s stock has been repeatedly testing the descending trendline holding it down, and bulls want to see the stock break up over it. If the stock can break through the descending trendline, it has room to move up to its next resistance at $34.60. If it busts through that, Virgin Galactic’s stock can move up further to fill the gap in the $39 to $41 range. With Virgin Galactic’s next test flight expected in May, positive sentiment may help the stock make a bullish move up. Bears want to see Virgin Galactic stock trade in the descending triangle until it loses support at $27.55. AAL, RCL and SPCE Price Action: Shares of American Airlines closed flat at $23.54 Friday. Royal Caribbean shares closed flat at $89.88, and Virgin Galactic shares closed flat at $29.28. Photo courtesy American Airlines. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaVirgin Galactic Unveils Its Imagine SpaceshipThese Options Traders Think Virgin Galactic Stock May Skyrocket© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • XRP Doubles in 7 Days, Heads for Biggest Weekly Gain Since December 2017

    The token used in Ripple Labs' payment network has climbed six-fold this year as some traders look through the SEC case and analysts see bullish patterns in price charts.

  • Traders Opting for Cash and Carry Strategy as Bitcoin’s ‘Contango’ Widens

    Cash and carry traders seek to profit from the spread between bitcoin's price in futures and spot markets.