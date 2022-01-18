U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,577.11
    -85.74 (-1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,368.47
    -543.34 (-1.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,506.90
    -386.86 (-2.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,096.23
    -66.23 (-3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.56
    +2.74 (+3.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.40
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    +0.59 (+2.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    -0.0083 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.0930 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    -0.0051 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6000
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,334.41
    +632.54 (+1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.15
    -0.24 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Nivel Parts & Manufacturing Acquires SnorkelyourATV

·2 min read

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nivel Parts & Manufacturing Co., LLC today announced that it has acquired SnorkelyourATV LLC, a leading manufacturer in the ATV and UTV accessory space with a primary focus on the snorkel product line. The purchase brings together Nivel's manufacturing, sourcing, and distribution capabilities with SnorkelyourATV's highly regarded product line and new product development expertise.

SnorkelyourATV
SnorkelyourATV

Kyle Tallman, founder and former owner, said "It's been exceptionally enjoyable working with Nivel. Through this process I have grown to truly respect this company and those who represent it. I'm looking forward to the future of SnorkelYourATV and working with Nivel to grow the business further."

Nivel recognizes the increasing growth in the UTV and ATV segments. Through the acquisition of SnorkelyourATV, Nivel expands its snorkel product line with a well-recognized brand and gains important product insight. Nivel CEO Brett Hankey commented "We are excited to welcome SnorkelyourATV into the Nivel family. Kyle built a great business centered around new product development, quality production, and customer-focused sales and service. We look forward to working with Kyle and our UTV team to build on the company's success."

About Nivel

Founded in 1968, Nivel is a global manufacturer, distributor, and seller of aftermarket parts and accessories for vehicles in the Personal Transportation Vehicle (PTV), Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV), Heavy Duty, and Automotive sector. It is a trusted business partner to thousands of dealers, distributors, and consumers in the US and international markets. Nivel owns the most valuable brands in the aftermarket niche vehicle parts and accessories categories: MadJax, Red Dot, GTW, Jake's, Reliance, Seizmik, Highlifter, and Falcon Ridge.

About SnorkelyourATV

Founded in 2008, SnorkelyourATV, LLC ("SYA") is an industry-leading manufacturer that engineers, fabricates and direct-sells 160+ proprietary accessories for most all-terrain-vehicles (ATV's) and utility-terrain-vehicles (UTV's). The primary products are snorkel kits allowing the ATV/UTV to operate with its engine underwater. SnorkelyourATV's products allow ATV/UTV owners to customize, increase performance, and protect their vehicles.

Media Contact:
media@nivel.com

SnorkelyourATV
Nivel logo (PRNewsfoto/Nivel Parts & Manufacturing Co.)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nivel-parts--manufacturing-acquires-snorkelyouratv-301463253.html

SOURCE Nivel Parts & Manufacturing Co.

