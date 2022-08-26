U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

Nividous' Customer All Chemical Transport Corp. Achieves Exceptional Results After Deploying Nividous Platform Automating Core Supply Chain Processes

·3 min read

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nividous has helped All Chemical Transport Corp. automate the sales order creation process that is unique to the customer's business. The automation powered by Nividous' intelligent automation platform allowed All Chemical to reduce manual efforts by 90% and improve process turnaround time by 80%.

Nividous is one of the few vendors offering a unified intelligent automation platform with native Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Business Process Management (BPM) capabilities. Learn more at https://nividous.com/. (PRNewsfoto/Nividous Software)
Nividous, an intelligent automation company, has helped numerous logistics companies, including All Chemical, streamline their supply chain and logistics processes end-to-end. The automation delivers exceptional benefits that translate into improved data accuracy, compliance, order management, reporting, and more.

All Chemical is a truly full-service bulk liquid transportation company, specializing in hauling chemicals in both tankers and ISO containers. Maintaining total control of the transportation process from start to finish allows the company to simplify customer experience and operate safely and efficiently.

The customer has a highly customized process, from the type of tanker required and the criteria for Kosher-certified transport to the classes of chemicals that can permissibly travel together and documentation for safety protocols.

"We were looking for a robust automation platform that can process customized data unique to our business. Nividous platform-enabled automation for our sales order creation process resulted in a 90% reduction in manual efforts, an 80% improvement in process turnaround time, and a 90% increase in volume handling," says Anthony Coruccini Chief Operating Officer at All Chemical Transport Corp.

"Following these successful outcomes, we have already used the platform, automating collections, on-demand invoice sharing with customers, and monthly reporting processes. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Nividous in the coming years."

"The data All Chemical needs to collect and share is very different from the data a grocery delivery truck, for example, would use. Electronic Data Exchange (or EDI), a supply chain and logistics technology that allows for standardized data exchange, didn't work for All Chemical, in part because of the nuances of its field. The technologies natively available within the Nividous platform, on the other hand, were able to capture and share information with complete accuracy," underlines Alan Hester, president of Nividous.

About Nividous

Nividous is a worldwide leader in intelligent automation, with more than a quarter century of success and strong expertise. Our solutions automate end-to-end processes—not just discrete tasks freeing staff to focus on innovation. The Nividous platform has thousands of bots deployed to our very happy customers in all industries.

Nividous offers an award-winning intelligent automation platform and professional services, including process discovery, automation implementation and support, and establishing Centers of Excellence to meet new goals as they arise. Our global team remains committed to helping customers improve efficiency and sharpen their competitive edge.

Contact:
Kayla Hardy
Marketing Associate,
Nividous Software Solutions
kayla.hardy@nividous.com
+1 (442) 444 2767

About All Chemical

The transportation of ISO/intermodal containers is the fastest growing segment of All Chemical's business where All Chemical is well-known for hauling liquid chemicals in its tankers. With three lifts and more than 20 acres of property, All Chemical is a fully functional container depot, offering customers long-term ISO container storage.

When you partner with All Chem, you deal with one company and one point of contact from start to finish. While our bulk liquid transportation services are provided primarily in the Northeast Corridor, we're capable of hauling product across the entire continental U.S. and parts of Canada.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nividous-customer-all-chemical-transport-corp-achieves-exceptional-results-after-deploying-nividous-platform-automating-core-supply-chain-processes-301613015.html

SOURCE Nividous

