Nividous is Excited to Sponsor and Exhibit at HIMSS 2023

MOORESTOWN, N.J., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that Nividous will sponsor and participate in the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, April 17-21, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois, United States. The week-long event provides an excellent opportunity to connect and build relations with over 40,000 professionals throughout the global health ecosystem. The Nividous team is eager to meet healthcare leaders and discuss ways to help them innovate and solve their most significant challenges using intelligent automation.

The event will host a broad array of professionals from all walks of the global healthcare ecosystem, allowing them to learn, network, and exhibit. The Nividous team is exhibiting and sponsoring the HIMSS conference for the second time in a row upon the overwhelming response from the previous year.

We are thrilled to demonstrate our new healthcare solutions and incredible customer success stories about how end-to-end revenue cycle management automation with our intelligent automation platform has helped several healthcare providers save thousands of man-hours and reduce operational costs by at least 60% - all with the lowest total cost of ownership. AEG Vision , a leading eye care provider who has been our customer for more than four years, has saved $4M yearly.

President of Nividous, Alan Hester, will share real-world use cases and more in his 20-minute speaking session on Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 9:45 am - 10:05 am at the Innovation Hub, Hall B, Booth 6009. He will talk about how Artificial Intelligence (AI) combined with other automation tools can help automate RCM processes from start to finish and achieve faster claim to cash, reduced costs, and accelerated payments.

He will also touch upon our improved proprietary IDP model native to the Nividous platform that helps to extract and report on data related to patient records, medical codes, and billing and claims processing involving legacy or third-party applications that you are already invested in.

About Nividous

Nividous, a global intelligent automation company, is passionate about enabling organizations to work at their peak efficiency.

The Nividous leadership team has decades of experience delivering hundreds of digital process automation solutions to companies and organizations of various sizes worldwide.

Leveraging its tremendous domain expertise, the Nividous team offers vertical solutions that are RPA and AI-enabled and built on configurable process automation capabilities to empower businesses to operate with flexibility and agility. Nividous also provides end-to-end professional services that include process discovery, implementation, support, and building Centers of Excellence (CoE).

