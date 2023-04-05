MONTREAL, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - In their 7th annual edition, the Technology Innovator Awards hosted by Innovation in Business, has rewarded Nixa as the Best Specialist Complex & Custom Web Development Firm in Canada for 2022. This is an important addition to previous awards that the company has won in previous years such as: the Best Web Development Firm in Quebec in 2020 and the Best Web Development Firm in Canada in 2021, making this the fourth year in a row in which Nixa receives a Technology Innovator Award.

Nixa named as the best in Canada by the Technology Innovator Awards Logo (CNW Group/Nixa)

In 2022, the Awards have placed a focus on applauding innovation and seek to reward those who have proven themselves to be tech pioneers, capable of providing solutions to meet a vast array of demands. The professional evaluation consists of varied criteria which include business performance, longevity, business growth and significant innovations or feedback.

"Our consistency and constant interest to innovate continues to place us as one of the main leaders and tech pioneers in web development in Canada and North America." Mentions Marc F. Adam, President of Nixa. "We are always aiming to use our expertise to create more complex and diverse projects with excellence."

With more than ten years in the industry, Nixa is a specialized programming firm, expert in complex and custom web development. It provides web and application development services to businesses and organizations around the world in search of quality and performance, mastering the most innovative and on demand programming languages through a team of experts and creatives in a solution-oriented culture.

To learn more, visit their website: nixa.ca

SOURCE Nixa

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/05/c1674.html