U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,965.34
    +18.78 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,745.69
    +199.37 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,146.06
    +1.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,849.73
    +10.61 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.11
    -1.53 (-1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.00
    -11.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    20.98
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0320
    -0.0046 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    +0.0430 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1896
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3250
    +0.0790 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,687.88
    -75.70 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.37
    -3.71 (-0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.52
    +38.98 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

NIXON NATIONAL CANCER CONFERENCE TO EXAMINE CANCER RESEARCH BREAKTHROUGHS FROM PATIENT PERSPECTIVE

·4 min read

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the success of the first Nixon National Cancer Conference in 2021, the Richard Nixon Foundation has announced the second annual conference will be held at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum on December 7 and 8, 2022.

Top clinicians, researchers, journalists, NCI-designated cancer center directors, patients, patient advocates, ethicists, medical professionals and public health officials will convene at the 2022 Nixon National Cancer Conference, a two-day gathering focusing on areas where cancer is leading the solution to patient problems.

The 2022 Nixon National Cancer Conference will open with a reception and dinner sponsored by City of Hope Orange County on December 7 at 5:30 p.m. PST followed by panel discussions and a luncheon sponsored by the Hoag Family Cancer Institute on December 8, starting at 9:00 a.m. PST. Additional sponsors include Providence St. Joseph Hospital and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Four panels will feature leaders in areas where cancer is leading the solution to patient problems:

IMMUNOLOGY AND INFLAMMATION

Inflammation is at the center and core of chronic disease across the board. Cancer now leads immunology, and immunology is solving some of the problems that have plagued patients for so long.

REGENERATIVE MEDICINE AND STEM CELL THERAPY

Regenerative medical science is building on cancer's ability to understand the process of growth differentiation. Cancer research in neurophysiology and neuropsychology promises exciting breakthroughs in neurodegenerative diseases.

NUTRITION

The importance of the interplay between diet and cancer cells is acknowledged and accepted. For patients, new research and development in this area is of particular interest, relevance, and importance.

MEDICAL TECH

Where medicine and technology come together create cutting-edge innovations transforming the field of oncology and the speed of advancements bringing us closer to more cures for cancer and other diseases.

Confirmed Participants include:

  • David Agus, M.D. – Founding Director and CEO of Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine

  • Anna Barker, Ph.D. Chief Strategy Officer at Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine, Distinguished Visiting Fellow, Complex Adaptive Systems at ASU and Former National Cancer Institute Deputy Director

  • Carlos Becerra, M.D. – Medical Director, Cancer Research, Medical Oncologist, GI Cancer, Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian

  • Carolyn Britten, M.D. – Vice President, Global Development, Early Development Oncology, Amgen

  • William G. Cance, M.D., FACS, Distinguished Scientist at GRAIL and Former CMSO at the American Cancer Society

  • Mauro Ferrari, Ph.D. – Former Special Expert on nanotechnology for the National Cancer Institute, Professor of Pharmaceutics at University of Washington

  • Robert Gatenby, Ph.D. – Center of Excellence for Evolutionary Therapy - University of Florida

  • Stephen Grupp, M.D., Ph.D. – Section Chief of Cellular Therapy and Transplant Section at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

  • David Heber, M.D., Ph.D., FACP, FASN, Founding Director of the Center for Human Nutrition at UCLA

  • Edward S. Kim, M.D., M.B.A. – Physician-in-Chief and Senior Vice President, City of Hope Orange County Vice Physician-in-Chief and Professor, City of Hope National Medical Center

  • William W. Li, M.D. – New York Times bestselling author of "Eat to Beat Disease" and Chief Executive Officer and President of The Angiogenesis Foundation

  • Marlene Malek, Vice Chair and Co-Founder of Friends of Cancer Research

  • Linda H. Malkas, Ph.D., – M.T. & B.A. Ahmadinia Professor in Molecular Oncology, Dean, Translational Science, External Affairs, Professor, Molecular Diagnostics and Experimental Therapeutics

  • Susan T. Mayne, Ph.D. – Director of the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition at the Food and Drug Administration

  • Dariush Mozzafarian, M.D., Ph.D. Cardiologist, Special Advisor to the Provost, Dean for Policy, and Jean Mayer Professor at the Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy; and Professor of Medicine at Tufts School of Medicine

  • Lily Peng, M.D., Ph.D. – Director, Product Management at Verily/Google

  • Peter Pisters, M.D. – President of MD Anderson Center at the University of Texas

  • Ellen Sigal, Ph.D., Chairperson & Founder of Friends of Cancer Research

  • Patrick Soon-Shiong, M.D., Chairman of Chan Soon-Shiong Family Foundation, Executive Chairman of ImmunityBio, CEO of NantHealth, Executive Chairman of the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune

  • Donald "Skip" Trump, M.D. – Founding CEO Inova Schar Cancer Institute and Author of Center of the Cancer Universe: A Half-Center of Progress Against Cancer

  • Andrew von Eschenbach, M.D. – former Director of the National Cancer Institute

Steering Committee

  • Andrew C. von Eschenbach, M.D.

  • Melanie Eisenhower

  • Marlene Malek, R.N.

  • Claire Pomeroy, Ph.D.

  • Ellen Sigal, Ph.D.

Honorary Congressional Host Committee

  • Hon. Nanette Diaz Barragan

  • Hon. Stephanie Bice

  • Hon. Earl L. "Buddy" Carter

  • Hon. Dianne Feinstein

  • Hon. Brian Fitzpatrick

  • Hon. Richard Hudson

  • Hon. Young Kim

  • Hon. Guy Reschinthaler

  • Hon. Mike Rounds

  • Hon. Tom Tillis

  • Hon. Joe Wilson

Sponsors

  • City of Hope Orange County

  • Hoag Family Cancer Institute

  • Providence – St. Joseph Hospital

  • Providence – St. Jude Medical Center

  • Stanbridge University

In December 2021 the Richard Nixon Foundation held the inaugural Nixon National Cancer Conference as a commemoration of the 50th anniversary of President Nixon's signing of the National Cancer Act of 1971.

Those who would like to attend in person can register here.

The conference will be available to livestream at youtube.com/nixonfoundation.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nixon-national-cancer-conference-to-examine-cancer-research-breakthroughs-from-patient-perspective-301683241.html

SOURCE Richard Nixon Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccinating the unvaxxed is key to end pandemic: Former FDA official

    Hundreds of Americans die each day from COVID — and the unvaccinated make up a majority of those dead and hospitalized.

  • Provention Bio gets FDA approval for treatment that can delay onset of Type 1 diabetes

    Shares of Provention Bio Inc. were down 3.9% in trading on Friday morning, the day after the Food and Drug Administration approved the company's treatment that can delay the onset of Type 1 diabetes in some patients. The intravenous therapy, Tzield, can delay the onset of Stage 3 Type 1 diabetes in patients with Stage 2 Type 1 diabetes. Stage 3 is usually when patients are diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. "It cannot be emphasized enough how precious a delay in the onset of Stage 3 T1D can be from

  • Ardelyx (ARDX) Up 41% After FDA Committee Endorses CKD Drug

    The FDA's CRDAC recommends granting marketing approval to Ardelyx's (ARDX) oral pill to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.

  • Rockville’s MacroGenics scores $60M from Provention Bio’s FDA approval

    Rockville’s MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) just had its second big win within a month, after inking a major deal with a U.S. pharmaceutical company in October. MacroGenics said late Thursday the Food and Drug Administration has approved teplizumab, a Type 1 diabetes treatment candidate that Provention Bio Inc. bought from MacroGenics in 2018. As part of that deal, Red Bank, New Jersey's Provention agreed to pay $60 million to Macrogenics upon receiving the agency’s green light to take the drug to market.

  • Why Iovance Biotherapeutics Is Crashing Today

    The FDA is asking the drug development outfit for more information regarding its tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 200% Gains (Or More)

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double in 2023

    Investing in biotech companies, especially relatively small ones, can be a double-edged sword. With that in mind, let's look at two gene-editing-focused biotechs that could perform substantially better next year: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE). Right now, CRISPR Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech.

  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals Surges On New Review Date For Eye-Disease Treatment

    Apellis Pharmaceuticals said Friday the Food and Drug Administration will review its new eye-disease drug in February, and APLS stock surged.

  • Editas (EDIT) Pauses Eye Disease Study on EDIT-101, Stock Down

    Editas (EDIT) pauses enrollment in the phase I/II BRILLIANCE study evaluating EDIT-101 for treating blindness due to Leber congenital amaurosis 10. Stock falls.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech booster shows strong results in fresh analysis of data

    Pfizer and BioNTech said the immune response generated by their bivalent COVID-19 booster showed strong results against the newer omicron sublineages.

  • Intra-Cellular's (ITCI) Caplyta Aids Growth, Overdependence a Woe

    Intra-Cellular Therapeutics (ITCI) currently has only one marketed product in its portfolio, Caplyta, approved for schizophrenia and bipolar disorders. The company is evaluating the candidate in several other indications.

  • Gilead (GILD) Outperforms YTD: Will It Retain the Momentum?

    Biotech giant Gilead (GILD) outperforms the industry and the S&P 500 Index as its core business maintains momentum despite volatility.

  • The End of Vaccines at 'Warp Speed'

    Operation Warp Speed, the Trump-era program that poured billions of dollars into developing COVID shots, seemed to signal a new dawn of American vaccine making, demonstrating how decades of scientific grunt work could be turned into lifesaving medicine in a matter of months. But as a third pandemic winter begins in the United States, its vaccine-making effort has lost steam. Efforts to test and produce next-generation COVID vaccines are bogged down by bureaucratic problems and funding shortfalls

  • Blood tests for Alzheimer's are here. Here's what you need to know.

    Few illnesses instill as much fear as Alzheimer's, a fatal neurodegenerative disease that destroys memory and identity. The dread is compounded by the uncertainty that often surrounds the diagnosis of the most common form of dementia. Brain autopsies remain the only way to know for sure whether someone had the disease, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates affects 6.5 million people in the United States. Over the past several years, sophisticated tests such as spinal tap

  • Pharma Stock Roundup: RHHBY's Alzheimer's Study Failure, EU Nod for SNY's Enjaymo

    Roche's (RHHBY) late-stage Alzheimer's disease study on key pipeline candidate, gantenerumab fails. Sanofi's (SNY) Enjaymo to treat a rare form of anemia gets approval in Europe.

  • Ardelyx Stock Skyrockets After Its Kidney Disease Drug Gets a Surprise Step Closer to FDA Approval

    In a surprise move, a committee of the agency’s outside advisors voted in favor of the proposition that the drug's benefits outweigh its risks.

  • Provention (PRVB) Gets FDA Nod for Drug That Delays T1D Onset

    Following FDA approval, Provention Bio's (PRVB) Tzield is the first disease-modifying therapy in T1D. Tzield can delay the onset of stage 3 T1D in individuals aged eight years and older.

  • Apellis shares gain 16% after FDA accepts new data for drug submission

    Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. jumped 16.8% in premarket trading on Friday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration accepted an amendment to its drug-approval submission for a geographic atrophy therapy. The FDA is expected to make a decision on the drug by Feb. 26, and the company said the regulator does not plan to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the new drug application for pegcetacoplan. Apellis' stock has declined 33.9% over the last three months, while

  • Iovance Biotherapeutics Pushes FDA Rolling Submission Deadline Into Next Year For Its Lead Skin Cancer Candidate

    Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) announced that its ongoing rolling Biologics License Application (BLA) submission to the FDA for lifileucel is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023 as against Q4 FY22 expected earlier. As part of an amendment to the ongoing investigational new drug application submitted during Q3, Iovance received recent FDA feedback regarding supplemental assay validation information and comparability data for lifileucel. Iovance will address these FDA

  • Suffering from Long COVID headaches and brain fog? Another coronavirus could be the culprit

    Exposure to common-cold coronaviruses, and a phenomenon called immune imprinting, could help determine whether you develop Long COVID, experts say.