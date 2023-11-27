NJ business owners shared their views on economy in 2023. Were they upbeat or not?

Are business owners more optimistic about the economy in New Jersey this year?

Many of them have been, according to a highly anticipated annual survey released Monday by the New Jersey Business and Industry Association.

Of the 503 respondents to the trade group’s 65th Annual Business Outlook Survey, 89% said they were substantially or moderately impacted by inflation over the past 12 months, compared to 93% in last year’s survey, at a time when inflation was at a decades-high level.

The survey combines a look at the past 12 months and an outlook for the year ahead for New Jersey businesses. The group called this year’s survey a “mixed bag of results” from businesses.

“While it’s clear businesses are still struggling with inflation and the increased costs of running their operations, it does appear that last year represented a low water mark that we’re hopefully crawling out from,” NJBIA President and Chief Executive Officer Michele Siekerka said on Monday.

The survey found that 68% of employers felt state lawmakers have not done enough to address business affordability over the past year. The 2022 survey found 75% of businesses felt that way.

By the same token, only 4% of respondents felt Gov. Phil Murphy and state lawmakers were doing enough to address business affordability over the past 12 months.

Leading up to the elections, state leaders touted affordability plans like the ANCHOR property tax relief program and StayNJ, to help the state’s senior citizens.

But groups like the NJBIA have pointed out that programs like ANCHOR have only benefited homeowners and renters, not businesses.

Representatives for Murphy’s office, and the Assembly and Senate majority offices, which are all controlled by Democrats, could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday morning.

Outlook on the economy

According to the survey, 45% of business owners rated the state economy as fair and 24% listed it as poor. In last year’s survey, 48% of employers rated New Jersey’s economy as fair and 30% rated it as poor.

But 29% of business owners said they were experiencing a slowdown, versus 24% last year, the survey found.

Staffing has been an issue for businesses: 70% of respondents struggled to find staffing this year, compared to 55% last year.

Among the top three reasons were a lack of candidates and applicants to fill open positions, a lack of candidates with the required skills or qualifications, and employers unable to provide the requested compensation or benefits.

Shopping and spending

Regarding profits and losses:

In 2024, 37% of businesses believe they’ll make a profit, 28% said they won’t

In 2023, 32% reported a profit and 44% reported a loss

In 2022, 36% of businesses reported a profit and 40% reported a loss

“Small businesses face considerable headwinds when trying to make a profit,” Siekerka said in the report.

Regarding sales:

43% expect an increase in 2024, 26% project less sales

41% of businesses saw an increase in 2023

51% of businesses saw an increase in 2022

The survey found that 61% of business owners increased their prices over the past year, compared to 70% last year. Just 3% of businesses said they lowered prices this year.

The survey comes on Cyber Monday and after Black Friday, the official start of the holiday shopping season.

Nationwide, retailers reported a record-breaking $9.8 billion spent on Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics.

Analysts at the National Retail Federation are predicting that shoppers will spend between $957.3 billion and $966.6 billion in November and December this year — one of the slowest paces in years.

Daniel Munoz covers business, consumer affairs, labor and the economy for NorthJersey.com and The Record.

Email: munozd@northjersey.com; Twitter:@danielmunoz100

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ business owners have 'mixed bag' of views on economy