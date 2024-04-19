NJ labor department officials discuss unemployment benefits at Trenton budget hearing

Katie Sobko, NorthJersey.com
3 min read
0

As is often the case in legislative budget hearings, taxes drew attention Thursday as New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development officials testified at a state Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee hearing.

Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo answered questions from lawmakers about apprenticeships, unemployment and the services the department provides to New Jersey residents. He also fielded inquiries — including one from state Sen. Michael Testa — about the wage taxes that all 4.4 million working New Jerseyans are required to pay.

Those taxes fund the State Disability Benefits Fund. Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposed budget indicated that the fund, out of which Temporary Disability Insurance and Family Leave Insurance are paid, would end fiscal year 2025 with a deficit of $442 million, but information provided by Asaro-Angelo to the Office of Legislative Services indicated that the fund would have about $193 million as of June 30, 2025 — a difference of more than $600 million.

Robert Asaro-Angelo labor leader and commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development at the daily briefing in Trenton NJ on 5/7/2020
Asaro-Angelo said the increase is a quirk of the way the system is statutorily structured now but said he looks forward to working with the committee to “standardize and stabilize” the fund.

“This year, when we’re desperately trying to get more and more people back to work, this billion dollars is passed on … to the pockets of employees. This isn’t employers, so this is a really serious regressive tax,” Testa said.

The committee's chair, state Sen. Paul Sarlo, agreed with Testa that questioning the discrepancy was valid and later clarified that the maximum employee contribution for family leave insurance will jump from $151 to $527 as a result.

Additionally, the temporary disability insurance contribution will jump from nothing to $341. This means the estimated annual cost for wage earners will rise from $74 to $482, a difference of more than $400.

How much does the NJ labor department stand to receive?

The Department of Labor and Workforce Development stands to get about $207.1 million in the governor’s proposed budget. That’s $3.5 million, or 1.6%, less than the 2024 adjusted appropriation of $210.6 million.

What does the money fund?

The department helps people get jobs by providing opportunities to hone skills and enhance training. It is also responsible for regulating unemployment, workers' compensation and temporary or family leave payments. The staff is responsible for analyzing the labor market, enforcing labor laws and protecting the safety and health of workers.

What was said?

Asaro-Angelo noted that the department is working to modernize the unemployment process.

“We’ve been working piece-by-piece on a new unemployment application to make the process smoother,” he said. “We’ve been rolling out new products incrementally the last couple of years.”

He said the new homepage has more guidance and a “friendlier interface to reduce confusion and frustrations.”

The commissioner also said the department is working with AI to do everything from stop fraud to draft appeals determinations.

State Sens. Teresa Ruiz and Douglas Steinhardt both asked about the impact of the residency requirement for state employees on the workforce and what that means.

Asaro-Angelo said employers in the state face “many challenges” and that even his department has seen applicants withdraw their names from the process after the requirement is mentioned.

“Well-intended," Ruiz said. "We did it in the Legislature, and of course we always want to do New Jersey first, but when we see that there’s an impact that’s negatively impacting public service, classrooms, etc., we need to revisit policy issues that are actually working for a global good.”

More from Trenton: NJ education officials say more resources could help SDA, learning loss

What comes next?

Asaro-Angelo will testify before the Assembly Budget Committee next week. After that, leaders of the Legislature will negotiate on how much to appropriate to the department. Lawmakers have until the end of June to approve a budget and send it to Gov. Phil Murphy's desk for his signature.

Katie Sobko covers the New Jersey Statehouse. Email: sobko@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ state budget 2025: Labor officials outline funding priorities

