NJ Labs Celebrates 85 Years In the Testing Industry

NJ Labs Celebrates 85 Years at SupplySide West

Join NJ Labs at SupplySide West, in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Oct. 27, 1 p.m., at booth 5080 for a celebratory, and fully tested, glass of champagne to celebrate 85 years of going beyond testing.

Dr. David Levowitz founder of NJ Labs

While Dr. David Levowitz was at Rutgers University, he saw a growing need to promote quality in dairy and food production, so he created New Jersey Dairy Laboratories in 1936.

NJ Labs' Long History of Trust and Stability

As NJ Labs celebrates its 85th year in operation, a look back at its past to where the company is now gives a glimpse of what the future holds as one of the leaders in the analytical testing industry.

Although NJ Labs got its start in dairy testing, it eventually became more recognized and built up its reputation as an innovator in the industry with a history of pioneering standardized analytical testing methods and control systems. Under new ownership, the laboratory dropped “Dairy” from its name in the late 1970s as it expanded into new industries, including pharmaceutical, environmental and water testing services.

“NJ Labs wasn’t always focused on the pharmaceutical and dietary supplement industry,” said Sandra Lee, CEO of NJ Labs. “We started as a dairy lab that serviced the ice cream and milk industries with truck drivers that drove around New Jersey and New York to collect samples. However, when I joined in 2013, we were moving more towards dietary supplements because the FDA had begun to step in and regulate the industry more, creating an opportunity for NJ Labs to expand.”

Today, NJ Labs runs the full gamut of testing. The lab specializes in analytical chemistry and microbiology testing for the generic pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, dietary supplement, cosmetic and cannabis/CBD industries. Just to name a few of its services, the lab offers elemental and vitamin analysis; gas chromatography (GC); and antimicrobial effectiveness testing. NJ Labs is privately owned; FDA and DEA inspected; and certified for full-service contract analytical testing. Its team of scientists and researchers continue to work to build upon the lab’s legacy of developing and validating methods for raw materials and finished products.

In addition to its initiatives in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and more, NJ Labs has also moved into the fast-growing and competitive cannabis industry. As government regulation and federal involvement within the cannabis industry continues to grow, the role of the testing lab has become all the more crucial to manufacturers looking to bring new products to market.

“Cannabis manufacturers are facing an issue of consistency right now,” said Lee. “Many manufacturers are trusting labs without auditing them first, then finding themselves surprised when a product that they are promising to contain only a minuscule level of THC, actually has levels that would result in someone failing a drug test. At NJ Labs, we are committed to best practices that have allowed us to offer consistent results to all manufacturers we serve. Our clients can be assured that we have been here in the past and we will be here in the future.”

In addition to being an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited contract laboratory testing in compliance with strict CGMP standards, NJ Labs also finds itself in a unique position to serve manufacturers because of also being a laboratory registered with and inspected by the FDA and DEA. Having a long history of being trusted with the handling of controlled substances and pharmaceutical products, NJ Labs understands the regulatory environment and is able to provide much needed transparency and accuracy to manufacturers.

Join NJ Labs at SupplySide West, in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Oct. 27, 1 p.m., at booth 5080 for a celebratory, and fully tested, glass of champagne to celebrate 85 years of going beyond testing. Learn more about NJ Labs' history and services at: https://njlabs.com.

