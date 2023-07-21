NJ leaders file federal lawsuit over NY's congestion pricing, saying toll plan will harm environment

NEW YORK — New Jersey sued the Biden administration Friday to stop New York’s congestion pricing plan, the latest escalation over the effort to charge drivers entering Manhattan.

The suit, filed in federal court in New Jersey, claims the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration failed to conduct a “comprehensive” and “complete” environmental review of the Empire State’s plan, which New Jersey claims will have “significant” environmental impacts.

“We are suing to block New York’s ill-conceived congestion pricing plan,” N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday at a press conference in Fort Lee, on the New Jersey side of the George Washington Bridge.

“We’re particularly disappointed by the lack of a thorough environmental impact review and the lack of mitigation measures for impacted communities, like Fort Lee, in New Jersey,” Murphy said.

“New York’s proposal will prompt toll shopping, where more drivers seek circuitous routes to avoid paying the highest tolls, resulting in more traffic and more pollution in certain areas.”

The suit seeks to force the feds to conduct a full study of the environmental impact of the MTA’s proposal.

The federal government ruled last month that the MTA’s own analysis was sufficient to demonstrate the project had “no significant impact” on the environment.

Murphy called that finding “an error.”

“This (suit) is very specifically to elicit the federal government to conduct an environmental impact study,” Murphy said. “The feds, in this case the Federal Highway Administration, chose to take a shortcut.”

New Jersey argues that Manhattan congestion pricing will harm the Garden State’s environment.

“This congestion pricing scheme will necessarily have a significant environmental impact, as it is intended to do, by changing commuting patterns in and around New York City,” the suit reads.

“Nothing in (federal environmental law) allows the FHWA (Federal Highway Administration) to turn a blind eye to the significant environmental impacts that congestion pricing in the Manhattan Central Business District ... will have on New Jersey, favoring New York at the expense of its neighbors.”

Murphy doubled down on allegations of environmental harm Friday.

“Because this plan will create greater traffic and release more chemicals and pollutants in New Jersey — as well as the Bronx, I might add, communities that are already disproportionately suffering from environmental impacts — our residents may expect higher rates of negative health consequences including, among others, asthma,” he said.

Murphy and other Garden State politicos have argued that the plan puts an unfair burden on their constituents and will increase traffic in their state.

The MTA’s own analysis found that the congestion pricing plan will likely increase truck traffic in the surrounding areas, most notably portions of the Bronx and Harlem, as well as the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway corridor.

The study also suggested truck traffic will increase in Fort Lee, as well as the New Jersey cities of Orange, East Orange, and Newark.

While the MTA plan allots some $155 million in funding for programs to mitigate pollution increases in the five boroughs — including air filters for schools, the creation of additional parks, and an asthma center in the Bronx — Murphy said there is no such funding from the MTA for New Jersey.

“New Jersey will get nothing — not one dime — under the current proposal,” Murphy said. ”We’ll bear the burdens of congestion pricing while New York City gets the benefits.”

