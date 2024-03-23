NJ lost 34K jobs in the past year. Are there choppy waters ahead?

New Jersey’s economy posted a loss for the first time in six months, the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development said on Thursday, after the labor market showed signs of slowing last year.

The New Jersey jobless rate hovered at 4.8% in February where it’s been since September, according to the latest data. That makes it the fourth highest unemployment rate in the nation, and above the national rate of 3.9%.

All told, the state lost 34,000 jobs between February 2023 and 2024, state data shows. Higher-paying sectors like finance, professional services (accounting, architecture, legal work, technology), and telecommunications slowed hiring in the past year.

“Certainly, growth has slowed really in the second half of the year,” said James Hughes, an economist at Rutgers University.

Those higher-paying sectors — white collar jobs — became saturated after having a “hard time filling their open positions” coming out of the pandemic, according to Hughes.

“They’re filled now and they’re holding onto the people they have, but they’re not adding new people,” he said.

Lower-paying sectors like leisure and hospitality, which were harder hit during the pandemic, continued their hiring surges last year. Health care is expected to grow as the Baby Boomer population ages out and becomes one of the health care sector’s biggest consumers, Hughes said.

Figures show that leisure and hospitality, which includes restaurants, only just hit pre-pandemic staffing levels in January this year. Those establishments were pummeled by months of pandemic-related closures and reduced-capacity restrictions.

The monthly jobs report is made up of a survey of employers to measure the number of jobs and a survey of households to measure the unemployment rate. The two sets of data don't always move in the same direction.

Since the pandemic, New Jersey’s job market bore witness to surging housing prices, the transition away from the office and towards remote-work, an explosion of e-commerce and warehousing, and the highest inflation in 40 years.

“You've got expenses, you got insurance, you’ve got employees, you’ve got raw materials, you’ve got fuel,” said Vincent Vicari, who heads the Bergen County office of the New Jersey Small Business Development Center at the Ramapo College of New Jersey,

“Each one of those things help to erode confidence” among business owners.

The number of people who said they were unemployed rose by nearly 75,000, while unemployment rose from 3.3% to 4.8%. That number shrunk by just 400 between December and February.

Some of New Jersey's corporate giants cut jobs last year. Bed Bath and Beyond, headquartered in Union, filed for bankruptcy, closed stores and laid off more than 1,300 workers statewide. Prudential Financial laid off 46 workers in Newark, while Audible said this January that it was laying off 62 workers in the same city.

Health care companies like Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis and Becton Dickinson and Co. laid off dozens more, according to filings with the state Labor Department.

This year, many similar cuts could continue, suggested Kevin Kim, the founding chief executive officer of the Palisades Park advertising firm Marz Agency.

In his own sector, many clients have cut their advertising budgets by as much as half.

But will the economy do well?

Possibly.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates the same, but said upwards of three cuts could be coming this year, after 11 rate hikes since the pandemic.

Christopher Maher, chairman and chief executive officer of OceanFirst Financial Corp. based in Toms River, said in an interview last year with Gannett affiliate the Asbury Park Press that he expected the bank would increase its lending this year amid falling interest rates.

"We're looking forward to 2024, and we think you're going to see a resilient economy," Maher said.

A survey by the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, a business lobbying group, found 28% of employers predicted more hiring in 2024, 7% predicted less hiring, and 66% predicted they would stay the same.

By comparison, 23% increased hiring, while 18% decreased hiring in 2023, the survey found.

Kim, the Marz executive, felt differently about this year.

“Businesses of all sizes are going to take a careful look at their balance sheets and try to cut as much as possible,” he said.

