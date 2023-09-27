NJ Sen. Bob Menendez and wife plead not guilty to bribery charges in Manhattan court

NEW YORK — Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, facing federal bribery charges for the second time in less than a decade, appeared in a Manhattan courtroom Wednesday and pleaded not guilty.

Menendez, 69, wearing a slate gray pinstripe suit with a paisley blue tie, appeared at court with his wife, Nadine, 56, who is also charged and pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

The Democratic senator, buffeted by a chorus of Democratic calls for his resignation, said little in court and waived a reading of his indictment.

His bond was set at $100,000. His wife’s bond was set at $250,000.

Menendez, previously charged with corruption in a separate case that ended in a mistrial nearly six year ago, now stands accused of accepting gold bars, a Mercedes-Benz convertible and hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for favors to three New Jersey businessmen and the Egyptian government.

A three-count indictment, filed by the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office last Thursday, accused the Democratic senator of indirectly leaking highly sensitive information to Egypt’s government and secretly editing a letter on its behalf in an effort to unlock U.S. funding to the authoritarian nation.

Menendez, one of 13 U.S. senators in history to be indicted, served for a decade as the chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He stepped down from the role after the indictment was unsealed Friday.

He and his wife face counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and conspiracy to commit extortion. If convicted, they could face up to 45 years in federal prison.

Menendez, of Englewood Cliffs, N.J., has claimed he is the victim of a smear campaign, and has defended his handling of U.S.-Egypt relations, declaring that his “record is clear and consistent in holding Egypt accountable.”

Federal agents who searched Menendez’s home last year found more than $100,000 worth of gold bars and more than $480,000 in cash stashed in often odd places, like clothing and closets, according to charging papers.

Story continues

Another $70,000 turned up in his wife’s safe deposit box, the U.S. attorney’s office charged.

On Monday, Menendez told reporters that he has long withdrawn large sums of cash from his savings account for “emergencies” and “because of the history of my family facing confiscation in Cuba.” He has not publicly explained why he might have hoarded gold bars.

On Tuesday, Wael Hana, a 40-year-old halal entrepreneur from Egypt who is accused of playing a key role in the bribery scheme, was arrested at Kennedy Airport and appeared in court in Manhattan, pleading not guilty.

The indictment alleged that Menendez pressured a U.S. Agriculture Department official to protect an arrangement giving Hana’s company an exclusive monopoly on halal exports from the U.S. to Egypt, despite Hana having no experience with halal certification.

The senator also provided his wife with private State Department information about the people serving in the U.S. embassy in Cairo, which she passed on to Hana, who forwarded it to the Egyptian government, according to court papers.

The indictment said the information was “deemed highly sensitive because it could pose significant operational security concerns if disclosed to a foreign government.”

Hana and the two other businessmen charged in the case — Jose Uribe, who works in trucking and insurance; and Fred Daibes, a real estate developer and bank founder — each face a maximum prison term of 25 years if convicted. Uribe and Daibes pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Most of the Senate’s Democratic caucus, including New Jersey’s Cory Booker, has called on Menendez to resign, issuing a deafening drumbeat of statements across Tuesday. Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat who could install a replacement for Menendez, has also urged him to step down.

But the majority leader, Chuck Schumer of Brooklyn, has not publicly told Menendez to go. Menendez has vowed not to resign.

“I firmly believe that when all the facts are presented, not only will I be exonerated, but I still will be New Jersey’s senior senator,” Menendez said at a Monday news conference.

“To those who have rushed to judgment, you have done so based on a limited set of facts framed by the prosecution to be as salacious as possible,” he added. “Remember, prosecutors get it wrong sometimes. Sadly, I know that.”

In 2015, Menendez was indicted in an unrelated federal bribery case. The case culminated in a hung jury, and prosecutors dropped the charges.

The embattled senator arrived at court shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday. He had no comment as he entered.

Under bail terms set Wednesday, he must surrender his personal passports but not his official passports, and can only travel abroad for official business.

Menendez, a son of Cuban immigrants, rose to mayor of Union City, N.J., in the 1980s. On his way to mayor, he donned a bulletproof vest to testify in a corruption case against a longtime Union City mayor, William Musto, his political mentor.

Later, Menendez spent more than a decade serving in the House of Representatives. He rose to the Senate in 2006.

But on Wednesday, Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, joined the swelling ranks within his party calling on Menendez to go.

“Leaders in New Jersey, including the Governor and my Senate colleague Cory Booker, have made it clear that Sen. Menendez can no longer serve,” Durbin said on social media. “He should step down.”