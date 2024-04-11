NJ Transit contract to cut $300M in costs hidden from public before 15% fare hike vote

The central goal of a consultant hired to do a restructuring analysis of NJ Transit was to identify about $300 million in cuts for the coming fiscal year and another $300 million the year after that, according to a document obtained Wednesday by NorthJersey.com.

This information was withheld from the public until a request for quotes document was emailed to NorthJersey.com at 11 a.m. on Wednesday — more than two months after a public information request was filed — and about 40 minutes before the agency’s board voted unanimously to approve a controversial fare hike of 15% starting July 1 with additional 3% hikes each year after that.

“The contractor should have an overall goal of a 10% operating budget reduction for Fiscal Year 2025, and an additional 10% operating budget reduction for Fiscal Year 2026,” says the 23-page document. Ten percent of NJ Transit’s $2.964 billion budget for FY 2025 comes out to about $297 million and 10% of their estimated FY 2026 $3.051 billion budget is about $305 million.

Story continues below video

The contract with North Highland, the consultant hired to conduct the study, is still being withheld by the state Department of Transportation’s records department, and on Wednesday they requested an extension until April 29, even though state law requires it to be produced immediately.

Mahen Gunaratna and Jennifer Sciortino, spokespeople from Gov. Phil Murphy’s office, the state DOT records custodian office, DOT and the state Treasury Department, which signed off on a waiver for the contract, have not responded to requests for comment.

As part of its pitch to lawmakers and the public that the agency did its part to tighten its belt internally, agency officials said it found $96 million in cost-cutting before turning to straphangers to fill the remaining $106.6 million with a 15% increase in fares starting July 1.

Feb 1, 2024; New York, NY, USA; NJ Transit President & CEO Kevin Corbett speaks during a press conference to announce renovations at Port Authority Bus Terminal on Thursday.

This plan, agency officials said, would prevent service cuts in the 2025 fiscal year, but would not guarantee the absence of service cuts in the 2026 fiscal year, when the agency predicts it will face a deficit of nearly $1 billion.

Story continues

NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett said Wednesday the restructuring analysis was originally envisioned by former DOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti to begin internally — but the agency then decided to bring on a consultant “to see in future years.”

But the proposal request indicates the cuts the consultant would be identifying are for fiscal years 2025 and 2026.

“These reductions must be sustainable year over year and have a reasonable path to implementation,” the document said. Other objectives include convening a stakeholder group, collecting data, determining unmet transit needs and options for new service, and developing strategies and recommendations to “meet needs, including service, cost and alternatives.”

No public participation

DOT also decided to eliminate a requirement that the contract include public participation, including stakeholder interviews, focus groups and public open houses.

It’s unclear whether NJ Transit’s board was made aware that the North Highland Company would be looking to recommend $300 million in reductions for fiscal year 2025 before voting Wednesday on the 15% fare increase and 3% annual increases after that.

Shanti Narra, a board member and bus rider, said the yes vote she cast for the fare hike “pains me very, very much,” but she said she had no choice in order to prevent “service cuts and job losses.” The latter she said would be devastating.

Board Member Shanti Narra attends a NJ Transit Board meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in Newark, NJ.

The $96 million in cuts NJ Transit has already identified for the 2025 fiscal year budget include a 3% reduction in administrative headcount, eliminating the popular FlexPass discount ticket program, requiring 30-day expirations on one-way tickets, dropping a locomotive engineer class and ending a hiring bonus for new bus drivers.

Advocates and commuters who attended Wednesday’s board meeting implored members to hit pause on the fare hike vote until state budget negotiations unfold — which could include a new corporate transit fee of dedicated aid for NJ Transit — and until the restructuring analysis is completed.

“We couldn’t oppose the proposed fare hike more than we do," said David Pringle, a member of Empower New Jersey, a coalition fighting climate change. "At best, it’s premature. At worst it will be devastating, so we call on the governor and this supposedly independent board to reject that fare hike or at the very least postpone it.

“At the very least," he said, "you should be postponing this decision until you have a much better understanding of the state’s finances.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ Transit contract to cut costs hidden before fare hike vote