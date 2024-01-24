NJ Transit plans fare increase to take effect after NYC congestion pricing

Garden Staters commuting to New York City are in for a double whammy — NJ Transit proposes a 15% fare hike for bus and rail riders that would kick in after the MTA’s Manhattan congestion pricing plan takes effect.

NJ Transit announced the hike on Wednesday, saying it’s necessary to close a $106.6 million shortfall.

“Internal savings and revenue enhancements alone … are not sufficient to eliminate this budget gap,” New Jersey Transit officials said in a release.

The increase would mean a 50-cent hike for Jersey City commuters taking the bus into the Midtown Port Authority Bus Terminal — the new cost would be $4.00, a 14% boost from the current $3.50 fare.

People taking the bus from Toms River, N.J., on the Jersey Shore would pay $24.40, a 15% increase from the current $21.25 fare.

Rail passengers would pay more, too. A one-way ticket on the Northeast Corridor line from Princeton Junction to New York’s Penn Station would cost $18.40 under the new plan, a 15% increase from the current $16 fare.

A ride on the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail — which, despite its name, serves only Hudson County — would cost $2.55, a 13% boost from the current fare of $2.25.

The agency said it has “held the line” on fare increases since 2015.

As part of the plan announced Wednesday, NJ Transit would also impose annual, regular fare increases of 3% per year going forward.

The fare increase, to take effect July 1, would come directly on the heels of New York City’s congestion pricing plan, which is expected to go into effect by June.

That plan, which would charge a base toll of $15 to every car entering Manhattan at 60th St. and below, is intended in part to shift more commuters to mass transit. Cars entering the zone via the Holland or Lincoln tunnels would only be charged $10, in an effort to offset the New Jersey tunnels’ $15.38 toll.

About 80% of New Jersey commuters already enter New York City by train or bus, according to the MTA environmental assessment completed as part of the congestion pricing plan.