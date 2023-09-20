NJ wants 100% new electric car sales by 2035. Will we build enough chargers in time?

HIGHLANDS - Jay Cosgrove didn't need much convincing to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at Bahrs Landing, the restaurant his family has owned for four generations and was prominently featured in a 2022 Super Bowl ad for the first-ever Chevrolet Silverado EV.

But a year after installing four charging stations, Cosgrove is waiting on promised rebates that will help him recoup his investment, causing him to wonder if the industry doesn't have enough workers to keep up with the demand.

"Everything moves so slowly," Cosgrove said.

With the Murphy administration proposing a rule that would require all new cars sold in New Jersey to be electric by 2035, the state is under pressure to build a network of charging stations that can support them.

The state has help on the way. It expected to receive millions from the federal government to build stations. And Tesla has agreed to allow motorists who drive other EVs to use its network of fast chargers.

Jay Cosgrove, owner of Bahrs Landing, which gained fame last year when it was featured in a commercial for Chevy's new electric Silverado, talks about the benefits of adding EV charging stations in the parking lot at Bahrs Landing in Highlands, NJ Monday, September 18, 2023.

But the conversion shines a light on just how deeply ingrained gasoline-powered vehicles are to the state. It will force drivers to rethink basic daily habits. It will force the state and private sector to invest in a new industry. And in Highlands, there are signs of growing pains.

"It should be as easy to find a charger as it is a 7-Eleven and a Wawa and ultimately a gas station," said Doug O'Malley, director of Environment New Jersey Research & Policy Center, an advocacy group based in New Brunswick. "So we certainly have a lot of work to do over the course of this decade to kind of ramp up our charging infrastructure."

Bahrs is something of a symbol for the EV transformation. The iconic restaurant was the backdrop for a Chevy Super Bowl commercial directed by David Chase, creator of "The Sopranos." In it, Sopranos star Jamie-Lynn Sigler plugs in the new EV Silverado at a charging station at Bahrs before reuniting with co-star Robert Iler.

Actors Jamie-Lynn Sigler (Meadow Soprano) and Robert Iler (A.J. Soprano) with the Silverado EV on the set of the Chevrolet ”New Generation” commercial at Bahrs Landing in Highlands.

The charging stations in the commercial were just props. But Cosgrove saw the benefits of installing them in real life. He figured he could attract more customers who could charge their EVs while they dined inside. He could help protect the environment. And he could recoup the investment through generous government and utility rebates.

He spent about $75,000 up front to install four Level 2 charging stations, which can increase the range by 10 to 20 miles with an hour of charging; not a lot, but enough to get people home.

But the process, he said, has been slow. It took as long as three or four months for JCP&L to complete the upgrades to the electric system. And he was dissatisfied with his original charging station vendor, so he switched providers.

Cosgrove received approval from the town last week, he said, about a year after he started the process.

"Once they are 100% up and running, then you can apply for the grants from the state and the rebates from the power company," Cosgrove said.

JCP&L in a statement said its rebate program, called EV Driven, has been so successful that its residential incentive program is fully subscribed and will end at the end of the month. Its commercial and public incentives will continue.

"There is no question that the demand is there for electric vehicles and we are seeing the desire to grow that charging," the company said. "Through Sept. 1, we’ve received more than 2,400 applications for our EV Driven incentive program and are nearing our 2,000th charger activation as part of the program."

The Silverado EV parks near a charging unit outside Bahrs Landing in Highlands, the final location in the Chevrolet “New Generation” commercial.

Picking up the EV pace

The example from Bahrs comes as New Jersey tries to get more EVs on the road, faster.

The state as of June had 123,551 registered EVs and hybrids, including nearly 16,500 in Monmouth and Ocean counties. That number statewide has nearly doubled since 2021, but it is short of the 300,000 EVs that New Jersey lawmakers have called for by 2025.

And it remains a fraction of the total 2.5 million cars registered in New Jersey.

To pick up the pace, Gov. Phil Murphy the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has proposed a rule that would require 100% of new vehicles sold in the state to be zero-emission by the year 2035, replacing its previous goal of 85% by 2040. Since it is an administrative effort, not a law passed by the state Legislature, the rule could be changed by a future administration; Murphy is term-limited and will leave office after the 2025 election.

Last year, 9.8% of all light-duty car sales in New Jersey were electric, according to ChargEVC-NJ, an advocacy group.

New Jersey would join California, New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Oregon, Virginia and Vermont that have already adopted the rule, known as Advanced Clean Cars II. The Department of Environmental Protection has scheduled a public hearing on the rule for Thursday. And it is accepting public comments until Oct. 20.

Proponents like have applauded the move. ChargeEVC-NJ said it would help reduce emissions from the transportation industry — the biggest source of greenhouse gas in New Jersey. Opponents, including the New Jersey Business and Industry Association trade group, said the rule would be a heavy burden on consumers, businesses, government and utilities.

Jay Cosgrove, owner of Bahrs Landing, which gained fame last year when it was featured in a commercial for Chevy's new electric Silverado, and Jason Gumbas, director of green technology at Warshauer Electric Supply, talk about the benefits of adding EV charging stations in the parking lot at Bahrs Landing in Highlands, NJ Monday, September 18, 2023.

Will old habits die hard?

Even supporters expect gas-powered cars to be around for years. But policymakers are racing to build an infrastructure that can keep EVs charged.

EV owners have three options to charge their vehicles from empty to 80%: Level 1, in which they plug into a common residential outlet, can take 40 hours. Level 2, which provides more electricity, can take four to 10 hours; and fast chargers, which can take 20 minutes to an hour.

New Jersey has 2,016 Level 2 chargers, surpassing the goal of 1,000 that it established in 2020. And it has 932 fast chargers. But more than 600 of the fast chargers are owned by Tesla and can't be used by EVs not made by Tesla.

The state is getting help. New Jersey is expected to receive about $104 million from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program that was part of the federal Inflation Reduction Act. And Tesla has agreed to open its network of fast chargers to non-Tesla EVs beginning in 2024.

Tesla's charging model isn't a big departure for motorists used to filling up at the gas station. Its fast chargers, called superchargers, can add 200 miles in 15 minutes. And they can be found at traditional gas stations like Wawa, which has superchargers at 27 stores in New Jersey.

Still, a move to EVs will force motorists to think of their cars more like a smartphone. Instead of driving to the gas station, they can charge at home. Or plug in at work. Or find a jolt at a restaurant, mall or grocery store.

"Would consumers buy an electric vehicle if we had to tell them that they had to sit at a gas station for a half hour?" said Melissa Evanego, the DEP's chief for the Bureau of Mobile Sources. "That doesn't work. We're in New Jersey. We have a fast-paced life, and we're on the move."

"But if I can go to the mall and I could walk around and come out and my vehicle is charged, it's perfect," she said. "It didn't change my day at all, or what I was doing. And I really think that what it's about. It's convenience."

Jay Cosgrove, owner of Bahrs Landing, which gained fame last year when it was featured in a commercial for Chevy's new electric Silverado, and Jason Gumbas, director of green technology at Warshauer Electric Supply, talk about the benefits of adding EV charging stations in the parking lot at Bahrs Landing in Highlands, NJ Monday, September 18, 2023.

'Biggest thing' to hit the electric industry

Some New Jerseyans, however, are likely to find the shift more convenient than others. People who live in multifamily housing, for example, have begun to think about adding charging stations in their parking lots in a move that can get complicated, said Chris Normandeau, director of FirstService Energy for FirstService Residential, which manages 200 community associations in New Jersey.

For example: Would residents who don't own an electric car need to pay for the installation of the stations?

"There's no cookie-cutter way to really do this," Normandeau said. "My heart goes out to everyone involved because the board members and the (property) managers are expected to know their way through this. I personally have met with more than 50 vendors in this space in the last year who have different solutions out there. And that's way too much for anybody who's got a normal day job to get their hands around."

The shift is putting new demands on the work force, too. Jason Gumbaz, director of green technology for Warshauer Electric Supply based in Tinton Falls, started EV supply equipment classes for electricians two years ago. Since then, some 350 licensed electricians have taken the four-hour course, making it one of the company's most popular classes.

"I foresee it being one of the biggest markets in the electrical industry," Gumbaz said. With millions of EVs nationwide on the way by 2035, "you start doing the math and it's the biggest thing to ever hit the electrical industry."

For now, the transition to EVs is in the early stages. And there are signs the ride isn't always smooth.

Not far from Bahrs, Highlands has installed a fast charger in the parking lot of its former borough hall, but it has been waiting for months for JCP&L to connect wires, Highlands Mayor Carolyn Broullon said.

The borough paid for the $155,000 charger with the help of a $75,000 grant from the state geared toward tourist destinations. Broullon noted the tourism season has ended.

A JCP&L spokesman said Tuesday he wasn't sure if the work needed by Highlands would be done by the utility company or an outside electrician and would need more specific details before he could comment.

Cosgrove also sounded disappointed that Bahrs didn't see more EV customers this summer and wondered if he had installed too many EV stations. But he is still withholding judgment.

"It's a little more than we probably need," Cosgrove said on Monday, standing next to the charging stations. "Although yesterday my father said there were three (electric) cars here."

Michael L. Diamond is a business reporter who has been writing about the New Jersey economy and health care industry for more than 20 years. He can be reached at mdiamond@gannettnj.com.

