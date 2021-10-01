U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

Nkarta to Present Preclinical Data from Engineered NK Cell Platform at SITC 36th Annual Meeting

Nkarta, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Data support potential clinical applications of CRISPR/Cas9 genome engineering, CD70 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) targeting, and donor selection algorithms in next generation NK cell development programs

  • Update also highlights novel methods for scaling the expansion of engineered NK cells to potentially supply a life cycle’s worth of commercial product from a single donor

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKTX), a biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat cancer, today announced four presentations at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting and Pre-Conference Programs to be held November 10-14, 2021.

The full abstracts are scheduled to be available on the SITC website on November 9, 2021.

Presented jointly with CRISPR Therapeutics:

Title: A Combined Strategy of CD70 CAR Co-expression with Membrane-bound IL-15 and CISH Knockout Results in Enhanced NK Cytotoxicity and Persistence
Abstract Number and Type: 16439, oral*
Poster Presentation Date and Time: November 10, 2021, 2:40 p.m. ET

Title: CISH Gene-knockout Anti-CD70-CAR NK Cells Demonstrate Potent Anti-tumor Activity Against Solid Tumor Cell Lines and Provide Partial Resistance to Tumor Microenvironment Inhibition
Abstract Number and Type: 113, poster
Poster Presentation Date and Time: November 12, 2021, 7:00 am – 8:30 pm ET

Nkarta presentations:

Title: Potentiating the Large-Scale Expansion and Engineering of Peripheral Blood-Derived CAR NK Cells for Off-the-Shelf Application
Abstract Number and Type: 151, poster
Poster Presentation Date and Time: November 12, 2021, 7:00 am – 8:30 pm ET

Title: KIR Haplotype Can Inform Donor Selection in the Production of Allogeneic Memory-Like CAR NK Cells for Clinical Application
Abstract Number and Type: 128, poster
Poster Presentation Date and Time: November 13, 2021, 7:00 am – 8:30 pm ET

* https://www.sitcancer.org/2021/program/pre-conference-programs/industryprogram; a pre-conference program; additional registration is required.

About Nkarta
Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for cancer patients. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies, Nkarta is building a pipeline of cell therapy candidates generated by efficient manufacturing processes, which are engineered to enhance tumor targeting and improve persistence for sustained activity in the body. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.nkartatx.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," “plans,” “potential,” "projects,” “would” and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Nkarta’s expectations regarding any or all of the following: the efficiency and scalability of Nkarta’s manufacturing processes; Nkarta’s ability to develop manufacturing methods that produce a life cycle’s worth of commercial product from a single donor; Nkarta’s ability to build a pipeline of cell therapies; and the benefits of Nkarta’s cell engineering and other technologies. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: Nkarta’s limited operating history and historical losses; Nkarta’s lack of any products approved for sale and its ability to achieve profitability; Nkarta’s ability to raise additional funding to complete the development and any commercialization of its product candidates; Nkarta’s dependence on the success of its co-lead product candidates, NKX101 and NKX019; that Nkarta may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; Nkarta’s ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; Nkarta’s dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, clinical trials and pre-clinical studies; the complexity of the manufacturing process for CAR NK cell therapies; and risks relating to the impact on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises.

These and other risks are described more fully in Nkarta’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of Nkarta’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 12, 2021, and Nkarta’s other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, Nkarta undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Nkarta Media/Investor Contact:
Greg Mann
Nkarta, Inc.
415-317-3675
gmann@nkartatx.com


