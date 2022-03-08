Nkarta to Present Preclinical Data from Engineered NK Cell Platform at the American Association for Cancer Research 2022 Annual Meeting

Nkarta, Inc.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKTX), a biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat cancer, today announced that it will present four posters at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting to be held April 8 to 13, 2022.



Abstracts are now available on the AACR website, www.aacr.org. Posters will be made available electronically on April 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET on the AACR e-poster website.

Presented jointly with CRISPR Therapeutics:

Title: CBLB, CISH and CD70 multiplexed gene knockout with CRISPR/Cas9 enhances cytotoxicity of CD70-CAR NK cells and provides greater resistance to TGF-β for cancer immunotherapy

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Preclinical Immunotherapy

Abstract Number: 5512

Nkarta presentations:

Title: Surveying surface antigen expression in multiple myeloma preclinical models

Session Category: Tumor Biology

Session Title: Nonclinical Models of Cancer

Abstract Number: 6004

Title: Development of multiomics approaches to evaluate NKG2D ligand dynamics and anti-tumor immune responses during CAR-NK treatment

Session Category: Clinical Research Excluding Trials

Session Title: Immuno-oncology

Abstract Number: 5187

Title: Immune masking strategies to extend the pharmacokinetics of allogeneic cell therapies

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Preclinical Immunotherapy

Abstract Number: 5511

About Nkarta

Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell immunotherapies for cancer patients. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies and CRISPR-based genome engineering capabilities, Nkarta is building a pipeline of future cell therapies engineered for deep anti-tumor activity and intended for broad access in the outpatient treatment setting. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.nkartatx.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," “plans,” “potential,” "projects,” “would” and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Nkarta’s expectations regarding any or all of the following: the benefits of Nkarta’s cell engineering and other technologies; and Nkarta’s ability to build a pipeline of cell therapies. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: Nkarta’s limited operating history and historical losses; Nkarta’s lack of any products approved for sale and its ability to achieve profitability; Nkarta’s ability to raise additional funding to complete the development and any commercialization of its product candidates; Nkarta’s dependence on the success of its co-lead product candidates, NKX101 and NKX019; that Nkarta may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; Nkarta’s ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; Nkarta’s dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, clinical trials and pre-clinical studies; the complexity of the manufacturing process for CAR NK cell therapies; and risks relating to the impact on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises.

These and other risks are described more fully in Nkarta’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of Nkarta’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on November 10, 2021, and Nkarta’s other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, Nkarta undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Nkarta Media/Investor Contact:

Greg Mann

Nkarta, Inc.

gmann@nkartatx.com



