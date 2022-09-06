NKGen Biotech To Present SNK01 Clinical Data at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech, a biotechnology company harnessing the power of the body's immune system through the development of Natural Killer (NK) cell therapies, today announced that compassionate use cases of SNK01 + an immune checkpoint inhibitor in patients with advanced sarcoma have been accepted for poster presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress being held in Paris, France, September 9 – 13, 2022.



Poster Presentation

Title: USFDA Authorized Compassionate Use of SNK01 (Autologous Non-Genetically Modified Natural Killer Cells with Enhanced Cytotoxicity) and Checkpoint Inhibitors in Advanced Heavily Pre-treated Sarcoma: A Promising Regimen.

Poster #: P757

Date and Time: September 10, 2022, 10:38 am CEST

Poster Session: 13

Location: Paris Expo Porte de Versailles; Poster Area, Hall 4

Promising data aggregated from eight USFDA approved compassionate use IND cases from metastatic sarcoma patients who received SNK01 combined with a checkpoint inhibitor will be disclosed during the poster presentation. The combination of SNK01 and a checkpoint inhibitor appears to have clinical activity against several types of heavily pre-treated advanced sarcomas, independent of PD-L1 status. The data also suggests that repeated dosing with the combination appears to be safe and well-tolerated.

More information on the ESMO Congress 2022 can be found at the following link: https://www.esmo.org/meetings/esmo-congress-2022

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK Natural Killer (NK) cell therapeutics. Leveraging our proprietary cell expansion and activation technology and cutting-edge cell manufacturing expertise, we have the ability to infinitely expand natural killer cells while significantly enhancing cytotoxicity across our peripheral blood-derived products. NKGen Biotech’s lead product candidate, SNK01, is currently in clinical trials for the treatment of advanced refractory solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents, including checkpoint inhibitors and cell engagers. NKGen Biotech is committed to the vision of executing on our clinical strategies with the goal of commercializing our NK cell therapies to help save and sustain patients’ lives worldwide. The company and its commercially licensed cGMP facility are headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.

