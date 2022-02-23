U.S. markets open in 7 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,316.75
    +16.75 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,621.00
    +96.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,946.00
    +83.25 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.90
    +13.70 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.40
    -8.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.14 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.81
    +1.06 (+3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0290
    -0.0110 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,060.54
    +1,341.05 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.86
    +38.57 (+4.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

NKT A/S initiates share buyback programme to meet obligations for share-based incentives

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nkt A/S
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NRKBF
Nkt A/S
Nkt A/S

Company Announcement

23 February 2022
Announcement No. 3

NKT A/S initiates share buyback programme to meet obligations for share-based incentives

The Board of Directors of NKT A/S has decided to exercise the authority to buy back shares granted by the Annual General Meeting on 25 March 2021. The authorization is valid in the period until 31 March 2026 and the Board of Directors is authorised to arrange for acquisition of the Company’s own shares up to a nominal value of 10% of the share capital.

Purpose
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to meet obligations relating to the Company’s share-based incentive programmes for employees.

Time line
The share buyback programme will run from 23 February 2022 to no later than 15 March 2022. During this period, NKT A/S will buy its own shares up to a maximum of 75,000 shares in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Terms

  • NKT A/S is required to retain a lead manager who is to make its own trading decisions independently of and without influence from the company and execute the share buyback programme within the announced limits. NKT A/S has designated Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland, as its lead manager for the share buyback programme.

  • Under the share buyback programme, NKT A/S may repurchase up to 75,000 shares, corresponding to 0.17% of the current share capital of NKT A/S, for an amount up to a maximum of DKK 25m.

  • No shares may be bought back at a price exceeding the higher of (i) the share price of the latest independent trade or (ii) the highest current independent bid at Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of trading in compliance with the authority.

  • The maximum number of NKT A/S shares that may be purchased on each business day may not exceed 25% of the average daily trading volume of NKT A/S shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen during the 20 trading days preceding the date of purchase.

Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654
Press: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, tel: +45 2982 0022

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Rio Tinto’s Record Profit Masks Challenges to Growth Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group posted record profit for 2021 on strong demand for iron ore from China. Repeating the result may prove difficult, as it grapples with an uncertain demand outlook, rising cost pressures, and challenges to its growth projects. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russ

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • Alibaba Faces Volatile Reaction to Earnings as Woes Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. faces a wild ride over the next few days, with options pricing pointing to huge swings in the stock as investors brace for a drop in earnings and further regulatory scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapActivision to

  • Funds Are Buying These 4 Growth Stocks

    These names can present unique opportunities for outperformance as institutional investors tend to be more sophisticated than retail buyers.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Plummeted Today

    Equity investors sold out of a wide range of titles on Tuesday, but they really sold out of Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK). The internet discount retailer's shares took a more than 8% hit on the day, due mainly to a price target cut from an influential bank. The cutter was Bank of America Securities analyst Curtis Nagle, who on Tuesday chopped his Overstock.com target to $80 from the previous $100 for a fairly steep 20% trimming.

  • Is a 70% Fall in Matterport Stock a Buying Opportunity?

    We’re not even two full months into 2022 and some charts make for almost comical reading based on the absurd drops some stocks have exhibited. For instance, since the turn of the year, shares of Matterport (MTTR) have already shaved 70% off their value. The volatile market conditions can be partly to blame, but it hasn’t helped that the spatial data company announced a disappointing outlook when delivering 4Q21’s financials earlier this month. However, Deutsche Bank’s Bhavin Shah recently met wi

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Are All Dropping Today

    Tesla's new German gigafactory still faces obstacles, and broader concerns are affecting the whole electric vehicle sector.

  • Block Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Is now the best time for a previous high-flying digital payments growth name to deliver a quarterly report? Possibly not, considering the market’s adverse reaction to such stocks this earnings season. However, that’s what Block (SQ) will do this Thursday (Feb 24). But maybe the fact peers such as PayPal and Affirm have disappointed means the bar is lowered somewhat, says RBC’s Daniel Perlin. Plus, the stock is down by 60% since the prior report, and as such, Perlin believes the “expectations hur

  • MercadoLibre Beats Revenue Estimates, Gains Market Share in Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- Latin American e-commerce retailer MercadoLibre Inc. grew its revenue more than expected and gained market share in Brazil even as Asian players continue to strengthen their footprint in the company’s largest market. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets Wr

  • fuboTV Stock: Focus on the Long Haul

    After trading activity comes to a halt on Wednesday, fuboTV (FUBO) will take its turn to deliver Q4’s financials. For streaming companies, this earnings season has been nothing less than a massacre, as evidenced in the share price meltdown following Netflix’ and Roku’s disastrous displays. Can the sports-first streamer be an exception to the rule? Wedbush’s Michael Pachter is uncertain, although, for the analyst, that doesn’t alter the long-term bull thesis. “While fuboTV is an unlikely outlier

  • The gold price is surging on inflation and Ukraine fears. Here’s where UBS sees it going this year

    Pandemic-era inflation and a geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe have caused gold's price to surge, so where to next?

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures recover some losses after S&P 500 tumbles into correction

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening after a steep sell-off during the regular trading day, which pushed the S&P 500 and Dow to their lowest settlements so far of 2022.

  • Home Depot leads the list of 20 worst performers in the S&P 500 on Tuesday

    Plenty of stocks that soared during the economic recovery fell 4% or more, including Tesla, Ford and Best Buy.

  • Russia warns gas prices will double after Nord Stream 2 blocked

    Oil price soars to seven-year high as Putin orders troops into Ukraine What sanctions the UK has imposed on Russia FTSE 100 rises 0.1pc in volatile trading; Pound falls against dollar Russian stocks and rouble tumble; Gas prices surge Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Vladimir Putin controls the supply chain of western technology, so who is bluffing? Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Buy the Dip: Data, Search and Security

    "The company reported an earnings beat and strong guidance Thursday and has rallied," Bruce Kamich wrote on Real Money. Kamich feels that DDOG is a dog that's going to hunt. "In our December 9 review we wrote that "I will assume that some traders have booked some nice profits with DDOG.

  • QuantumScape Hits Its Mark, but Still Stalls Out in the Market

    The electric vehicle battery maker achieved its four targeted milestones, but the stock still sags after earnings.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 2/22: Cisco Systems, Walmart

    Jim Cramer says conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine crisis can drag on for months. Investors need to have a plan, a shopping list and cash to buy stocks on sale.