NKT lists green hybrid securities

Nkt A/S
·1 min read
Nkt A/S
Nkt A/S

Investor News

8 November 2022

NKT lists green hybrid securities

As informed in Company Announcement no. 20 of 25 August 2022, the EUR denominated green hybrid securities (the "Securities") issued by NKT A/S were priced on 25 August 2022. The aggregate principal amount of the Securities is EUR 150,000,000 and settlement date for the Securities was 1 September 2022.

Today, NKT A/S announces that the prospectus for the Securities has been approved by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet). The prospectus is available here: investors.nkt.com/hybrid-securities-2022.

The Securities will be admitted for trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S' main market under the Sustainable Debt Segment from 9 November 2022.

Contact

Investor Relations:         Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654
Press:                            Pelle Fischer, External Communications Lead, tel: +45 2223 5870

Attachment


