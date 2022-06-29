U.S. markets closed

NLBWA-IE and OCIE-SBDC collaborate to bring $5K -$10K scholarships for 32 Emerging Latinas in Business

·2 min read

The National Latina Business Women Association Inland Empire Institute (NLBWA-IE) and OCIESBDC have collaborated to bring $5K-$10K scholarships for 32 Emerging Latinas in Business through the CA Dream Fund program.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Latina Business Women Association Inland Empire Insitute In partnership with OCIE-SBDC, Riverside County Economic Development Agency, and County of Riverside. The NLBWA-IE institute support women to take advantage of opportunities and accelerate their businesses so they can achieve their goals.

This effort is designed to promote entrepreneurship and small business creation among segments of the state's population that face significant barriers to entry in today's technology-driven economy.

The Emerging Latina Entrepreneurship and Leadership Program is an intensive training 8 weeks, 2-hour sessions per week through select participating centers of the Technical Assistance Expansion Programs (TAEP). This program seeks to enable and empower new small business owners – especially minority women in the Inland Empire – with the skills, knowledge, and support necessary to build and maintain a thriving business.

Graduates of the Emerging Latina Entrepreneur and Leadership program will have the opportunity to present their business plan to a panel of Access to Capital partners including; SBA, Bank of America, Chase, AMPAC, Accessity, and local small businesses. The roundtable discussion event entitled: "Financiando Tu Sueño: Acceso a Capital Empresarial" will be held at ExCITE Riverside on June 30 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm.

The goal of this program is to promote the growth of Latina/o, Women of Color, and the small business community in the county of Riverside by providing technical assistance, free consulting services and resources.

For more information, contact:
NLBWA-IE
info@nlbwa-ie.org
Phone: (909) 204-7450

Follow:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Youtube
Instagram

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nlbwa-ie-and-ocie-sbdc-collaborate-to-bring-5k--10k-scholarships-for-32-emerging-latinas-in-business-301578302.html

SOURCE National Latina Business Women Association Inland Empire Institute

