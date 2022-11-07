U.S. markets open in 6 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,767.50
    -12.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,346.00
    -82.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,843.75
    -46.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,801.20
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.19
    -1.42 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.60
    -5.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    20.52
    -0.26 (-1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9931
    -0.0030 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.55
    -0.75 (-2.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1298
    -0.0079 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4980
    +0.8440 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,792.75
    -407.47 (-1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.51
    +9.46 (+1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

NLP Logix Joins Beeline Partner Ecosystem

·3 min read

NLP Logix will offer artificial intelligence and machine learning automation solutions to increase productivity of the contingent workforce

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NLP Logix, an artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions company, today announced it's partnership and inclusion into the Beeline ecosystem. Beeline customers will be able to leverage NLP Logix's task automation solutions to drive even greater efficiencies. Beeline is the leading technology solution provider for managing the global extended workforce.

Beeline is using artificial intelligence to optimize the contingent workforce of the future.
Beeline is using artificial intelligence to optimize the contingent workforce of the future.

"NLP Logix's AI tools can eliminate repetitive tasks, allowing the contingent workforce to offer even more value."

"Beeline's mission is to optimize the contingent workforce in every way and partnering with NLP Logix will add another layer to this optimization," said Doug Leeby, Beeline CEO. "NLP Logix's AI tools can analyze workflow and eliminate repetitive tasks, allowing the contingent workforce to offer even more value."

Matt Berseth, Chief Information Officer, NLP Logix, said, "There are so many ways our automation sourced through Beeline can help companies. For instance, an insurance company may request a large number of professional adjusters to respond to a natural disaster, like a hurricane. NLP Logix would automate many of the tasks that it takes to estimate the claim. Additional examples include financial services companies that need data entry personnel to identify and remove credit card information from a document image, or an aerospace firm needing to optimize its contingent maintenance operations. These type of AI applications save time and efficiencies, boosting productivity for the workers and the companies."

For the past 10 years, NLP Logix has demonstrated the ability to reduce repetitive tasks through the application of AI, often by factors of ten. The company uses machine learning technologies such as robotic process automation (RPA) to automate repetitive data entry tasks, computer vision to automate visual inspection of imagery including documents, and natural language processing (NLP) to automate the reading and interpretation of large amounts of written and audio information.

About NLP Logix

NLP Logix is an artificial intelligence/machine learning systems and automation solutions provider, which has evolved over the past ten years to one of the fastest growing team of machine learning practitioners. NLP Logix delivers automation and machine learning solutions to customers across a wide swath of industries, including financial services, transportation, healthcare, government, human resources and many more. More information at www.nlplogix.com.

About Beeline

Beeline powers the future of work with the world's first extended workforce platform. Our intelligence-driven, cloud-based platform manages more than 30 million contingent, shift-based, project-based, and independent workers and enables total talent visibility into the entire workforce.

As the pioneer of vendor management systems (VMS), Beeline understands the future of work is fueled by technology that enables the limitless potential of every business and every individual. Our AI-powered software delivers insights and tools needed to manage the modern world of work.

With the most seasoned team of contingent workforce solution professionals around the world, we help businesses across more than 120 countries meet their most critical talent needs. To learn more, visit beeline.com

Media Contact: Samantha Epstein, Samantha.epstein@nlplogix.com

NLP Logix, LLC
NLP Logix, LLC
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nlp-logix-joins-beeline-partner-ecosystem-301669200.html

SOURCE NLP Logix, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Former Petrobras executive asks Brazil court to block dividend payment

    Guilherme Estrella, former director of Brazil's state-controlled oil giant Petrobras, filed a lawsuit in court to block the payment of dividends by the company. In a late Friday filing, Petrobras reported that Estrella, a former director of exploration and production, requested the blocking of 32.1 billion reais ($6.6 billion) in dividends that would be paid in advance to the federal government, as approved in July. Estrella asks for studies to be carried out to prove that the distribution of dividends does not compromise the company's competitiveness.

  • Elon Musk Defies Management Mantras With His Rapid Overhaul at Twitter

    In his first week at Twitter, the billionaire fired top leaders, conducted sweeping layoffs and hinted that other changes could be on the way.

  • Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

    Despite an extended streak of strong profits, shale companies are slowing their oil-field activity, keeping U.S. oil production roughly flat and offering little relief for tight global markets. What was expected to be a banner year for U.S. oil production has failed to materialize as creeping inflation-related costs, supply-chain snarls and disappointing well performance for some companies have coalesced to limit domestic output, executives and analysts said. Global oil prices averaged about $100 a barrel in the third quarter, according to Bank of Nova Scotia and in past years such prices have prompted increased shale production.

  • 15 Biggest Global Logistics and Shipping Companies

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 biggest global logistics and shipping companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest global logistics and shipping companies. The global logistics and shipping industry is at a very interesting crossroads right now. While many […]

  • Disney overtook Netflix as the streaming leader, and is expected to widen its lead

    Walt Disney Co. displaced Netflix Inc. as king of the video-streaming market, and it is expected to widen the gap.

  • Down Nearly 40%, Is Comcast Stock a Buy?

    Entertainment and telco giant Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is facing a new problem. Yes, the loss of cable TV customers is a sore spot, but cord-cutting is hardly a new headwind. The new headache is the underlying reason its cable TV business has been steadily shrinking since 2013.

  • 15 Biggest IT Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at 15 of the biggest IT companies in the world. If you want to see more of the biggest IT companies in the world, go directly to 5 Biggest IT Companies in the World. According to market research firm Gartner, Information Technology or IT, “is the common […]

  • Starbucks Has a Sneaky Way to Make an Extra $1 Billion

    Technology and coffee seem to go well together. The smart phone technology that makes it easy to order your favorite coffee ahead of time also allows you to customize that order and you can change it every day for up to 170,000 days. The desire for something warm and cozy pared with the ability to choose the temperature, flavor, sweetness makes a trip into Starbucks or through the drive though one that leaves customers feeling a warm sensation, and it's not just the beverage.

  • In an effort to wean itself off Russia’s energy, the EU is running into the arms of another dictator

    The EU is promoting Azerbaijan as a “reliable" and "trustworthy" energy partner. But critics argue that the Caspian country is far from the dependable partner that the EU needs.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    FAANG stocks ruled the market for a decade. The group that includes Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) (formerly Google) delivered monster returns for years, but most of these stocks have crumbled over the last year. Rising interest rates, recession fears, and other macro headwinds have pressured these stocks, bringing the most popular bet on Wall Street to an end.

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Performing In The Near Term

    Today is shaping up negative for Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • Oil prices slide as hopes for China demand rebound fade

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Monday after Chinese officials on the weekend reiterated their commitment to a strict COVID containment approach, dashing hopes of an oil demand rebound at the world's top crude importer. "Oil prices dropped sharply as the Chinese officials vowed to stick to the COVID-zero policy while infected cases climbed in China, which may cause more restrictions measures, darkening the demand outlook," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said. A jump in the U.S. dollar is also weighing on oil prices, she added.

  • Biden Feud With Big Oil Ratchets Up Just as World Needs More US Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- As October drew to a close, the White House saw another potential energy flash point on the horizon.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by Satellite Near India Waste SiteDiesel and heating oil inventories in the US Northeast were getting wo

  • China Evergrande says Hong Kong land plot sold by receivers for $637 million

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Sunday its plot of undeveloped land for residential development in Hong Kong's Yuen Long district has been sold by its receivers for $636.94 million. The land project is expected to result in a loss of about $770 million, the Chinese property developer said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

  • Startups Look to Scoop Up Laid-Off Tech Workers

    Flush with investor capital, technology startups plan to scoop up software developers, engineers and marketers flooding the labor market following job cuts at Twitter, Lyft and other large tech employers.

  • Retire by 40? Here’s How to Do It

    Retiring by age 40 can be possible, but it requires careful financial planning and very aggressive saving.

  • How to Get a Piece of the Smashburger False Advertising Settlement

    When it comes to fast food and fast casual burger chains, there are options galore. So, to help convince consumers that their burgers are the best, these chains have ads and marketing campaigns featuring new limited-time-only offerings and deals, as well as claims about the quality and size of their food.

  • Why Oil Stocks Occidental Petroleum, Devon Energy, and Phillips 66 Rallied in October

    Shares of U.S. oil companies Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) each rallied above the level of the market in October, increasing 18.1%, 28.6%, and 29.2%, respectively, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It was a good month for the markets, but oil and gas stocks had an even better month after the Oct. 5 OPEC+ meeting, during which the cartel decided to slash production by 2 million barrels per day. On Oct. 5, OPEC+, the powerful cartel of oil-producing states comprising countries in the Middle East, Africa, and South America as well as Russia, decided on a 2 million-barrel-per-day output cut, to support oil prices, which had fallen from more than $120 per barrel to below $80 by the end of September.

  • Shein rival app from Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo tops the charts, but rock-bottom prices could be unsustainable

    A quiet play to rival Shein in the US is paying off for Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo, whose Temu platform became the most-downloaded shopping app across US app stores in early November, according to analytics firm AppMagic. Launched in September, Temu is still nowhere near as popular as Shein, the hit shopping platform also started in China that has found huge success overseas selling fast fashion and other items at rock-bottom prices. However, Temu's rise comes just ahead of the holiday s

  • UK business confidence falls to lockdown levels as recession looms

    Both business optimism, and output, declined to the lowest levels since February 2021 in October to 94.63 and 93.10, respectively.