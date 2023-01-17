NMI Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 14, 2023

NMI Holdings, Inc.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), today announced that it will report results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 after the market close on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.



The company will hold a conference call and live webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available on the company's website at https://ir.nationalmi.com/events-and-presentations. The call can be accessed by dialing (844) 481-2708 in the U.S. or (412) 317-0664 internationally by referencing NMI Holdings, Inc.

A replay of the webcast as well as the earnings press release and any supplemental information will be available on the company's website.

About NMI Holdings

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low-down-payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Investor Contact

John M. Swenson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

john.swenson@nationalmi.com

(510) 788-8417



