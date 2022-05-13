U.S. markets closed

NMSDC Announces 2022 Winners of The Equity Honors

National Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc.
·3 min read

New York, New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) introduced its newest awards program, The Equity Honors, as part of its inaugural Minority Business Economic Forum. The following winners were announced at the Equity Honors Awards Ceremony on May 12, 2022, at the Venue SIX10 in Chicago:

The Equity Honors for Chief Executive Officer of the Year
Craig Arnold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eaton Corporation

The Equity Honors for Chief Financial Officer of the Year
Daryl Bible, Chief Financial Officer of Truist

The Equity Honors for Chief Marketing Officer of the Year
Drew Otoo, Senior Vice President, Global Vaccines, Merck Human Health of Merck

The Equity Honors for Chief Procurement Officer of the Year
Paris Pavlou, Executive Director Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services of General Motors Company, LLC

The Equity Honors for Chief Diversity Officer of the Year
Monica Jackson, Vice President, Global Inclusion & Diversity of Eaton Corporation

The Equity Honors for Public Service went to:
Isabella Casillas Guzman, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration

“We are thrilled with the number of applications we received for our newest awards program, The Equity Honors,” said Ying McGuire, CEO and President of NMSDC. “We are turning the corner on supplier diversity to business diversity, and these winners are at the vanguard of economic equity and minority business integration. We need all lines of business engaged at our corporate members to accelerate the growth of minority business enterprises and shrink the wealth gap for systematically excluded communities of color.”

To schedule an interview with an Equity Honors awardee, please contact Stefan Bradham, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at stefan.bradham@nmsdc.org.

###

About The Equity Honors
The Equity Honors awards corporate chief officers who have been recognized by their peers and our community as the true leaders at the vanguard of economic equity and minority business integration. They are the bold ones, breaking open old circles of influence and opportunity to usher in talent, perspectives, and expertise that have been too long ignored. They are the visionaries, creating the conditions for minority businesses to fully realize their vast, untapped impact on the American economy and quality of life. And they are unshakable, the living blueprints for upending the status quo and making the kinds of changes that change everything. For more information, please visit https://www.theforum.nmsdc.org/equity-honors

About the Minority Business Economic Forum
Inspired by the World Economic Forum, the Minority Business Economic Forum is the leading event where NMSDC and its partners tap the top leaders of corporate America, the Presidential Administration, and leading thought academic leaders to recalibrate the MBE narrative to be an integral part of the American economy. To learn more, visit https://www.theforum.nmsdc.org/.

About NMSDC
Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It’s about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit www.nmsdc.org.

CONTACT: Stefan Bradham National Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. 929-246-3136 stefan.bradham@nmsdc.org


  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting on Big Time Right Now

    There's no question that many investors are fearful as a result of the stock market's volatility. Here are three stocks that Buffett is betting on big time right now. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) was one of them.

  • Why Upstart, Affirm, and MoneyLion Are Rising Today

    MoneyLion reported earnings results and Upstart and Affirm appear to be recovering after an intense sell-off this week.

  • Bitcoin Is Finally Breaking. Why That’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    A cryptocurrency crash has already wiped out $600 billion in digital asset market value over the past week. With the declines in crypto outpacing those in stocks, Bitcoin may actually be a bellwether for capitulation among investors—that point when the market can really find a bottom, according to analyst Barry Bannister at Stifel. “We monitor several factors which we believe will mark the capitulatory low for stocks,” Bannister said in a Wednesday note.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped 58% Today

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock is absolutely crushing the markets today. Lordstown Motors, which is on the verge of bankruptcy, was just thrown a lifeline, and the market now can't seem to keep its hands off the penny stock. Just earlier this week, Lordstown Motors shares crashed after the company warned it may not be able to close its deal with Taiwanese electronics-giant Hon Hai Precision (OTC: HNHPF), better known as Foxconn.

  • Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Cathie Wood doubled her stakes in 2022. If you want to read about some more stocks that Wood is doubling down on, click Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 5 Stocks in 2022. Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management has seen her growth-heavy portfolio steadily […]

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) popped 11% on Thursday after members of its leadership team said they were purchasing shares. Shopify's sales skyrocketed during the early stages of the pandemic when coronavirus fears and store closures drove more people to shop online. The slowdown has sparked a wave of selling of Shopify's shares.

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    With its stock down 36% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). But if you pay close...

  • Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, today announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter fiscal 2022 ended March 31, 2022.

  • The S&P 500 is on the brink of a bear market. Here’s the threshold.

    The latest bull market for U.S. stocks was on the brink of expiring Thursday afternoon, with the benchmark S&P 500 holding just shy of the threshold that marks bear territory. The S&P 500 (SPX) was down 73 points, or 1.9%, at 3,860.88 in afternoon trade, after finishing Wednesday around 18% below its record close from early January. A finish below 3,837.25 would mark a 20% fall, according to Dow Jones Market Data, meeting the widely used technical definition of a bear market.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Still Going Down

    Yesterday, shares of semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got hit on a widespread sell-off of cryptocurrency tokens -- and fears the sell-off would impact demand for Nvidia's graphic processing chips. The sell-off isn't quite as bad as yesterday, but it's still apparently bad enough to be costing Nvidia shares a 3.8% loss in 1:25 p.m. ET trading. Stock investors worry that if the losses don't stop soon, it might drive crypto investors away from the market... which will depress demand for cryptocurrencies... which will depress mining of cryptocurrencies... which will in turn, finally depress demand for Nvidia's graphic processing units, which in recent years have been widely repurposed for use in crypto mining.

  • Tesla Rival Says it Will Build $30K Electric SUV in Ohio

    Now that a star-crossed deal has closed, new plans are being rolled out to compete with the sector's king.

  • Why Roblox Stock Roared Higher Today

    The past week has not been a fun time to own growth stocks. This is the second straight day of gains for Roblox, a stock that just reported a $100 million sales miss in its fiscal first quarter, and a bigger loss than Wall Street had predicted to boot. In a tic-tac-toe of ratings moves, investment banks Benchmark, Deutsche Bank, and Needham all cut their price targets on the stock this morning, and while Benchmark now sees it as worth less than the $27 and change it currently costs, two others see the potential for big price gains at Roblox.

  • Apple Stock Has Broken Down. That’s Bad for the Market.

    Shares are trading below a price that investors couldn't resist before. And that is proving to be a drag on the S&P 500.

  • Goldman Sachs likes these 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 7.6% — in a manic market, locking down a growing income stream makes sense

    The market’s scary. But dividends can provide some comfort.

  • Why Redfin Stock Rallied 21% Today

    Big net losses and a market fixated on a possible recession have been dragging the stock down for months.

  • Scrutiny of Elon Musk’s Twitter Moves Intensifies in Washington

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter Inc. is facing more scrutiny in Washington following a report that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether he broke rules last month when disclosing a large stake in the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksKim Orders Lockdown After North Kore

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • Buying the dip or catching a falling knife? Cathie Wood scoops up bombed-out Coinbase shares

    Ever on the hunt for disruptive tech stocks in "deep value territory," the Bitcoin evangelist bought $29 million worth of stock in the leading U.S. crypto exchange.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    The Chinese electric automaker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was experiencing a share price surge today as investors appear to be processing some positive news from the broader EV industry and a recent announcement by the company that could help ease investor fears about its stock being potentially delisted. First up, some Nio investors may be pushing the company's share price higher following the first-quarter financial results of another electric vehicle maker, Rivian Automotive. EV investors are eager to find any bit of positive news from other companies that could point to strength in the electric vehicle market.