NMSDC Announces 2022 Winners of The Equity Honors

New York, New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) introduced its newest awards program, The Equity Honors, as part of its inaugural Minority Business Economic Forum. The following winners were announced at the Equity Honors Awards Ceremony on May 12, 2022, at the Venue SIX10 in Chicago:

The Equity Honors for Chief Executive Officer of the Year

Craig Arnold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eaton Corporation

The Equity Honors for Chief Financial Officer of the Year

Daryl Bible, Chief Financial Officer of Truist

The Equity Honors for Chief Marketing Officer of the Year

Drew Otoo, Senior Vice President, Global Vaccines, Merck Human Health of Merck

The Equity Honors for Chief Procurement Officer of the Year

Paris Pavlou, Executive Director Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services of General Motors Company, LLC

The Equity Honors for Chief Diversity Officer of the Year

Monica Jackson, Vice President, Global Inclusion & Diversity of Eaton Corporation

The Equity Honors for Public Service went to:

Isabella Casillas Guzman, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration

“We are thrilled with the number of applications we received for our newest awards program, The Equity Honors,” said Ying McGuire, CEO and President of NMSDC. “We are turning the corner on supplier diversity to business diversity, and these winners are at the vanguard of economic equity and minority business integration. We need all lines of business engaged at our corporate members to accelerate the growth of minority business enterprises and shrink the wealth gap for systematically excluded communities of color.”

To schedule an interview with an Equity Honors awardee, please contact Stefan Bradham, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at stefan.bradham@nmsdc.org.

###

About The Equity Honors

The Equity Honors awards corporate chief officers who have been recognized by their peers and our community as the true leaders at the vanguard of economic equity and minority business integration. They are the bold ones, breaking open old circles of influence and opportunity to usher in talent, perspectives, and expertise that have been too long ignored. They are the visionaries, creating the conditions for minority businesses to fully realize their vast, untapped impact on the American economy and quality of life. And they are unshakable, the living blueprints for upending the status quo and making the kinds of changes that change everything. For more information, please visit https://www.theforum.nmsdc.org/equity-honors

Story continues

About the Minority Business Economic Forum

Inspired by the World Economic Forum, the Minority Business Economic Forum is the leading event where NMSDC and its partners tap the top leaders of corporate America, the Presidential Administration, and leading thought academic leaders to recalibrate the MBE narrative to be an integral part of the American economy. To learn more, visit https://www.theforum.nmsdc.org/.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It’s about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit www.nmsdc.org.

CONTACT: Stefan Bradham National Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. 929-246-3136 stefan.bradham@nmsdc.org



