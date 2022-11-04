U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

NMSDC Announces 50th Anniversary Awards Recipients

National Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc.
·3 min read

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) wrapped up its 50th Anniversary Conference & Exchange with its 50th Anniversary Awards ceremony. This event recognizes the achievements of corporate members, minority business enterprises (MBEs), and other NMSDC partners who have shown exemplary leadership in the realm of supplier and business diversity. This year’s awardees include:

Supplier of the Year

Class I (annual revenue up to $1 million): Laguna Media Group
Class II (annual revenue of $1 million to $10 million): BB Mechanical LLC
Class III (annual revenue of $10 million to $50 million): V2Soft Inc. (Corporate Plus®)
Class IV (annual revenue of $50 million and above): Pyramid Consulting Inc. (Corporate Plus®)

Minority Business Development Leader of the Year

Beth Fenske, director of supplier solutions, Rightsourcing USA

Corporation of the Year

Class I (annual revenue up to $10 billion): DTE Energy Company
Class II (annual revenue of $10 billion to $50 billion): Capital One Financial Corp.
Class III (annual revenue of $50 billion to $100 billion): UPS
Class IV: (annual revenue of $100 billion and above): Toyota Motor North America

Council of the Year

Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC)

Harriet R. Michel Chairman’s Award

David Stewart, founder and chairman, World Wide Technology

President’s Legacy Award

James H. Lowry, CEO and founder, James H. Lowry Associates

Distinguished Service Award

Casilda Del Valle, senior vice president, chief financial officer, NMSDC

In addition to the awardees listed above, the Fast 50: Top Growing MBEs and the Forefront 50 were recognized at several events throughout the week of the conference.

Lastly, NMSDC also recognized this year’s EYE Pitch competition winner, Danie Spikes, CEO, Beloved, Inc. Young entrepreneurs, like Danie represent the kind of emerging leaders needed to maintain a strong and resilient U.S. economy.

“I cannot think of a better way to end what has been an inspiring and action-driven 50th Anniversary Conference & Exchange than by recognizing the accomplishments of the people and organizations that are leading the way in our march to $1 trillion in annual revenue generation for NMSDC-certified MBEs. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees. I look forward to working with you as we begin the next 50 years of accelerating growth for MBEs and creating generational wealth for communities of color,” said NMSDC CEO and President Ying McGuire.

Next year’s NMSDC Annual Conference & Exchange will take place October 22 – 25 in Baltimore.

To learn more about this year’s award recipients and the 50th Anniversary Conference & Exchange visit nmsdcconference.org.

About NMSDC
Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It’s about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit nmsdc.org.

###

CONTACT: Jered Weber National Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. 701.388.7283 jered.weber@nmsdc.org


