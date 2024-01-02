NMsurf installs upgraded internet in Tesuque Pueblo area

Jan. 1—Local internet service provider NMSurf went live two months ago with Next Generation Fixed Wireless Access internet at Tesuque Pueblo, adjacent Rio En Medio and Chupadero, and the La Tierra area at Las Campanas.

That gives those areas 400 megabits per second download service and 100 megabits per second upload capacity, NMSurf President Albert Catanach said in an interview.

"Some didn't have any internet service and some had copper wire service," Catanach said. "Fixed wireless is better than cable or DSL [digital subscriber line]. Within 3 miles you don't need direct line of sight."

Catanach said manufacturer upgrades to the system will increase the speeds in the first quarter to 1 gigabyte download and 500 Mbps upload in those areas as well as the Santa Fe outskirts, where NMsurf has installed Next Generation Fixed Wireless Access in the past year.

NMsurf received a $599,000 grant from the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission through the state Rural Universal Service Fund to install fixed wireless in the Tesuque Pueblo area. It got an additional $4.6 million in grants to install the service, with work now underway, at Pecos, San Ildefonso Pueblo and Cochiti Lake, and to start installation this month in Eldorado, Lamy, San Pedro, Chamita and the surrounding areas, Tijeras, Los Cerrillos and Canoncito.

NMSurf provided a 25% match to all the grants, Catanach said.