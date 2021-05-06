U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,201.62
    +34.03 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,548.53
    +318.19 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,632.84
    +50.42 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.42
    +0.05 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.92
    -0.71 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.60
    +31.30 (+1.75%)
     

  • Silver

    27.46
    +0.94 (+3.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2069
    +0.0059 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5610
    -0.0230 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3894
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0820
    -0.1070 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,026.30
    -670.23 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,456.23
    -15.18 (-1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,076.17
    +36.87 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,331.37
    +518.77 (+1.80%)
     

NN, Inc. Reports Strong Sales Growth And Improved Operating Margins For First Quarter 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·23 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

First Quarter Net Sales Increased 9.1% Over Prior Year, Driving EBITDA to $16.9 Million on an Adjusted Basis

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a diversified industrial company, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

GAAP Results

Net sales for the first quarter of 2021 increased $10.6 million, or 9.1%, to $126.8 million, compared to $116.2 million for the first quarter of 2020, led by strong sales from Mobile Solutions, which increased 11.3%.

On a GAAP basis, income from operations for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.0 million, compared to loss from operations of $103.9 million for the same period in 2020. In the first quarter of 2021, the income from operations was primarily driven by an increase in sales volume and cost reduction initiatives. Income from operations for the first quarter of 2020 was impacted by a non-cash goodwill impairment of $92.9 million in the Power Solutions segment.

On a GAAP basis, income from operations for first quarter 2021 in the Mobile Solutions segment was $6.1 million, compared to income from operations of $0.3 million for the same period in 2020. On a GAAP basis, income from operations for first quarter 2021 in the Power Solutions segment was $2.4 million, compared to loss from operations of $90.3 million for the same period in 2020.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2021 was $4.9 million, compared to net loss on a GAAP basis of $248.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. Net loss on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2021 was driven by costs related to the refinancing transaction and termination of the interest rate swap, which were partially offset by the gross profit generated from incremental sales volume, operating efficiencies, reductions in SG&A, and interest expense. Net loss on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2020 was impacted by the non-cash goodwill impairment referenced above and the loss from discontinued operations of $140.1 million from the former Life Sciences business.

Adjusted Results

Adjusted income from operations for the first quarter of 2021 was $6.4 million, compared to $1.3 million for the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2021 was $16.9 million, or 13.3% of sales, versus $10.1 million, or 8.7% of sales, for the same period in 2020. Adjusted net income was $2.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss of $6.6 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020. Free cash flow for the first quarter of 2021 was $2.4 million, compared to a use of cash of $1.0 million for the same period in 2020.

Warren Veltman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are encouraged by the strong sequential and year-over-year growth we saw across our Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions businesses in the first quarter. We experienced strong growth in North America and our wholly owned China operations, driven by improved customer demand across our end markets. Our China joint venture also showed strong profitability during the quarter contributing to a $1.7 million improvement from prior year. Our sales volume, cost reductions, and improved manufacturing efficiencies all contributed to improve our bottom line and free cash flow generation during the quarter."

Mobile Solutions

Net sales for the first quarter of 2021 were $77.8 million, compared to $69.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $7.9 million, or 11.3% . The increase in sales was driven by higher demand within all markets that were negatively impacted by the pandemic in the prior year, as well as new business in the general industrial market. Adjusted income from operations for the first quarter of 2021 was $7.1 million, compared to $1.5 million of adjusted operating income in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted operating income increased as a result of the increase in sales as well as variable and fixed cost reduction initiatives.

Power Solutions

Net sales for the first quarter of 2021 were $49.1 million, compared to $46.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.7 million, or 5.8%. The increase in sales was driven primarily by higher commodity pricing on precious metals which are passed through at lower margins. The increase in sales was partially offset by decreases in demand from the electrical and medical markets as demand has been dampened by the pandemic, which did not begin to impact the segment until the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted income from operations for the quarter was $5.5 million, compared to $7.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. The reduction in adjusted operating income was due primarily to the lower margins on precious metals as well as the product mix which reduced overall segment profitability.

Mr. Veltman concluded, "Throughout the first quarter of 2021, we continued to make progress in executing our strategic plan by successfully completing our refinancing, providing us a long-term runway to achieve our 2025 goals for revenue and profitability growth. We also added new directors to our Board who possess specific experience and skill sets to assist our management team in shaping our strategy to leverage growth opportunities created by the evolution of the power grid and electric vehicles. Looking forward, we will continue to maintain our focus on end market penetration to drive growth and cost discipline to improve profitability, while remaining judicious in our capital investments."

Conference Call

NN will discuss its results during its quarterly investor conference call on May 7, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call and supplemental presentation may be accessed via NN's website, www.nninc.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-317-6789 or 1-412-317-6789, Conference ID: 10155479. For those who are unavailable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call until May 7, 2022.

NN discloses in this press release the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted income from operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income per diluted share, and free cash flow. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides supplementary information about the impacts of restructuring and integration expense, acquisition and transition expenses, foreign exchange impacts on inter-company loans, amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs, and other non-operating impacts on our business.

The financial tables found later in this press release include a reconciliation of adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, and free cash flow to the U.S. GAAP financial measures of income from operations, net income (loss), net income (loss) per diluted share, and cash provided (used) by operating activities.

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has 32 facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and China.

Except for specific historical information, many of the matters discussed in this press release may express or imply projections of revenues or expenditures, statements of plans and objectives or future operations or statements of future economic performance. These, and similar statements, are forward-looking statements concerning matters that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual performance of NN, Inc. and its subsidiaries to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this discussion. All forward-looking information is provided by the Company pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and should be evaluated in the context of these factors. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "assumptions", "target", "guidance", "outlook", "plans", "projection", "may", "will", "would", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "potential" or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology. Factors which could materially affect actual results include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions and economic conditions in the industrial sector, the impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company's financial condition, business operations and liquidity, inventory levels, regulatory compliance costs and the Company's ability to manage these costs, start-up costs for new operations, debt reduction, competitive influences, risks that current customers will commence or increase captive production, risks of capacity underutilization, quality issues, availability and price of raw materials, currency and other risks associated with international trade, the Company's dependence on certain major customers, and the successful implementation of the global growth plan including development of new products. Similarly, statements made herein and elsewhere regarding pending and completed transactions are also forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the future performance and prospects of an acquired business, the expected benefits of an acquisition on the Company's future business and operations and the ability of the Company to successfully integrate recently acquired businesses.

For additional information concerning such risk factors and cautionary statements, please see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and, when filed, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements we make in our press releases, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Mike Danehy, CPA
Investor Relations Contact
Mike.Danehy@nninc.com
(980) 264-4312

Financial Tables Follow

NN, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)








Three Months Ended
March 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)


2021


2020

Net sales


$ 126,804


$ 116,213

Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)


99,688


94,478

Selling, general, and administrative expense


14,575


16,160

Depreciation and amortization


11,568


11,357

Goodwill impairment


-


92,942

Other operating expense (income), net


(5)


5,126

Income (loss) from operations


978


(103,850)

Interest expense


2,024


3,807

Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs


2,390


-

Derivative payments on interest rate swap


1,717


-

Loss on interest rate swap


2,033


-

Other expense (income), net


(122)


1,544

Loss from continuing operations before benefit (provision) for income taxes and share of net income (loss) from joint venture


(7,064)


(109,201)

Benefit (provision) for income taxes


756


1,395

Share of net income (loss) from joint venture


1,395


(271)

Loss from continuing operations


(4,913)


(108,077)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax


-


(140,114)

Net loss


$ (4,913)


$ (248,191)

Other comprehensive loss:





Foreign currency translation loss


(3,347)


(14,342)

Interest rate swap:





Change in fair value, net of tax


-


(11,209)

Reclassification adjustment for losses included in net loss, net of tax


2,851


1,052

Other comprehensive loss


$ (496)


$ (24,499)

Comprehensive loss


$ (5,409)


$ (272,690)

Basic net loss per common share:





Loss from continuing operations per common share


$ (0.46)


$ (2.64)

Loss from discontinued operations per common share


-


(3.32)

Net loss per common share


$ (0.46)


$ (5.96)

Weighted average common shares outstanding


42,672


42,111

Diluted net loss per common share:





Loss from continuing operations per common share


$ (0.46)


$ (2.64)

Loss from discontinued operations per common share


-


(3.32)

Net loss per common share


$ (0.46)


$ (5.96)

Weighted average common shares outstanding


42,672


42,111

NN, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)


(in thousands)


March 31,
2021


December 31,
2020

Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 43,033


$ 48,138

Accounts receivable, net


90,545


84,615

Inventories


67,531


62,517

Income tax receivable


8,956


8,800

Other current assets


12,431


11,148

Total current assets


222,496


215,218

Property, plant and equipment, net


218,057


223,690

Operating lease right-of-use assets


49,545


50,264

Intangible assets, net


99,479


103,065

Investment in joint venture


28,207


26,983

Other non-current assets


4,532


5,742

Total assets


$622,316


$ 624,962

Liabilities, Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable


$ 43,232


$ 37,435

Accrued salaries, wages and benefits


24,613


21,296

Income tax payable


3,376


3,557

Current maturities of long-term debt


4,844


4,885

Current portion of operating lease liabilities


4,963


4,797

Other current liabilities


17,042


31,261

Total current liabilities


98,070


103,231

Deferred tax liabilities


10,326


11,178

Long-term debt, net of current portion


151,551


79,025

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion


54,780


55,053

Other non-current liabilities


25,976


17,237

Total liabilities


340,703


265,724

Commitments and contingencies





Series D perpetual preferred stock - $0.01 par value per share, 5,000 shares authorized, and 65 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021


46,858


-

Series B convertible preferred stock - $0.01 par value per share, 100 shares authorized, 100 and shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020


-


105,086

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock - $0.01 par value per share, 90,000 shares authorized, 42,686 and 43,049 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2021, respectively


430


427

Additional paid-in capital


479,341


493,332

Accumulated deficit


(210,788)


(205,875)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(34,228)


(33,732)

Total stockholders' equity


234,755


254,152

Total liabilities, preferred stock, and stockholders' equity


$622,316


$ 624,962

NN, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
March 31,

(in thousands)

2021


2020

Cash flows from operating activities




Net loss

$ (4,913)


$(248,191)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization of continuing operations

11,568


11,357

Depreciation and amortization of discontinued operations

-


11,827

Amortization of debt issuance costs

405


1,652

Goodwill impairment of continuing operations

-


92,942

Goodwill impairment of discontinued operations

-


146,757

Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs

2,390


-

Total derivative loss, net of cash settlements

3,750


-

Share of net income (loss) from joint venture, net of cash dividends received

(1,395)


271

Compensation expense from issuance of share-based awards

886


1,296

Deferred income taxes

(1,605)


(3,923)

Other

(1,081)


614

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

(6,684)


1,760

Inventories

(5,589)


(2,507)

Accounts payable

7,094


3,584

Income taxes receivable and payable, net

(344)


(12,676)

Other

3,402


5,461

Net cash provided by operating activities

7,884


10,224

Cash flows from investing activities




Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(5,468)


(11,260)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment

11


82

Cash settlements of interest rate swap

(15,420)


-

Net cash used in investing activities

(20,877)


(11,178)

Cash flows from financing activities




Cash paid for debt issuance costs

(6,856)


(286)

Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock

61,918


-

Redemption of preferred stock

(122,434)


-

Proceeds from long-term debt

150,000


60,012

Repayments of long-term debt

(70,721)


(4,527)

Repayments of short-term debt, net

(1,090)


(411)

Other

(1,189)


(888)

Net cash provided by financing activities

9,628


53,900

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash flows

(1,740)


(5,435)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(5,105)


47,511

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period (1)

48,138


31,703

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period (1)

$ 43,033


$ 79,214


(1) Cash and cash equivalents include $11.7 million and $13.8 million of cash and cash equivalents that were included in current assets of discontinued operations as of March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Reconciliation of GAAP Income from Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended

$000s

March 31,


$000s

March 31,

NN, Inc. Consolidated

2021

2020


Mobile Solutions

2021

2020

GAAP income (loss) from operations

$ 978

$ (103,850)


GAAP income (loss) from operations

$ 6,090

$ 264

Acquisition and transition expense*

1,789

8,625


Acquisition and transition expense

162

383

Amortization of intangibles

3,587

3,587


Amortization of intangibles

838

838

Impairments (Goodwill and fixed assets)

-

92,948


Impairments (Goodwill and fixed assets)

-

-

Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations (a)

$ 6,353

$ 1,310


Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations (a)

$ 7,090

$ 1,486








Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin (1)

5.0%

1.1%


Share of net income from joint venture

1,395

(271)

GAAP net sales

$ 126,804

$ 116,213


Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations with JV

8,485

1,215









Three Months Ended


Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin (1)

10.9%

1.7%

$000s

March 31,


GAAP net sales

$ 77,776

$ 69,884

Power Solutions

2021

2020





GAAP income (loss) from operations

$ 2,432

$ (90,334)



Three Months Ended

Acquisition and transition expense

298

1,621


$000s

March 31,

Amortization of intangibles

2,748

2,748


Elimination

2021

2020

Impairments (Goodwill and fixed assets)

-

92,948


GAAP net sales

$ (47)

$ (72)

Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations (a)

$ 5,478

$ 6,983












Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin (1)

11.2%

15.0%





GAAP net sales

$ 49,075

$ 46,401







(1) Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin = Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations/ GAAP net sales

* 2021 Includes Capacity & Capabilities Dev - $0.0 / Prof Fees - $0.6 / Integration & Transformation - $1.2 / Acq Transaction Costs - $0.0 / Asset Write-Downs/Lease Modification - $0.0

* 2020 Includes Capacity & Capabilities Dev - $0.7 / Prof Fees - $1.5 / Integration & Transformation - $1.6 / Acq Transaction Costs - $0.0 / Asset Write-Downs/Lease Modification - $4.8

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA







Three Months Ended



March 31,

$000s


2021

2020

GAAP net income (loss)


$ (4,913)

$ (248,191)





Provision (benefit) for income taxes


(756)

(1,395)

Interest expense


2,024

3,807

Write-off of unamortized debt issuance cost


2,390

-

Interest rate swap payments and change in fair value


3,750

-

Change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants


(449)

(57)

Depreciation and amortization


11,568

11,357

Acquisition and transition expense


1,789

8,536

Non-cash stock compensation


887

1,095

Non-cash foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans


619

1,912

Loss from discontinued operations


-

140,114

Impairments (Goodwill, JV and fixed assets)


-

92,948

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (b)


$ 16,908

$ 10,127





Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin (2)


13.3%

8.7%

GAAP net sales


$ 126,804

$ 116,213


(2) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin = Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA / GAAP net sales

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss)
per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share







Three Months Ended



March 31,

$000s


2021

2020

GAAP net income (loss)


$ (4,913)

$ (248,191)





Pre-tax acquisition and transition expense


1,789

8,625

Pre-tax foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans


619

1,912

Pre-tax write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs


2,390

-

Pre-tax change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants


(449)

(57)

Pre-tax amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs


3,992

4,014

Pre-tax interest rate swap payments and change in fair value


3,750

-

Pre-tax impairments of fixed asset costs


-

7

Tax effect of adjustments reflected above (c)


(2,564)

(2,972)

Non-GAAP discrete tax adjustments


(2,382)

(3,036)

Impairments (Goodwill and JV)


-

92,942

Loss from discontinued operations


-

140,114

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) (d)


$ 2,232

$ (6,642)







Three Months Ended



March 31,

Amounts per share, diluted


2021

2020

GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share


$ (0.46)

$ (5.96)





Pre-tax acquisition and transition expense


0.04

0.20

Pre-tax foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans


0.01

0.05

Pre-tax write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs


0.06

-

Pre-tax change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants


(0.01)

(0.00)

Pre-tax amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs


0.09

0.10

Pre-tax interest rate swap payments and change in fair value


0.09

-

Pre-tax impairments of fixed asset costs


-

0.00

Tax effect of adjustments reflected above (c)


(0.06)

(0.07)

Non-GAAP discrete tax adjustments


(0.06)

(0.07)

Impairments (Goodwill and JV)


-

2.21

Loss from discontinued operations


-

3.33

Preferred stock cumulative dividends and deemed dividends


0.34

0.07

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share (d)


$ 0.05

$ (0.16)

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted


42,672

42,111

Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow




Three Months Ended



March 31,

$000s


2021

2020

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities


$ 7,884

$ 10,224

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment


(5,468)

(11,260)

Free Cash Flow


$ 2,417

$ (1,036)

The Company discloses in this presentation the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted income from operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income per diluted share, free cash flow and net debt. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides supplementary information about the impacts of acquisition, divestiture and integration related expenses, foreign-exchange impacts on inter-company loans, reorganizational and impairment charges. Over the past five years, we have completed several acquisitions, two of which were transformative for the Company, and sold three of our businesses. The costs we incurred in completing such acquisitions, including the amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs, and these divestitures have been excluded from these measures because their size and inconsistent frequency are unrelated to our commercial performance during the period, and which we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating costs. We exclude the impact of currency translation from these measures because foreign exchange rates are not under management's control and are subject to volatility. Other non-operating charges are excluded as the charges are not indicative of our ongoing operating cost. We believe the presentation of adjusted income from operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income per diluted share, free cash flow and net debt provides useful information in assessing our underlying business trends and facilitates comparison of our long-term performance over given periods.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to actual income growth derived from income amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results.

(a) Non-GAAP Adjusted income from operations represents GAAP income from operations, adjusted to exclude the effects of restructuring and integration expense; non-operational charges related to acquisition and transition expense, intangible amortization costs for fair value step-up in values related to acquisitions, non-cash impairment charges, and when applicable, our share of income from joint venture operations. We believe this presentation is commonly used by investors and professional research analysts in the valuation, comparison, rating, and investment recommendations of companies in the industrial industry. We use this information for comparative purposes within the industry. Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to GAAP income from operations.

(b) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents GAAP net income (loss), adjusted to include income taxes, interest expense, write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs, interest rate swap payments and change in fair value, change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants, depreciation and amortization, charges related to acquisition and transition costs, non-cash stock compensation expense, foreign exchange gain (loss) on inter-company loans, restructuring and integration expense, costs related to divested businesses and litigation settlements, income from discontinued operations, and non-cash impairment charges, to the extent applicable. We believe this presentation is commonly used by investors and professional research analysts in the valuation, comparison, rating, and investment recommendations of companies in the industrial industry. We use this information for comparative purposes within the industry. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations.

(c) This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all nontax adjustments reflected in the respective table. NN, Inc. estimates the tax effect of the adjustment items identified in the reconciliation schedule above by applying the applicable statutory rates by tax jurisdiction unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment.

(d) Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) represents GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude the tax-affected effects of charges related to acquisition and transition costs, foreign exchange gain (loss) on inter-company loans, restructuring and integration charges, amortization of intangibles costs for fair value step-up in values related to acquisitions and amortization of deferred financing costs, non-cash impairment charges, write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs, interest rate swap payments and change in fair value, change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants, costs related to divested businesses and litigation settlements, income (loss) from discontinued operations, and preferred stock cumulative dividends and deemed dividends. We believe this presentation is commonly used by investors and professional research analysts in the valuation, comparison, rating, and investment recommendations of companies in the industrial industry. We use this information for comparative purposes within the industry. Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) from segment operations is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nn-inc-reports-strong-sales-growth-and-improved-operating-margins-for-first-quarter-2021-301286018.html

SOURCE NN, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • BOE Foresees Biggest U.K. Spending Boom Since Thatcher Era

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England expects the biggest surge in household spending since 1988 -- when Margaret Thatcher was prime minister -- to help power a strong economic rebound after the pandemic.Officials, led by Governor Andrew Bailey, said they expect consumers to use up 10% of the savings glut built during lockdowns, double the pace previously forecast. The central bank also sees the U.K.’s economic output recouping losses by the end of this year instead of in early 2022.While the BOE on Thursday opted to slow emergency bond buying, in tune with a shift by some global counterparts toward deescalating monetary stimulus, policy makers insisted this isn’t a switch in stance. However, the strength of the recovery did lead outgoing Chief Economist Andy Haldane to cast a sole minority vote to end purchases sooner.The success of the U.K.’s vaccination drive has driven down infection and death rates and allowed the government to stay on track to fully re-open the economy in June. The next stage in the loosening of restrictions is due later this month, when indoor hospitality will open and two households will be able to mix inside.“This growing confidence in the recovery has enabled the bank to cut the weekly pace of its asset purchases,” James Smith, an economist at ING, wrote in a report. While that shouldn’t come as a “huge surprise,” he said “the next question is how –- and when –- the Bank of England will enter a formal tightening cycle.”Officials remain confident that the recovery won’t spur a sustained spike in inflation, although they see the risk of that as more balanced than before.The central bank estimates consumers accumulated more than 200 billion pounds ($278 billion) during the pandemic, more than the 125 billion pounds estimated in November, Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent told journalists at a press conference on Thursday.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The Bank of England delivered a big forecast upgrade today as well as a slowdown in bond purchases and a dissenting vote from its outgoing chief economist. All of that suggests increasing confidence about the economic outlook.”--Dan Hanson, senior U.K. economist. Click here for full REACT.The figures help explain the BOE’s bullish outlook for economic growth this year after pandemic lockdowns caused the worst recession in three centuries. It now sees the economy expanding 7.25% this year, with unemployment peaking at only 5.4%, rather than 7.8% as previously predicted.“The impact of restrictions on activity appears to have been smaller than anticipated, as households and companies have adapted,” Bailey told reporters.But Haldane, who is set to quit the BOE in June, voted to cut the target for the current round of bond purchases to 100 billion pounds from the present total of 150 billion pounds, meaning the program would finish in August rather than at the end of the year.“There was now clear evidence that the economy was growing rapidly, with both household and company spending surprising significantly and persistently to the upside, and consumer and business confidence bouncing back,” he argued to his colleagues.The BOE did reduce the pace it buys government debt to 3.4 billion pounds a week, 1 billion pounds lower than the previous amount, though officials cautioned not to read too much into that tweak.Still, the more optimistic outlook may put the institution in a vanguard of global central banks starting to contemplate an end to crisis stimulus, reflecting a broader discussion in major economies about how long to keep emergency life support flowing.“The BOE is already positioning itself at the hawkish end of the central bank spectrum,” HSBC Holdings Plc economists wrote in a report. “The Bank of Canada has started tapering, but has no end-date for purchases, while the U.S. Fed is not expected to start tapering until the end of the year.”Vivek Paul, the U.K. chief investment strategist at BlackRock Investment Institute, cautioned that the sunnier outlook isn’t a promise of sustainable expansion over time.“It would be a mistake to extrapolate from eye-watering growth rates inthe near term to stronger growth in the future,” he said. “After all, this is a restart, not a recovery.”(Updates with economists’ comments throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of England slows bond-buying, sees economy bouncing back more quickly

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England slowed the pace of its trillion dollar stimulus program and forecast a faster recovery for Britain from the coronavirus slump on Thursday, but stressed it was not tightening monetary policy. Governor Andrew Bailey said it was good news that the economy looked set for a stronger recovery than previously forecast, with less unemployment.

  • US STOCKS-Futures flat after jobless claims data; drugmakers extend fall

    U.S. stocks were set for a subdued open on Thursday after data showed weekly jobless claims fell more than expected, while vaccine makers came under pressure after President Joe Biden's plan to back intellectual property waivers on COVID-19 shots. Shares in Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax Inc, all involved in the making of COVID-19 vaccines, fell between 0.8% and 9.2% in premarket trading.

  • Recently filed taxes? A bonus stimulus check from the IRS may be on its way

    You could be entitled to additional money, based on your 2020 income tax return.

  • A $25 billion dogecoin whale lurks, but Robinhood CEO says ‘we don’t have significant positions in any of the coins we keep’

    Vlad Tenev, CEO of Robinhood Markets, speaking at a “fireside chat” on Thursday, attempts to dispel any lingering speculation that the brokerage may be a so-called dogecoin whale, maintaining a massive stockpile of the crypto for its own benefit.

  • Dow Average Hits Record Before Friday’s Jobs Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed as data showing the world’s largest economy is strengthening overshadowed inflation worries, with investors awaiting Friday’s jobs report. The dollar retreated.The S&P 500 closed near session highs, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to a record. China’s shares traded in New York briefly extended losses after Bloomberg News reported the Biden administration is likely to preserve limits on U.S. investments in certain companies from the Asian nation. In late trading, Beyond Meat Inc. slumped as the maker of plant-based meat substitutes reported disappointing sales, and Peloton Interactive Inc. whipsawed as investors assessed its results.Read: Fed Says Asset Prices May Be Vulnerable If Risk Appetite FallsApplications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low as labor market conditions continued to improve and the economy reopened more broadly. Separate data highlighted a rebound in productivity as the pace of output exceeded a pickup in hours worked. Economists predict the upcoming employment report will show the U.S. added about 1 million jobs in April.“With jobless claims hitting a pandemic-era low, anticipation for the full jobs picture tomorrow mounts,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial. “Today’s read is another proof point that we’re one step closer to full economic recovery. As we see some serious momentum building on the jobs front, all eyes will be on how this plays into action taken by the Fed.”After closing at a fresh high on Wednesday, the Dow Jones Transportation Average -- considered a barometer of economy activity -- surged 25% above its 200-day moving average. The move could be “perceived as indicative of strength likely to continue in the broader equity market,” said Bloomberg Intelligence’s Gina Martin Adams.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9%The MSCI World index rose 0.7%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%The euro rose 0.5% to $1.2062The British pound was little changed at $1.3893The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 109.07 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.57%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.23%Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.79%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $65 a barrelGold futures rose 1.7% to $1,815 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • VW Raises Full-Year Outlook, Warns on Growing Chip Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG raised its earnings outlook after a strong start to the year, while cautioning that the semiconductor shortage rippling through the industry will become more pronounced in the second quarter.Operating return on sales is forecast at 5.5% to 7% this year, compared with a previous range of 5% to 6.5%, Europe’s largest automaker said Thursday in a statement. VW also raised its projection for net cash flow and net liquidity.“We started the year with great momentum and are on a strong operational course,” Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess said in the release.While demand has rebounded across the industry, manufacturers are now grappling with an acute chip shortage that’s forcing them to halt production lines and prioritize some vehicles. Diess said the company will feel more pain in the second quarter and that some lines will stop “for a few days, a few weeks,” though the fallout won’t be as pronounced as with some rivals.VW shares reversed initial gains and traded down 2.5% in Frankfurt, valuing the manufacturer at 120.6 billion euros ($145 billion).Daily BattleStellantis NV warned this week that the global semiconductor shortage will deteriorate further from the first three months of the year, while Ford Motor Co. has forecast a $2.5 billion hit to earnings from scarce chip supplies.“We’re fighting day by day,” Diess said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “We’re doing everything to keep production running.”Still, the fallout from the disruptions might lower VW’s second-quarter return on sales to about 5%, down from 7.7% in the first three months, he said during a call with analysts.VW is at a pivotal moment in getting its electric-car push off the ground and narrow the gap to Tesla Inc. Among the new models this year are the VW ID.4 and the Audi Q4 e-tron, two crossovers about the size of Tesla’s popular Model Y, as part of the industry’s largest rollout of electric cars. Diess said that electric vehicles are actually less affected by the chip shortage, supporting the company’s efforts to tilt production more into that space.Two months after mapping out plans to build six battery factories in Europe VW is still in talks with potential partners and governments over possible partnerships to finance the projects. Decisions could be made “in the next couple of months” and include initial public offerings of “some of the activities,” Diess said. First-quarter operating profit surged to 4.8 billion euros from 900 million euros last year, when the Covid-19 pandemic shuttered showrooms and factory floors. The group’s Audi and Porsche premium brand continued to be largest profit contributors, accounting for just over half of the group’s earnings with 2.58 billion euros combined.The German carmaker targets becoming the global EV leader by 2025 at the latest and is allocating substantial financial and management firepower to boost software expertise under a new unit named Cariad. VW’s shares have soared since Diess wooed investors in March with back-to-back briefings on standardizing key technologies across VW’s 12 brands for scale effects that’ll likely elude both Tesla and established automakers.Steel PricesThe recovery in demand is helping to fuel VW’s costly electric plans. Total deliveries during the first quarter jumped 21% to 2.43 million vehicles, mainly driven by a surge in China. Deliveries of electrified models more than doubled to 133,300 vehicles, of which 59,900 were battery electric vehicle and the remainder plug-in hybrids.The Wolfsburg-based manufacturer has targeted selling roughly 600,000 purely battery-powered cars this year and is “fully on track” to comply with tightening European emission rules, Diess said.Besides the semiconductor shortage, rising prices for raw materials from steel to precious metals are also taking their toll on the car industry, Diess said. “Finding new sources, that’s going to be a challenge for 2021 for sure,” Diess said. “Demand is rising for everyone, and supply is constrained.”(Updates with comments from analyst call in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Actress-Turned-Mogul Alba Makes $122 Million in Honest IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Actress Jessica Alba cemented her claim to one of the most lucrative side gigs in Hollywood after shares of her beauty business, the Honest Co., soared 44% in its market debut.The “clean” beauty- and baby-products maker’s stock closed at $23 Wednesday after it priced the shares at $16 in its initial public offering. Alba’s roughly 5% stake is valued at $98 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. She also has exercisable options valued at about $24 million.Read more: Alba’s Honest Co. Set for Opening Bell After $413 Million IPO“I feel like I’m in a dream, to be honest. Wow. Is this really happening?” Alba said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “I’m so grateful to our very loyal community. Thank you for bringing us into your home. Thank you for trusting us with you most precious people, your little people.”Alba, 40, founded the business in 2011, motivated by the dearth of baby products that were free of harsh chemicals. The carbon-neutral company makes diapers, wipes, shampoo and lotions it bills as “clean and natural,” and targets a customer base of parents who are eco-conscious, aspirational and relatively affluent. Honest Co. had revenue of about $301 million in 2020, a 28% jump from a year earlier, and an operating loss of $13.5 million.The Los Angeles-based company is now valued at almost $2.1 billion, or $2.45 billion when fully diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units. That’s significantly more than its $860 million implied valuation in a 2017 funding round, according to Pitchbook. Honest has been dogged in the past by product recalls and controversy over its claims to use only natural ingredients. Prior to those issues, it was valued at $1.7 billion in a 2015 funding round.Rare ExampleThe IPO marks an almost 260% return for L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by billionaire Bernard Arnault that invested $200 million in 2018. The company sold about half its stake in the offering.The actress is a rare example of someone successfully bridging a career between Hollywood and Wall Street. While many celebrities strike licensing deals for fashion lines or products such as perfume or vodka, few have gone on to found publicly traded companies.Alba, whose official title is chief creative officer, continues to work as an actor, most recently starring in the crime television series, “L.A.’s Finest.”“I was born into a hardworking Mexican-American family. My parents worked multiple jobs, doing whatever it took to get by,” Alba wrote in a letter included in the company’s prospectus, describing a childhood marked by poor health and hospital stays. “By the time I was ten, I became aware of how wellness can define your whole life. That’s never left me.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Slips With Uneven Global Demand Rebound Tempering Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined as the coronavirus crisis in India and a slowing demand rebound in the U.S. highlighted the uneven nature of the global recovery.Futures in New York fell 1.4% Thursday after hitting a nearly two-month high earlier in the week. While signs of rising oil consumption have put prices on track for a weekly gain, spiking Covid-19 cases in major crude importer India is capping gains. At the same time, U.S. gasoline consumption slipped for a second straight week.“What’s keeping the market from going higher are these Covid-19 issues in several countries along with not quite enough of a demand rebound here in the U.S. to juice prices toward that $70-a-barrel mark,” said John Kilduff, founding partner at Again Capital LLC.Despite near-term concerns, oil has rallied more than 30% this year as key economies including the U.S. and China rebound from the depths of the pandemic. Spain’s Cepsa is restarting a processing unit that was previously idled, while U.S. refineries are running at five-year average levels for the first time since the pandemic began. The strength in crude has helped drive the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index to the highest level in almost a decade.The promise of a summer travel boost is also keeping prices supported, said Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities. “With Memorial Day weekend so close here, the gasoline demand scenario is just too strong to see crude oil fall apart.”Elsewhere, Japan plans to extend a state of emergency brought on by Covid until the end of the month, local media reported. The country’s capital, Tokyo, had wanted to extend it in a bid to stem a surge in infections ahead of hosting the Olympics from July.Beyond headline crude prices, the market’s underlying structure has weakened in recent sessions. The backwardation between Brent’s two nearest contracts -- which signals tightening supplies -- has narrowed since the end of last week. The backwardation in WTI’s so-called prompt spread has also softened compared to last Friday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase Plunges to All-Time Low With IPO ETF in Freefall

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. sank to a record low as investors fled high-flying market newcomers.The operator of the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange slumped 6% to $256.76 on Thursday, dropping for a fourth straight day. That left the shares just above the $250 reference price for its April direct listing. An exchange-traded fund that tracks shares of companies that recently went public plunged for an eighth day, the longest slide since 2015. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. and Opendoor Technologies Inc., companies that came to market through blank-check offerings, each sank at least 3.8%.“We saw a mini-bubble in SPACs, IPOs, crypto, clean-tech and hyper-growth in late 2020 and early 2021 and many of these asset classes are nursing bad hangovers,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners.Coinbase’s slide comes as investors pour into extremely speculative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin and Binance Coin -- tokens that the exchange doesn’t offer. Most of its traffic had come from Bitcoin trades, but the price of the largest crypto coin has been mired in a narrow band for weeks. Coinbase started trading at $381 on April 14 before briefly topping $400. It’s now down 22% from the close on its first day.Nasdaq had set a reference price of $250 a share on April 13 for Coinbase’s direct listing, a number that’s a requirement for the stock to begin trading, but not a direct indicator of the company’s potential market capitalization.“What has really hurt Coinbase, now that their direct listing has taken off, you’re seeing expectations that other exchanges are coming on board,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “There’s this belief this could be as good as it gets for Coinbase in the short-term.”The Renaissance IPO ETF dropped 4.2% on Thursday, bringing its year-to-date loss to about 14%.(Updates prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m getting a $450 car allowance with my new job and want to lease a luxury car. My wife says buy a used car — who’s right?

    Since I have a monthly car allowance of $450 I want to step up my game and maybe even get a luxury car. The car I want to lease would be an almost $600-a-month car payment. During this exciting time, I can understand your desire to step into the car of your dreams.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF Is Selling Off—and It May Get Worse

    The (ARKK) ETF (ticker: ARKK) delivered a 153% return in 2020. The ETF, which is actively managed by ARK Invest CEO and her team, is down 27% over the last three months, including an 13% decline in the past week alone.

  • It’s official: Melinda Gates is a billionaire after a nearly $2.4 billion stock transfer

    Bill Gates transferred stakes in several companies to Melinda Gates on the day the power couple announced their divorce

  • Overtaxed IRS warns of long delays for millions of tax refunds

    More returns need additional review due to things like the recovery rebate credit.

  • Why trouble may loom for stock market if Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF fails to bounce

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund is significantly oversold and due for a bounce, but if it doesn't come the popular fund risks suffering a “waterfall” decline, says one chart watcher.

  • Jessica Alba’s net worth skyrockets in Honest Company IPO

    In an interview with Fortune, Alba talked about taking her “fourth baby” (a.k.a. her company) public.

  • Complaints about mortgage servicers are soaring as millions of Americans still can’t make their monthly payments

    A year into the pandemic, some homeowners say loan servicers aren't giving them clear information about mortgage forbearance.

  • Mortgage rates drop to lowest level since mid-February, but economists warn higher rates could come soon

    Home buyers continue to pour into the real-estate market, encouraged by the favorable financing they can score.

  • Don’t look now, but mortgage rates are plunging again

    The 30-year fixed rate hasn’t been this low since February.

  • There are two very real reasons Ethereum is taking off

    The crypto run this time has two features the 2017 version didn’t—institutional adoption and actual applications.