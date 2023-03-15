NNIT A/S: Disclosure of corrective information to NNIT’s annual report for 2021, including comparative numbers for 2020

NNIT A/S

With reference to company announcement 2/2023, stating the Danish Business Authority’s final decision on NNIT’s accounting treatment of an earn out payment related to the acquisition of Excellis Health Solutions, NNIT hereby publishes supplemental/corrective information to the annual report for 2021, including comparative numbers for 2020.

The technical changes to historical accounting policies have no impact on total cash flow or the planned divestment of NNIT’s Infrastructure Operations Business.

As previously stated, NNIT A/S disagrees with the decision and considers it to be of principled nature for strategic acquisitions in the Danish IT service industry. NNIT has strong arguments as to why this is an erroneous decision, and an appeal of the decision has been lodged to the Danish Commerce and Companies Appeals Board. The average processing time for appeals is currently 5 months.

Contact for further information

Carsten Ringius

EVP & CFO

Tel: +45 3077 8888

carr@nnit.com

Media relations:

Tina Joanne Hindsbo

Media Relations Manager

Tel: +45 3077 9578

tnjh@nnit.com



