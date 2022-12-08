NNIT A/S: NNIT now expects closing of infrastructure operations divestment in Q1, 2023

NNIT A/S

The divestment of NNIT’s infrastructure operations to funds managed by Agilitas Private Equity LLP announced on June 22, 2022 is progressing well, and is now expected to close in Q1, 2023, against the initial expectation of closing the transaction six months from announcement, cf. company announcement 9/2022.

The transaction requires consent of customers of the infrastructure operation. Most customers have by now rendered their consent, however the updated timeline reflects a few customers’ internal approval processes, which we respect, as well as the pending approval processes with competition authorities and other regulatory authorities.

Due to the ongoing divestment process, NNIT will not provide financial guidance for 2022 and expects to update its financial calendar regarding publishing date for annual report for 2022 and date for Annual General Meeting in 2023. Any revision to the financial calendar will be announced during January 2023.





