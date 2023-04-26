NNIT A/S: Quarterly figures 2022
Following NNIT’s carveout of the Group's infrastructure business, including parts of the Cloud & Digital Solutions business unit, these activities were classified as discontinued operations in the Annual Report 2022.
The 2022 quarterly figures have been restated to align with the new organizational structure. The restatement includes stranded costs, which are mainly related to building rental costs and cost of support functions that cannot be contributed to the Life Sciences Solutions or Cloud & Digital Solutions business units, following the divestment of the Group’s infrastructure business.
The Q1 2023 interim reporting will be published in a shorter trading statement around noon on May 4, 2023.
Overview – Group and restated business unit operating profit before special items
2022
NNIT Continued business
Full year
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Revenue
1,500
396
380
368
356
Production Cost
-1,349
-330
-338
-346
-334
Gross Profit
151
66
42
21
22
Gross Profit Margin
10.1%
16.7%
11.1%
5.8%
6.1%
Sales and marketing costs
-81
-21
-19
-21
-20
Administrative expenses
-77
-21
-21
-18
-18
Operating profit before special items
-7
24
3
-18
-16
Operating Profit Margin
-0.5%
6.1%
0.8%
-4.8%
-4.5%
2022
LSS
Full year
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Revenue
910
235
240
225
210
Production Cost
-745
-190
-183
-191
-181
Gross Profit
165
44
58
34
29
Gross Profit Margin
18.2%
18.9%
24.1%
15.2%
13.7%
Sales and marketing costs
-62
-17
-14
-16
-15
Administrative expenses
-67
-17
-16
-17
-17
Operating profit before special items
36
11
28
1
-3
Operating Profit Margin
4.0%
4.5%
11.6%
0.5%
-1.5%
2022
CDS
Full year
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Revenue
590
161
140
143
146
Production Cost
-537
-130
-136
-137
-134
Gross Profit
53
31
4
6
12
Gross Profit Margin
9.0%
19.1%
2.6%
4.5%
8.4%
Sales and marketing costs
-19
-4
-5
-5
-5
Administrative expenses
-26
-7
-6
-7
-7
Operating profit before special items
8
21
-8
-6
0
Operating Profit Margin
1.3%
12.8%
-5.4%
-3.9%
0.2%
2022
Stranded costs
Full year
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Production Cost
-67
-9
-19
-19
-19
Gross Profit
-67
-9
-19
-19
-19
Administrative expenses
16
2
2
6
6
Operating profit before special items
-51
-7
-17
-13
-13
Contacts for further information
Carsten Ringius, EVP & CFO
Tel: +45 3077 8888
carr@nnit.com
Media relations:
Tina Joanne Hindsbo, Media Relations Manager
Tel: +45 3077 9578
tnjh@nnit.com
The NNIT Group provides a wide range of IT and consulting services internationally.
In Denmark, where the Group HQ is based, we are one of the leading IT companies, servicing both private and public sector customers across all industries. In the rest of Europe, Asia and USA, we are solely focused on companies within life sciences.
Supporting the entire supply chain, we help optimize internal company processes, production, sales and customer experiences:
We advise, build, operate and support, enabling digital transformation and customers to reap the full potential of their organizations. Our role is to foster innovation and make the mark our customers and we aspire to.
The NNIT Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries SCALES, Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Read more at www.nnit.com.
Attachment