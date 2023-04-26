U.S. markets closed

NNIT A/S: Quarterly figures 2022

NNIT A/S
·3 min read
NNIT A/S
NNIT A/S

Following NNIT’s carveout of the Group's infrastructure business, including parts of the Cloud & Digital Solutions business unit, these activities were classified as discontinued operations in the Annual Report 2022.

The 2022 quarterly figures have been restated to align with the new organizational structure. The restatement includes stranded costs, which are mainly related to building rental costs and cost of support functions that cannot be contributed to the Life Sciences Solutions or Cloud & Digital Solutions business units, following the divestment of the Group’s infrastructure business.

The Q1 2023 interim reporting will be published in a shorter trading statement around noon on May 4, 2023.


Overview – Group and restated business unit operating profit before special items

 

2022

NNIT Continued business

Full year

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Revenue

1,500

396

380

368

356

Production Cost

-1,349

-330

-338

-346

-334

Gross Profit

151

66

42

21

22

Gross Profit Margin

10.1%

16.7%

11.1%

5.8%

6.1%

Sales and marketing costs

-81

-21

-19

-21

-20

Administrative expenses

-77

-21

-21

-18

-18

Operating profit before special items

-7

24

3

-18

-16

Operating Profit Margin

-0.5%

6.1%

0.8%

-4.8%

-4.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

LSS

Full year

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Revenue

910

235

240

225

210

Production Cost

-745

-190

-183

-191

-181

Gross Profit

165

44

58

34

29

Gross Profit Margin

18.2%

18.9%

24.1%

15.2%

13.7%

Sales and marketing costs

-62

-17

-14

-16

-15

Administrative expenses

-67

-17

-16

-17

-17

Operating profit before special items

36

11

28

1

-3

Operating Profit Margin

4.0%

4.5%

11.6%

0.5%

-1.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

CDS

Full year

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Revenue

590

161

140

143

146

Production Cost

-537

-130

-136

-137

-134

Gross Profit

53

31

4

6

12

Gross Profit Margin

9.0%

19.1%

2.6%

4.5%

8.4%

Sales and marketing costs

-19

-4

-5

-5

-5

Administrative expenses

-26

-7

-6

-7

-7

Operating profit before special items

8

21

-8

-6

0

Operating Profit Margin

1.3%

12.8%

-5.4%

-3.9%

0.2%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

Stranded costs

Full year

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Production Cost

-67

-9

-19

-19

-19

Gross Profit

-67

-9

-19

-19

-19

Administrative expenses

16

2

2

6

6

Operating profit before special items

-51

-7

-17

-13

-13


Contacts for further information

Carsten Ringius, EVP & CFO
Tel: +45 3077 8888
carr@nnit.com

Media relations:
Tina Joanne Hindsbo, Media Relations Manager
Tel: +45 3077 9578
tnjh@nnit.com


The NNIT Group provides a wide range of IT and consulting services internationally.

In Denmark, where the Group HQ is based, we are one of the leading IT companies, servicing both private and public sector customers across all industries. In the rest of Europe, Asia and USA, we are solely focused on companies within life sciences.

Supporting the entire supply chain, we help optimize internal company processes, production, sales and customer experiences:

We advise, build, operate and support, enabling digital transformation and customers to reap the full potential of their organizations. Our role is to foster innovation and make the mark our customers and we aspire to.

The NNIT Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries SCALES, Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Read more at www.nnit.com.

Attachment