What Is the No. 1 Household Expense in Every State?

From the majestic mountains of Montana to the delectable crabs in Maryland (don’t forget the Old Bay, Hon), the surfing in Hawaii to the gorgeous fall foliage of Vermont, every state is known for the perks it offers residents. However, day-to-day life, no matter where you live, involves far more than crab feasts, beach days and amazing hikes. There are the everyday bills and expenditures, from housing to utilities and even grocery bills, that can impact our quality of life.

To determine the largest household expenses in every state, as well as the District of Columbia, GOBankingRates analyzed cost of living indexes across several categories, including groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation, as well as miscellaneous costs, and compared them to the national average cost of expenditures.

Alabama

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Utilities

Highest Cost of Living Index : 102.4

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $109.18

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 2.40%

Alaska

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Utilities

Highest Cost of Living Index: 157.9

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $2,633.87

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 57.90%

Arizona

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Housing

Highest Cost of Living Index : 124.1

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $3,496.19

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 24.10%

Arkansas

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Miscellaneous

Highest Cost of Living Index : 97.7

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : -$23.21

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: -2.30%

California

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Housing

Highest Cost of Living Index : 198.8

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $14,332.92

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 98.80%

Colorado

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Housing

Highest Cost of Living Index : 113.6

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $1,972.95

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 13.60%

Connecticut

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Utilities

Highest Cost of Living Index : 130.4

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $1,382.90

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 30.40%

Delaware

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Miscellaneous

Highest Cost of Living Index : 104.5

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $45.41

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 4.5%

District of Columbia

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Housing

Highest Cost of Living Index : 237.7

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $19,976.14

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 137.70%

Florida

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Housing

Highest Cost of Living Index : 106.3

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $913.94

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 6.30%

Georgia

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Health

Highest Cost of Living Index : 100.3

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $17.55

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 0.30%

Hawaii

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Housing

Highest Cost of Living Index : 313.1

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $30,914.42

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 213.10%

Idaho

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Transportation

Highest Cost of Living Index : 105.2

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $361.61

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 5.20%

Illinois

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Transportation

Highest Cost of Living Index : 103.0

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $208.62

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 3.00%

Indiana

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Utilities

Highest Cost of Living Index : 106.7

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $304.78

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 6.70%

Iowa

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Health

Highest Cost of Living Index : 99.4

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : -$35.10

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: -0.60%

Kansas

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Utilities

Highest Cost of Living Index : 106.6

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $300.23

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 6.60%

Kentucky

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Utilities

Highest Cost of Living Index : 104.4

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $200.16

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 4.40%

Louisiana

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Health

Highest Cost of Living Index : 98.7

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : -$76.05

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: -1.30%

Maine

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Housing

Highest Cost of Living Index : 117.4

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $2,524.22

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 17.40%

Maryland

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Housing

Highest Cost of Living Index : 146.4

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $6,731.25

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 46.40%

Massachusetts

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Housing

Highest Cost of Living Index : 218.5

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $17,190.80

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 118.50%

Michigan

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Utilities

Highest Cost of Living Index : 101.1

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $50.04

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 1.10%

Minnesota

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Health

Highest Cost of Living Index : 109.2

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $538.20

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 9.20%

Mississippi

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Health

Highest Cost of Living Index : 98.4

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : -$93.60

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: -1.60%

Missouri

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Utilities

Highest Cost of Living Index : 98.6

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : -$63.69

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: -1.40%

Montana

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Transportation

Highest Cost of Living Index : 109.0

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $625.86

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 9.00%

Nebraska

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Transportation

Highest Cost of Living Index : 100

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $0

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 0%

Nevada

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Transportation

Highest Cost of Living Index : 116.6

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $1,154.36

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 16.60%

New Hampshire

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Utilities

Highest Cost of Living Index : 131.0

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $1,410.19

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 31.00%

New Jersey

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Housing

Highest Cost of Living Index : 135.8

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $5,193.51

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 35.80%

New Mexico

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Health

Highest Cost of Living Index : 99.3

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : -40.95

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: -0.70%

New York

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Housing

Highest Cost of Living Index : 176.0

Difference from the National Average in Dollars : $11,025.32

Difference from the National Average in Percentage: 76.00%

North Carolina

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Health

Highest Cost of Living Index : 108.1

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $473.85

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 8.10%

North Dakota

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Health

Highest Cost of Living Index : 111.2

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $655.20

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 11.20%

Ohio

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Grocery

Highest Cost of Living Index : 101.4

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $79.84

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 1.40%

Oklahoma

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Utilities

Highest Cost of Living Index: 98.2

Difference From the National Average in Dollars: -$81.88

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: -1.80%

Oregon

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Housing

Highest Cost of Living Index : 136.6

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $5,266.04

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 36.30%

Pennsylvania

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Utilities

Highest Cost of Living Index : 107.3

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $332.08

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 7.30%

Rhode Island

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Housing

Highest Cost of Living Index : 116.8

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $2,437.18

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 16.80%

South Carolina

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Utilities

Highest Cost of Living Index : 106.5

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $295.69

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 6.50%

South Dakota

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Health

Highest Cost of Living Index : 97.9

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : -$122.85

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: -2.10%

Tennessee

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Grocery

Highest Cost of Living Index : 97.7

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : -$131.17

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: -2.30%

Texas

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Utilities

Highest Cost of Living Index : 104.0

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $181.96

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 4.00%

Utah

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Housing

Highest Cost of Living Index : 110.7

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $1,552.25

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 10.70%

Vermont

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Housing

Highest Cost of Living Index : 133.1

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $4,801.82

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 33.10%

Virginia

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Housing

Highest Cost of Living Index : 105.7

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $826.90

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 5.70%

Washington

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Housing

Highest Cost of Living Index : 128.7

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $4,163.51

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 28.70%

West Virginia

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Grocery

Highest Cost of Living Index : 98.4

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : -$91.25

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: -1.60%

Wisconsin

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Health

Highest Cost of Living Index : 112.3

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $719.55

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 12.30%

Wyoming

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure : Grocery

Highest Cost of Living Index : 102.3

Difference From the National Average in Dollars : $131.17

Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 2.30%

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the cost of living indexes across various expenditure categories including; [1] Grocery cost of living index, [2] Healthcare cost of living index, [3] Utilities cost of living index, [4] Transportation cost of living index, [5] Miscellaneous cost of living index all sourced from Missouri Economic Research Institute Center. The highest and lowest cost of living expenditure indexes were kept for each state and using the [6] Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Expenditure Survey for all consumers, the average expenditure cost can be calculated for each state. The data was sorted by largest difference in percents between the highest cost of living expenditure and the national average cost of living expenditure. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 22, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Is the No. 1 Household Expense in Every State?