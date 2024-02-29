What Is the No. 1 Household Expense in Every State?
From the majestic mountains of Montana to the delectable crabs in Maryland (don’t forget the Old Bay, Hon), the surfing in Hawaii to the gorgeous fall foliage of Vermont, every state is known for the perks it offers residents. However, day-to-day life, no matter where you live, involves far more than crab feasts, beach days and amazing hikes. There are the everyday bills and expenditures, from housing to utilities and even grocery bills, that can impact our quality of life.
To determine the largest household expenses in every state, as well as the District of Columbia, GOBankingRates analyzed cost of living indexes across several categories, including groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation, as well as miscellaneous costs, and compared them to the national average cost of expenditures.
Alabama
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Utilities
Highest Cost of Living Index: 102.4
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $109.18
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 2.40%
Alaska
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Utilities
Highest Cost of Living Index: 157.9
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $2,633.87
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 57.90%
Arizona
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing
Highest Cost of Living Index: 124.1
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $3,496.19
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 24.10%
Arkansas
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Miscellaneous
Highest Cost of Living Index: 97.7
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: -$23.21
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: -2.30%
California
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing
Highest Cost of Living Index: 198.8
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $14,332.92
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 98.80%
Colorado
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing
Highest Cost of Living Index: 113.6
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $1,972.95
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 13.60%
Connecticut
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Utilities
Highest Cost of Living Index: 130.4
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $1,382.90
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 30.40%
Delaware
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Miscellaneous
Highest Cost of Living Index: 104.5
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $45.41
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 4.5%
District of Columbia
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing
Highest Cost of Living Index: 237.7
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $19,976.14
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 137.70%
Florida
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing
Highest Cost of Living Index: 106.3
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $913.94
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 6.30%
Georgia
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Health
Highest Cost of Living Index: 100.3
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $17.55
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 0.30%
Hawaii
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing
Highest Cost of Living Index: 313.1
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $30,914.42
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 213.10%
Idaho
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Transportation
Highest Cost of Living Index: 105.2
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $361.61
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 5.20%
Illinois
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Transportation
Highest Cost of Living Index: 103.0
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $208.62
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 3.00%
Indiana
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Utilities
Highest Cost of Living Index: 106.7
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $304.78
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 6.70%
Iowa
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Health
Highest Cost of Living Index: 99.4
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: -$35.10
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: -0.60%
Kansas
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Utilities
Highest Cost of Living Index: 106.6
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $300.23
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 6.60%
Kentucky
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Utilities
Highest Cost of Living Index: 104.4
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $200.16
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 4.40%
Louisiana
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Health
Highest Cost of Living Index: 98.7
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: -$76.05
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: -1.30%
Maine
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing
Highest Cost of Living Index: 117.4
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $2,524.22
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 17.40%
Maryland
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing
Highest Cost of Living Index: 146.4
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $6,731.25
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 46.40%
Massachusetts
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing
Highest Cost of Living Index: 218.5
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $17,190.80
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 118.50%
Michigan
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Utilities
Highest Cost of Living Index: 101.1
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $50.04
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 1.10%
Minnesota
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Health
Highest Cost of Living Index: 109.2
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $538.20
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 9.20%
Mississippi
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Health
Highest Cost of Living Index: 98.4
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: -$93.60
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: -1.60%
Missouri
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Utilities
Highest Cost of Living Index: 98.6
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: -$63.69
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: -1.40%
Montana
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Transportation
Highest Cost of Living Index: 109.0
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $625.86
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 9.00%
Nebraska
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Transportation
Highest Cost of Living Index: 100
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $0
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 0%
Nevada
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Transportation
Highest Cost of Living Index: 116.6
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $1,154.36
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 16.60%
New Hampshire
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Utilities
Highest Cost of Living Index: 131.0
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $1,410.19
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 31.00%
New Jersey
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing
Highest Cost of Living Index: 135.8
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $5,193.51
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 35.80%
New Mexico
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Health
Highest Cost of Living Index: 99.3
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: -40.95
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: -0.70%
New York
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing
Highest Cost of Living Index: 176.0
Difference from the National Average in Dollars: $11,025.32
Difference from the National Average in Percentage: 76.00%
North Carolina
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Health
Highest Cost of Living Index: 108.1
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $473.85
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 8.10%
North Dakota
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Health
Highest Cost of Living Index: 111.2
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $655.20
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 11.20%
Ohio
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Grocery
Highest Cost of Living Index: 101.4
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $79.84
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 1.40%
Oklahoma
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Utilities
Highest Cost of Living Index: 98.2
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: -$81.88
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: -1.80%
Oregon
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing
Highest Cost of Living Index: 136.6
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $5,266.04
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 36.30%
Pennsylvania
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Utilities
Highest Cost of Living Index: 107.3
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $332.08
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 7.30%
Rhode Island
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing
Highest Cost of Living Index: 116.8
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $2,437.18
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 16.80%
South Carolina
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Utilities
Highest Cost of Living Index: 106.5
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $295.69
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 6.50%
South Dakota
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Health
Highest Cost of Living Index: 97.9
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: -$122.85
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: -2.10%
Tennessee
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Grocery
Highest Cost of Living Index: 97.7
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: -$131.17
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: -2.30%
Texas
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Utilities
Highest Cost of Living Index: 104.0
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $181.96
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 4.00%
Utah
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing
Highest Cost of Living Index: 110.7
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $1,552.25
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 10.70%
Vermont
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing
Highest Cost of Living Index: 133.1
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $4,801.82
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 33.10%
Virginia
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing
Highest Cost of Living Index: 105.7
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $826.90
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 5.70%
Washington
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing
Highest Cost of Living Index: 128.7
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $4,163.51
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 28.70%
West Virginia
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Grocery
Highest Cost of Living Index: 98.4
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: -$91.25
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: -1.60%
Wisconsin
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Health
Highest Cost of Living Index: 112.3
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $719.55
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 12.30%
Wyoming
Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Grocery
Highest Cost of Living Index: 102.3
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $131.17
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 2.30%
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the cost of living indexes across various expenditure categories including; [1] Grocery cost of living index, [2] Healthcare cost of living index, [3] Utilities cost of living index, [4] Transportation cost of living index, [5] Miscellaneous cost of living index all sourced from Missouri Economic Research Institute Center. The highest and lowest cost of living expenditure indexes were kept for each state and using the [6] Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Expenditure Survey for all consumers, the average expenditure cost can be calculated for each state. The data was sorted by largest difference in percents between the highest cost of living expenditure and the national average cost of living expenditure. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 22, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Is the No. 1 Household Expense in Every State?