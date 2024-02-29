Advertisement
What Is the No. 1 Household Expense in Every State?

Laura Bogart
·11 min read
Prostock-Studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Prostock-Studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

From the majestic mountains of Montana to the delectable crabs in Maryland (don’t forget the Old Bay, Hon), the surfing in Hawaii to the gorgeous fall foliage of Vermont, every state is known for the perks it offers residents. However, day-to-day life, no matter where you live, involves far more than crab feasts, beach days and amazing hikes. There are the everyday bills and expenditures, from housing to utilities and even grocery bills, that can impact our quality of life.

To determine the largest household expenses in every state, as well as the District of Columbia, GOBankingRates analyzed cost of living indexes across several categories, including groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation, as well as miscellaneous costs, and compared them to the national average cost of expenditures.

Alabama

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Utilities

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 102.4

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $109.18

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 2.40%

Alaska

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Utilities

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 157.9

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $2,633.87

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 57.90%

Arizona

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 124.1

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $3,496.19

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 24.10%

Arkansas

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Miscellaneous

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 97.7

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: -$23.21

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: -2.30%

California

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 198.8

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $14,332.92

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 98.80%

Colorado

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 113.6

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $1,972.95

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 13.60%

Connecticut

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Utilities

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 130.4

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $1,382.90

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 30.40%

Delaware

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Miscellaneous

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 104.5

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $45.41

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 4.5%

District of Columbia

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 237.7

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $19,976.14

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 137.70%

Florida

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 106.3

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $913.94

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 6.30%

Georgia

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Health

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 100.3

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $17.55

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 0.30%

Hawaii

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 313.1

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $30,914.42

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 213.10%

Idaho

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Transportation

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 105.2

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $361.61

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 5.20%

Illinois

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Transportation

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 103.0

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $208.62

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 3.00%

Indiana

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Utilities

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 106.7

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $304.78

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 6.70%

Iowa

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Health

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 99.4

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: -$35.10

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: -0.60%

Kansas

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Utilities

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 106.6

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $300.23

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 6.60%

Kentucky

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Utilities

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 104.4

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $200.16

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 4.40%

Louisiana

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Health

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 98.7

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: -$76.05

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: -1.30%

Maine

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 117.4

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $2,524.22

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 17.40%

Maryland

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 146.4

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $6,731.25

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 46.40%

Massachusetts

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 218.5

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $17,190.80

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 118.50%

Michigan

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Utilities

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 101.1

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $50.04

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 1.10%

Minnesota

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Health

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 109.2

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $538.20

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 9.20%

Mississippi

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Health

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 98.4

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: -$93.60

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: -1.60%

Missouri

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Utilities

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 98.6

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: -$63.69

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: -1.40%

Montana

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Transportation

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 109.0

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $625.86

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 9.00%

Nebraska

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Transportation

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 100

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $0

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 0%

Nevada

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Transportation

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 116.6

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $1,154.36

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 16.60%

New Hampshire

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Utilities

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 131.0

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $1,410.19

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 31.00%

New Jersey

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 135.8

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $5,193.51

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 35.80%

New Mexico

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Health

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 99.3

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: -40.95

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: -0.70%

New York

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 176.0

  • Difference from the National Average in Dollars: $11,025.32

  • Difference from the National Average in Percentage: 76.00%

North Carolina

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Health

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 108.1

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $473.85

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 8.10%

North Dakota

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Health

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 111.2

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $655.20

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 11.20%

Ohio

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Grocery

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 101.4

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $79.84

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 1.40%

Oklahoma

Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Utilities
Highest Cost of Living Index: 98.2
Difference From the National Average in Dollars: -$81.88
Difference From the National Average in Percentage: -1.80%

Oregon

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 136.6

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $5,266.04

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 36.30%

Pennsylvania

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Utilities

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 107.3

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $332.08

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 7.30%

Rhode Island

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 116.8

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $2,437.18

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 16.80%

South Carolina

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Utilities

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 106.5

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $295.69

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 6.50%

South Dakota

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Health

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 97.9

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: -$122.85

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: -2.10%

Tennessee

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Grocery

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 97.7

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: -$131.17

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: -2.30%

Texas

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Utilities

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 104.0

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $181.96

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 4.00%

Utah

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 110.7

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $1,552.25

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 10.70%

Vermont

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 133.1

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $4,801.82

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 33.10%

Virginia

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 105.7

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $826.90

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 5.70%

Washington

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Housing

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 128.7

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $4,163.51

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 28.70%

West Virginia

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Grocery

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 98.4

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: -$91.25

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: -1.60%

Wisconsin

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Health

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 112.3

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $719.55

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 12.30%

Wyoming

  • Highest Cost of Living Expenditure: Grocery

  • Highest Cost of Living Index: 102.3

  • Difference From the National Average in Dollars: $131.17

  • Difference From the National Average in Percentage: 2.30%

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the cost of living indexes across various expenditure categories including; [1] Grocery cost of living index, [2] Healthcare cost of living index, [3] Utilities cost of living index, [4] Transportation cost of living index, [5] Miscellaneous cost of living index all sourced from Missouri Economic Research Institute Center. The highest and lowest cost of living expenditure indexes were kept for each state and using the [6] Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Expenditure Survey for all consumers, the average expenditure cost can be calculated for each state. The data was sorted by largest difference in percents between the highest cost of living expenditure and the national average cost of living expenditure. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 22, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Is the No. 1 Household Expense in Every State?

