No. 11/2022 - Managers transactions
Nasdaq Copenhagen
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K
Copenhagen, 6 September 2022
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 11/2022
Managers’ transactions
Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 5 September 2022.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name:
Jarosław Lipiński
Reason for the notification:
Position/status:
CEO in Cemat A/S
Initial notification/Amendment:
Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name:
Cemat A/S
LEI:
213800899MWAZT9KQZ78
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Shares
Identification code:
ISIN DK0010271584
Nature of the transaction:
Purchase of shares
Price(s):
DKK 0.753979
Volume (s):
62,271
Aggregated information:
62,271
DKK 46,951.02, equivalent to DKK 0.753979 per share
Date of the transaction:
2 September 2022
Place of the transaction:
Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE
Cemat A/S
Frede Clausen
Chairman
This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language
version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.
