No. 14 2022 Share trading in Solar A/S

Solar A/S
·1 min read
Solar A/S
Solar A/S

In accordance with article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, Solar is required to report share trading in Solar A/S of members of the Board of Directors, members of the Executive Board and related parties. The information in the below statement is based on reports from the above-mentioned persons to Solar.

Name:

Katrine Borum

Reason:

Member of the Board of Directors

Securities ID:

DK0010274844 Solar B

Transaction type:

Sale of shares

Transaction place:

Nasdaq Copenhagen, DCSE

Transaction date:

6-8 September 2022

Transaction volume:

8,117 shares

Market price in DKK

4,669,905.50

The shares have been sold to meet inheritance taxes and charges – see announcement 13 2022.


CONTACT

IR Director Dennis Callesen – tel. +45 29 92 18 11

FACTS ABOUT SOLAR


Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, Introduction heating and plumbing, ventilation and climate and energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers’ businesses.

We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.

Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 12.4bn in 2021 and has approx. 2,900 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit www.solar.eu.

Disclaimer

This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachments


