U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,572.50
    -5.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,687.00
    +46.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,999.50
    -38.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,075.50
    -3.60 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.05
    +0.39 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.20
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1431
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.60
    -0.84 (-3.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6350
    +0.1100 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,162.89
    +835.84 (+1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.17
    +26.46 (+2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,657.58
    +14.16 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

No. 2 2022 Annual Report 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Solar A/S
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SOLAR-B.CO

In 2021, we achieved a 43% increase in EBITDA, which slightly exceeded our expectations. At the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors will propose a 2021 dividend distribution of DKK 45 per share.

CEO Jens Andersen says:
"Our 2021 result reflects strong performance across all our segments driven by our strategic focus areas. This echoes in the 43% increase in EBITDA, which totalled DKK 911m, and our EBITDA margin of 7.4%.

With our strong financial performance in mind we propose a dividend payment of DKK 329m.

We have set an ambition to reach net zero in scope 1+2 already in 2030. As a part of our road to net zero we expect to introduce our Science Based Targets initiative targets within 2022.

In addition, I would like to thank my colleagues for their dedication and commitment to Solar. Every single one of you has made a difference and contributed to the results. This gives me great hope for the future and reinforces my firm belief in: Solar - Stronger Together.”

Financial highlights (DKK million)

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

2021

2020

Revenue

3,380

3,057

12,354

11,465

EBITDA

259

191

911

637

EBITA

212

145

727

455

Earnings before tax

184

-7

622

300

Cash flow from operating activities

558

432

783

813

Financial ratios (%)

Organic growth adj. for number of working days

7.1

-2.1

5.9

-2.0

EBITDA margin

7.7

6.2

7.4

5.6

EBITA margin

6.3

4.7

5.9

4.0

Net working capital, end of period/revenue (LTM)

10.2

9.7

10.2

9.7

Gearing (NIBD/EBITDA), no. of times

0.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

Return on invested capital (ROIC)

24.6

13.8

24.6

13.8

2021 revenue

  • Adjusted organic growth amounted to 5.9% (-2.0%) due to strong performance in all main segments partly offset by our Better Business initiatives. Adjusted for the Better Business impact, organic growth was approx. 8%.

2021 EBITDA

  • EBITDA increased by DKK 274m to DKK 911m compared to 2020.

  • EBITDA was supported by an increase in our four strategic focus areas: Concepts, Industry, Climate & Energy and Trade and by positive one-off price effects combined with a solid growth level.

  • EBITDA was impacted by non-recurring income of net DKK 112m. Adjusted for this EBITDA amounted to DKK 799m.

Dividend distribution

  • At the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors will propose dividend distribution of DKK 45.00 per share, corresponding to a pay-out ratio of 62%.

  • Furthermore, the Board of Directors asks for authorisation to decide on distribution of extraordinary dividend of up to DKK 50.00 per share.

2022 outlook

  • We expect revenue of approx. DKK 12,750m equal to an organic growth of approx. 3%.

  • Better Business initiatives are expected to reduce revenue by approx. DKK 200m adjusted for this the growth amounts to approx. 5%.

  • We expect an EBITDA of approx. DKK 850m.

See the assumptions on page 9 in Annual Report 2021.

Audio webcast and teleconference today

The presentation of Annual Report 2021 will be made in English on 10 February 2022 at 11:00 CET. The presentation will be transmitted as an audio webcast and will be available at www.solar.eu. Participation will be possible via teleconference.

Teleconference call-in numbers:

DK: tel. +45 787 232 50
UK: tel. +44 333 300 9271
US: tel. +1 631 913 1422 Pin: 4158 3571#

Contacts

CEO Jens Andersen - tel. +45 79 30 02 01
CFO Michael H. Jeppesen - tel. +45 79 30 02 62
IR Director Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11

Enclosure: Annual Report 2021, pages 1-150, including Q4 2021 quarterly information.


Facts about Solar

Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating & plumbing and climate & energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers’ businesses.

We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.

Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 12.4bn in 2021 and has approx. 2,900 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit www.solar.eu.

Disclaimer

This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Uber stock jumps after Q4 earnings and revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports Uber's rising stocks that boosted the rideshare company during the pandemic with travels.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Disney Jumps, but This SaaS Stock Was Wednesday Night's Real Winner

    The stock market has been extremely volatile, but long-term investors once again reaped the rewards of their patience on Wednesday as major stock indexes continued to regain ground. Bond markets cooperated with lower rates, helping to establish the stock market's supremacy as an engine for financial growth. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) once again performed best among major averages, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) didn't get left behind.

  • Siemens orders surge sending shares higher

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Siemens saw a boom in first-quarter orders, the German engineering and technology group said on Thursday, sending its shares sharply higher. "We've seen an unprecedented boom," CEO Roland Busch told reporters. As one of the largest capital goods manufacturers, supplying equipment to factories, Siemens' results reflect the health of the broader economy.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, FB Stock Among 23 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft, FB stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped

    On Wednesday, shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) appeared to take a punch when analysts at investment bank Bernstein cut their price target on the space tourism pioneer by more than half -- from $22 all the way down to $10. Instead of going down, however, Virgin Galactic shares are headed higher this afternoon, and were up 5.4% as of 1:05 p.m. ET. Well, despite cutting its price target so steeply, Bernstein didn't actually downgrade Virgin Galactic stock, leaving it rated market perform, the equivalent of a neutral rating.

  • 2 Green Flags for Ocugen's Future

    Its value has dropped substantially in recent months. Could the biotech's fortunes change this year?

  • China’s craze for Eileen Gu is spilling over to its stock markets

    It is not uncommon for small-cap companies listed in China to see their shares move due to news events, even if the firms have no connection with the newsmakers.

  • SoFi: Volatility May Remain High, but the Stock Could Bounce Back

    The volatility seen over the past few months has sent shares of many newly listed and highly valued companies into a tailspin. It’s not uncommon to see stocks showing 3-month losses in the 60% range. The Fintech space has been hit particularly hard. Look no further than the performance of SoFi Technologies (SOFI), which tumbled ~45% over the past 3 months. Surveying this landscape, Oppenheimer’s Dominick Gabriele expects the volatility to continue, although the analyst believes SoFi has a “bette

  • Disney Stock Jumps on Strong Results From Both Streaming and Theme Parks

    Disney reported better-than-expected results for its latest quarter. The good news came from both Disney+ and theme parks.

  • Facebook Stock Is Rising. Today’s the Day It Might End Its Slide.

    Stock of Facebook parent Meta Platforms are higher following a historic collapse in value. But there's a debate to be had about dip-buying.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) were soaring in morning trading Wednesday after the movie theater chain announced it had hired an executive who previously served in PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division to fill the newly created position of vice president of growth strategy. Ellen Copaken also served at Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) and will be charged with helping to expand AMC's popcorn business. The movie theater stock was up 9.7% at 11:27 am ET on the news.

  • Is AFRM A Buy Now Or A Sell? What Affirm's Fundamentals, IBD Ratings, Stock Chart Say

    A continued drop through the 50-day line and the 10-week moving average spurs another defensive sell rule.

  • Why Canopy Growth, Sundial Growers, and Aurora Cannabis Stocks Jumped Today

    The cannabis sector hasn't been a favorite among investors in recent months, but marijuana company Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) is helping to boost stocks in the sector today. At 11:47 a.m. ET, Canopy shares were up 16.4%, and the stocks of its Canadian peers Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) were up 13.5% and 9.6%, respectively. Today's bounce came after Canopy Growth reported its third-quarter fiscal 2022 financial report, showing a narrower-than-anticipated loss as well as better-than-expected revenue.

  • New Relic Fell 29% Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Market makers focused on disappointing bottom-line figures in this earnings report and guidance update, shrugging off strong sales. Was that a mistake?

  • Why Doximity Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) leaped 24% on Wednesday after the networking platform for medical professionals announced strong third-quarter growth metrics. Doximity's revenue surged 67% year over year to $97.9 million in its fiscal 2022 third quarter, which ended on Dec. 31. Pharmaceutical companies and other healthcare providers are ramping up their advertising spend on Doximity's network.

  • Bitcoin Isn’t Done Falling. How It Could Drop to $10,000.

    Tighter monetary policies extending to 2023 could sink Bitcoin, according to Stifel's top equity strategist. Watch the bond market for warning signs.