No. 2 2023 Grant of restricted shares

Solar A/S
·2 min read
Solar A/S
Solar A/S

In accordance with Solar's remuneration policy, the Executive Board and management team will be granted a total of 14,649 restricted shares in 2023 at a total market value of DKK 9.2m.

Restricted shares are granted for no consideration and provide the holder with a right and an obligation to receive B shares at a nominal value of DKK 100. The grant price is fixed at DKK 629.95 based on the average price on Nasdaq Copenhagen the first 10 business days after the publication of Annual Report 2022.

The restricted shares vest three years after the time of granting, meaning that this grant of shares vests in 2026. At this point, the holder may exercise the restricted share granting.

As of today, Solar’s Executive Board and management team have in accordance with the programme a total of 44,464 outstanding restricted shares, as 11,003 shares from the grant in 2020 have now been settled with the participants.

 

Contacts

Chair of the Board of Directors Michael Troensegaard Andersen – tel. +45 79 30 00 00
IR Director Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11


FACTS ABOUT SOLAR


Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating & plumbing and climate & energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers’ businesses.

We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best-in-class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.

Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 13.9bn in 2022 and has approx. 3,000 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit www.solar.eu.

Disclaimer

This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachments


