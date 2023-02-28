U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,000.00
    +12.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,994.00
    +85.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,126.25
    +43.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,904.30
    +5.40 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.05
    +1.37 (+1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.00
    -9.90 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    20.62
    -0.17 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0616
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.85
    -0.82 (-3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2095
    +0.0036 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7510
    +0.5700 (+0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,470.38
    +35.77 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.82
    -0.58 (-0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,899.89
    -35.22 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

No. 3/2023 - Notice to convene Annual General Meeting 23 March 2023

Cemat A/S
·9 min read
Cemat A/S
Cemat A/S

Nasdaq Copenhagen                                                                               
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K

Copenhagen, 28 February 2023
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 3/2023

CEMAT A/S
Company reg. (CVR) no. 24 93 28 18
Annual general meeting

The Board of Directors hereby convene the annual general meeting of Cemat A/S (the "Company") for Thursday, 23 March 2023, at 02:00 pm at the office of DLA Piper Denmark, Oslo Plads 2, 2100 Copenhagen OE, Denmark.

Agenda

The agenda of the annual general meeting is the following:

  1. The management's report on the Company's activities during the past financial year.

  2. Presentation of the audited annual report for adoption.

  3. The Board of Directors' proposal for appropriation of profit or covering of loss according to the adopted annual report.

  4. Presentation of and indicative vote on remuneration report.

  5. Approval of the Board of Directors' fees for the current financial year.

  6. Election of members to the Board of Directors.

  7. Appointment of auditor.

  8. Proposals from the Board of Directors or shareholders.

  9. Any other business.


Complete proposals

Re item 1     The management's report on the Company's activities during the past financial year.

The Board of Directors proposes that the general meeting takes note of the management’s report.

Re item 2     Presentation of the audited annual report for adoption.

The Board of Directors proposes that the general meeting adopts the annual report.

Re item 3     The Board of Directors' proposal for appropriation of profit or covering of loss according to the adopted annual report.

The Board of Directors proposes that the profit for the year as recorded in the Annual Report as adopted by the general meeting be carried forward to next year.

Re item 4     Presentation of and indicative vote on remuneration report.

The Board of Directors proposes that the general meeting adopts the presented remuneration report.

Re item 5     Approval of the Board of Directors' fees for the current financial year.

The Board of Directors proposes that members of the Board of Directors will receive the basic fee of DKK 200,000 for the financial year 2023.

The chairman of the Board of Directors will receive the basic fee multiplied by a factor of 2.5, and the vice-chairman will receive the basic fee multiplied by a factor of 1.75.

Re item 6     Election of members to the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors proposes to expand the board of directors and proposes election of a new board member:

Brian Winther Almind
Executive Vice President, DSV Group Property
Other duties and offices:
Shipping agent - Ellegard Transport, of which 2 years were in Verona, Italy
Traffic manager - DFDS Transport
Traffic manager – DHL A/S
Executive Vice President - DSV A/S since 1997
Member of the board in several companies owned by DSV A/S
Network - Dansk Industri Byggeudvalg, European Logistics Forum (ELF), VL 111.
Special competences:
Generel management, business development, integration of companies. Property in relation with purchase of land, public sector handling, project management, building activities, purchase and sale, leasing, law, strategy, finances, various large projects in more than 90 countries.  
Languages: Danish and English.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors proposes to re-elect:


Frede Clausen, chairman, age 63
Holds a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration
Various banking educations
Elected chairman in 2018
Other duties and offices:
Frede Clausen Holding ApS (CEO)
Core Poland Residential V
Malik Supply A/S
Developnord A/S (chairman)
Søndergaard Holding Aalborg ApS (chairman)
lb Andersen VVS A/S (chairman)
Palma Ejendomme ApS (chairman)
Ejendomsselskabet Gøteborgvej 18 ApS (vice chairman)
PL Holding Aalborg A/S (chairman)
Independent
Special competences: Strategic management, business development and acquisition, sale, valuation and rental of business and investment properties as well as property management
Languages: Danish and English

Eivind Dam Jensen, vice-chairman, age 71
Member of the Danish Association of Chartered Estate Agents
Diploma in Administration
Chartered Estate Agent
Elected vice-chairman in 2005
Other duties and offices:
Owner of Chartered Estate Agency E. Dam Jensen
Chairman and sole shareholder of A/S Eivind Dam Jensen
Owner of Brundtland Golfcenter (via A/S Eivind Dam Jensen)
Non-independent
Special competences: Purchase, sale, valuation and letting of commercial and
investment properties and property management
Languages: Danish, English and German.


Joanna L. Iwanowska-Nielsen, age 54
Real Estate Expert
Degree in International Trade, Organisation and Management
from the Warsaw School of Economics Joined the Board of Directors in 2016
Other duties and offices:
Member of the board of directors of Sustainable Malkowo
Member of the board of directors of Coille Righ Green Energy, Scotland
Member of the board of directors of WildaNova Sp.z.o.o.
Partner in NOLTA Consultants and NOLTA Career Experts
Member of the EPI (European Property Institute) expert panel
Member of Warsaw Women in Real Estate & Development
No directorships in other Danish companies
Independent
Special competences: Experience in the real estate trade in Poland, CEE and
internationally (development, strategy, sales and project
management in both the commercial and residential property
sectors).
Languages: Polish, English and Russian.

Re item 7     Appointment of auditor.

The Board of Directors proposes that BDO Statsautoriseret Revisionsaktieselskab be reappointed.

Re item 8     Proposals from the Board of Directors.

There are no proposals to be considered.

General information

The Company's nominal share capital amounts to DKK 4,997,006.06, divided into 249,850,303 shares of DKK 0.02 each. Each share of DKK 0.02 entitles the holder to one vote.

The Company has concluded a connection agreement with VP Securities A/S. The financial rights of the shareholders may thus be exercised through VP Securities A/S.

Requirements for adoption

Items 2-7 considered at the general meeting will be determined by a simple majority of votes, see article 10.1 of the Company's articles of association as well as section 105 of the Danish Companies Act.

The Company's website

This notice, including the agenda, remuneration report, information about the total number of shares and voting rights on the date of the notice and proxy, postal voting and registration forms for ordering an entry card, will be made available to the shareholders on the Company's website, www.cemat.dk, under "Investor/General Meetings" from Tuesday, 28 February 2023, at 1:00 pm.

This notice has also been published via Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, the IT system of the Danish Business Authority and the Company's website as well as by e-mail to the shareholders having requested e-mail notification of general meetings when stating their e-mail addresses.

Date of registration

The shareholders will be entitled to exercise the right to vote attaching to the shareholders' shares, by attendance at the Company's general meetings or by post pro rata to their shareholding at the date of registration, which is one week before the general meeting.

The date of registration is Thursday, 16 March 2023.

The shareholding of each individual shareholder will be determined at the end of the date of registration based on the number of shares held by the shareholder according to the register of shareholders as well as any notice of ownership received by the Company for the purpose of registration in the register of shareholders, but not yet been registered. In order to be registered in the register of shareholders and included in the calculation, notices of shareholdings must be documented by a transcript from VP Securities A/S or other similar documentation. This documentation must be received by the Company before the end of the date of registration.

Only the persons who are shareholders of the Company on the date of registration will be entitled to participate and vote at the general meeting but see below regarding the shareholders' timely request for entry cards.

Accordingly, any person who has purchased shares, whether by transfer or otherwise, will not be entitled to vote on the shares in question at the general meeting, unless he or she has been recorded in the register of shareholders or has notified the Company and provided documentation of his or her acquisition, no later than on the date of registration, which is Thursday, 16 March 2023.

Entry cards

In order to participate in the general meeting, the shareholders must request an entry card for the general meeting no later than Friday, 17 March 2023. Entry cards may be requested electronically via www.cemat.dk until Friday, 17 March 2023, at 23:59 using NemID or custody account number and password on the Company's shareholder portal. Shareholders registering for the general meeting electronically will immediately receive a confirmation of their registration.

It is also possible to request an entry card by forwarding a completed registration form to the Company's keeper of the register of shareholders, Computershare A/S, Lottenborgvej 26D, 2800 Kongens Lyngby, Denmark, which must receive the form by Friday, 17 March 2023 at 23.59. The registration form is available at www.cemat.dk.

Please notice that ordered admission cards will no longer be sent out by ordinary mail.

Admission cards ordered via the shareholder portal will be sent out electronically via email to the email address specified in the shareholder portal upon registration. The admission card must be presented at the annual general meeting either electronically on a smartphone/tablet or in a printed version.

Admission cards can be picked up at the entrance of the general meeting upon presentation of a valid ID.

Proxy

Shareholders are entitled to attend by proxy. An electronic proxy instrument may also be submitted via the shareholder portal until Friday, 17 March 2023, at 23:59.

The complete proxy form must be received by the Company's keeper of the register of shareholders, Computershare A/S, by Friday, 17 March 2023, at 23:59. The proxy form is available at www.cemat.dk.

Postal voting

Shareholders may elect to vote by post, i.e., by casting their votes in writing, before the general meeting, instead of attending the general meeting and voting there.

Shareholders who elect to vote by post may submit their postal vote electronically via the shareholder portal or send their postal vote to Computershare A/S where it must be received by Wednesday, 22 March 2023, at 16:00.

Once received, a postal vote cannot be recalled. Please note that letters may sometimes take several days to reach their destination.

Questions

Shareholders will have an opportunity to ask questions to the agenda as well as to the other materials for the general meeting before the general meeting.

Any questions concerning this announcement may be directed to info@cemat.dk.

Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen
Chairman of the Board of Directors

This announcement has been issued in Danish and English. In case of any inconsistencies, the Danish version will prevail.

Please write to investor@cemat.dk to deregister from this mailing list.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • How much has India's largest insurer suffered in the Adani fiasco?

    Hindenburg Research’s allegations of fraud against the Adani group have scorched the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

  • Norwegian Cruise 2023 profit forecast falls short; shares slide

    Norwegian Cruise and rival cruise operators such as Carnival Corp are struggling with rising interest rates, a stronger dollar and soaring food as well as fuel prices due to the conflict in Ukraine. The cruise operator forecast an adjusted profit of 70 cents per share for 2023, compared with estimates of $1.06, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. However, affluent passengers unaffected by high inflation have boosted booking volumes and occupancy rates, helping the company beat fourth-quarter revenue estimates.

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • JPMorgan Says Quants to Sell $50 Billion of Stocks If Chart Test Fails

    (Bloomberg) -- After fueling the big Wall Street rebound, trend-following quants now look poised to offload stocks if the S&P 500 falls below a key technical threshold, warns JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s trading desk. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-

  • Target Q4 earnings beat estimates, CEO strikes a cautious tone as consumer spending shifts

    Target posted its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings results before market open on Tuesday that beat estimates as consumers spending habits shift away from discretionary categories.

  • CBS '60 Minutes' Gaffe Turns FDA Headlights On Diabetes and Weight Loss Drug Stock

    Growth stock Novo Nordisk is showing strength after FDA approval of breakthrough oral drug for type 2 diabetes. Shares are in a base.

  • AMC Stock Soars as Hearing Risks Delaying APE Conversion

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. common stock surged 23% after a Delaware court said it will hold a preliminary injunction hearing on April 27, signaling a highly anticipated conversion between the shares and preferred units may take longer than expected.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Q4 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 8.72% and 2.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ‘We are going to be living with inflation,’ warns BlackRock, offering this advice to investors

    Here's how BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager, is bracing for the economic damage it expects to result from high interest rates.

  • Luminar (LAZR) Q4 Earnings Preview: High Costs to Mar Margins

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Luminar's (LAZR) Q4 loss per share and revenues is pegged at 22 cents and $12.9 million, respectively.

  • ‘You can learn a lot from dead people.’ Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s 99-year-old partner, doles out investing wisdom.

    “Don’t count on getting rich twice,” Munger warns that there is no 100% confidence when investing, in Berkshire Hathaway’s latest annual shareholder letter.

  • Exxon and 6 Other Energy Picks With Earnings Upside

    Barron’s screened for energy companies in the S&P 1500 where analysts have increased their full-year earnings estimates over the past month.

  • Fed might raise policy rates to 6% - BofA

    BofA's hawkish stance comes after it recently added expectation for another quarter basis-point hike in June following similar moves in March and May, for a peak rate expectation of 5.25%-5.5%. The brokerage expects the U.S. economy to tip into recession by the third quarter of 2023.

  • US to require companies winning chipmaking subsidies to share excess profits

    The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will require companies winning funds from its $52 billion U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research program to share excess profits and explain how they plan to provide affordable childcare. The Commerce Department on Tuesday is releasing its plans to begin accepting applications in late June for a $39 billion manufacturing subsidy program. The law also creates a 25% investment tax credit for building chip plants estimated to be worth $24 billion.

  • Citi Strategists Say Traders Are Piling Up Short Bets on Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Investor sentiment toward stocks is becoming more pessimistic as they build short bets in both US and European equity futures, according to Citigroup Inc. strategists.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Pivots on Nvidia and Buys Shares

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has stumbled 45% during the past year but has rebounded 24% so far this year.

  • FS KKR Capital (FSK) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    FS KKR Capital (FSK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 8% and 4.03%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Biden Is Promising to Veto Bill to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate if It Passes

    Right now, the average price for a loaf of bread is, approximately, $1.87. Under a new law proposed by House Republicans, that price would go up to more than $2.50. This would be the result of the Fair Tax Act, … Continue reading → The post Congress to Vote on Whether to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fisker Shares Jump 30% as Ocean EV Deliveries Are Set for Spring Launch

    The electric-vehicle startup maintained its 2023 production target of 42,400 vehicles and is averaging 100 new cars a week.

  • Twilio (TWLO) Forms 'Hammer Chart Pattern': Time for Bottom Fishing?

    Twilio (TWLO) appears to have found support after losing some value lately, as indicated by the formation of a hammer chart. In addition to this technical chart pattern, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher enhances the stock's potential for a turnaround in the near term.