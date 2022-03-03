No. 5 2022 Election of employee representatives for the Board of Directors of Solar A/S

Solar A/S

The ordinary election of employee representatives for the Board of Directors of Solar A/S was held electronically during the period from 21 February – 3 March 2022. Employee representatives are elected by and among the company’s employees for a four-year period.



The following persons were elected to the Board of Directors:

Rune Jesper Nielsen

Denise Goldby

Michael Kærgaard Ravn



All three of them are new members of the Board of Directors.





The following persons were elected alternates:



Lisbeth M. A. Jørgensen

Lars Lange Andersen

Ulrik Damgaard





Contacts

CEO Jens Andersen - tel. +45 79 30 02 01

CFO Michael H. Jeppesen - tel. +45 79 30 02 62

IR Director Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11





Facts about Solar

Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating & plumbing and climate & energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers’ businesses.

We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.

Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 12.4bn in 2021 and has approx. 2,900 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit www.solar.eu.

Disclaimer

This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment



