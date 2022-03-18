U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

No. 6 2022 Course of Annual General Meeting

Solar A/S
·2 min read
Solar A/S
Solar A/S

The annual general meeting (AGM) discussed and approved:

  • Management’s review and Annual Report 2021 including a statement by the Executive Board and the Board of Directors and the independent auditor’s report.

  • Resolution to allocate profits in accordance with the approved annual report with dividends distribution of DKK 45.00 per share of DKK 100.

  • The Board of Directors’ authorisation to potentially pass a resolution to distribute extraordinary dividends of up to DKK 50.00 per share for the period until the next AGM.

  • The Board of Directors’ authorisation to potentially pass a resolution to acquire treasury shares of up to 10% of the share capital for payment for the period until the next AGM.

  • Remuneration Report 2021.

  • Board members’ remuneration for 2022: Fixed annual remuneration of unchanged
    DKK 200,000.

  • Election of the following board members:
    New elected was Katrine Borum and re-elected were Michael Troensegaard Andersen, Morten Chrone, Peter Bang, Louise Knauer and Jesper Dalsgaard.
    The following employee-elected members make up the remainder of the Board of Directors: Rune Jesper Nielsen, Denise Goldby and Michael Kærgaard Ravn.

  • Re-election of Deloitte, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, CVR no. 33 96 35 56, as auditor.

  • Authorisation to the chair of the meeting to register the resolutions approved by the AGM with the Danish Business Authority.

At the subsequent board meeting, the Board of Directors elected its officers and new elected Michael Troensegaard Andersen as its chairman while Jesper Dalsgaard was re-elected as vice chairman.

Re-elected for the Audit Committee were Peter Bang, Michael Troensegaard Andersen, and Louise Knauer.

New elected for the Remuneration Committee was Michael Troensegaard Andersen while Morten Chrone and Louise Knauer were re-elected.

New elected for the Nomination Committee were Michael Troensegaard Andersen, Katrine Borum and Morten Chrone while Jesper Dalsgaard was re-elected.

Contact:

Chairman Michael Troensegaard Andersen - tel. +45 79 30 00 00

IR Director Dennis Callesen– tel. +45 29 92 18 11

Attachment


